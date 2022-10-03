ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Woman pulls gun on pair she thought were cutting Hurricane Ian gas line

By Rob Garguilo
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B4FAC_0iKKPuw200

Fort Myers, FL - A woman's been arrested after she allegedly pointed a gun at two women she believe were cutting in line for gas following Hurricane Ian.

59-year-old Terri Johns was arrested by the Fort Myers Police Department on Saturday.

Police say Johns is accused of aiming a firearm at a car carrying two women that she "felt was trying to skip the line to get gas."

This is 59 year old Terri Lynn Johns. Don’t be like Ms Johns❗️ She is currently sitting in the Lee County jail after...

Posted by Fort Myers Police Department on Saturday, October 1, 2022

Authorities say the car wasn't trying to skip in line, and that the women were “simply trying to make a U-turn in the congested traffic."

Johns was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and displaying a firearm during a felony.

She was taken to the Lee County Jail on Saturday night.

Fort Myers police said of Saturday's arrest "this is the behavior that WILL NOT be tolerated at any time much less during this state of emergency.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lee County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Lee County, FL
Outsider.com

Hurricane Ian: Florida Medical Examiners Issue Grim Report

Following Hurricane Ian’s massive ravaging, Florida’s Medical Examiners’ Commission has released a grim report showing how the storm’s wrath took over 100 lives. According to the bleak spreadsheet, officials found a 96-year-old Charlotte County man trapped under a car in high water. Currently, he is the oldest victim of Hurricane Ian’s deadly path through the Southwestern part of the state.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
10NEWS

Fort Myers man living in shelter after Hurricane Ian destroys his home

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Jeremiah Tolbert is living in a shelter nearly a week after Hurricane Ian destroyed his home and belongings in Fort Myers. He decided to ride out the storm at home because he wanted to make sure his roommate, who didn’t want to leave, would be okay. She is 60 years old and recovering from cancer.
FORT MYERS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Hurricane Ian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
10NEWS

Drone pilot shows homeowners the extent of damage on Sanibel Island

SANIBEL, Fla. — For so many people who live on Sanibel and Captiva islands, since Hurricane Ian, they haven't been able to see the full scope of damage to their property. Ian made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane, destroying the communities in its path. A local photographer and...
SANIBEL, FL
NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy