Woman pulls gun on pair she thought were cutting Hurricane Ian gas line

Fort Myers, FL - A woman's been arrested after she allegedly pointed a gun at two women she believe were cutting in line for gas following Hurricane Ian.

59-year-old Terri Johns was arrested by the Fort Myers Police Department on Saturday.

Police say Johns is accused of aiming a firearm at a car carrying two women that she "felt was trying to skip the line to get gas."

This is 59 year old Terri Lynn Johns. Don’t be like Ms Johns❗️ She is currently sitting in the Lee County jail after... Posted by Fort Myers Police Department on Saturday, October 1, 2022

Authorities say the car wasn't trying to skip in line, and that the women were “simply trying to make a U-turn in the congested traffic."

Johns was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and displaying a firearm during a felony.

She was taken to the Lee County Jail on Saturday night.

Fort Myers police said of Saturday's arrest "this is the behavior that WILL NOT be tolerated at any time much less during this state of emergency.”