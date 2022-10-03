Read full article on original website
A second Clay County youth academy employee arrested for relationship with student, deputies sayZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Grace Marketplace’s mission to end homelessness.Matthew C. WoodruffAlachua County, FL
When your yard clean-up is done, reward yourselves with these fun things to do.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
This Weekend: Gainesville FunMatthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Major off-price store chain opens new location in FloridaKristen WaltersGainesville, FL
Florida Football: Gators Do Not Need A Offensive Coordinator (Yet)
As running back Lorenzo Lingard bolted through a wide-open hole against Eastern Washington’s defense, it marked the ending of two figurative droughts for Florida football’s offense. Florida’s 52-17 victory on Sunday marked the first time the Gators have scored more than 35 points in a game since the...
Florida football: Billy Napier makes depth chart changes ahead of Missouri
Last week against Eastern Washington, Florida football head coach Billy Napier made several notable changes to the depth chart. Kamari Wilson and Justus Boone had their first starts and we saw Jaydon Hill get on the field for the first time since 2020. Heading into Missouri, Napier has once again...
College Football World Reacts To The Tom Petty News
One of the coolest traditions in college football happens prior to the start of the fourth quarter at Florida's Ben Hill Griffin Stadium every home game. The Gators belt out "Don't Back Down" by Gainesville native and music legend Tom Petty. Petty, who passed away in 2017, will be honored...
SI's October Recruiting Rankings: Gators, Trojans Flip Spots
Florida and USC trade spots in Sports Illustrated's latest recruiting class rankings.
Florida football: Great Gator moments Aaron Judge would have ruined
If you are a fan of Florida football, you probably support other teams as well but when the Gators are on you only want to watch the Gators. This is not unique to Florida fans as countless college football fans want to spend their Saturdays watching college football. You aren’t...
WCJB
Former basketball player Patric Young shares his journey to walk again with Florida Gators
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Former Florida Gators basketball player Patric Young offered words of inspiration to the current team as he works to regain the ability to walk following a car accident. Young met with the basketball team to encourage them to take advantage of the time that they have,...
wuft.org
Gainesville residents and restaurants deal with congested city on game weekends
Gainesville resident Elizabeth Scott chose not to attend the University of Florida’s home football opener in September, having dealt with what she called the game day “laughable nonsense” for 19 years. But this didn’t stop 90,799 other fans from attending the home opener football game and contributing...
wuft.org
2022 UF Homecoming Parade
Watch WUFT’s live broadcast or live-stream of the 2022 UF Homecoming Parade in Gainesville, Florida on October 7, 2022. The pre-show kicks off at 11:45am, with the parade beginning at noon. Guests include UF President Kent Fuchs, WUFT-FM’s Glenn Richards, WUFT-TV’s Mary Brandenburg and more. Show your spirit and don’t miss the annual Homecoming Parade.
flcourier.com
Alachua County makes history with approval of equitable criminal sentencing technology
With the finalization of its budget on Tuesday evening, Alachua County made the joint-effort of state attorney Brian Kramer and public defender Stacy Scott a historic reality: Florida’s Eighth Judicial Circuit will become Florida’s first judicial circuit to integrate equitable sentencing software as an official part of its case management system and plea-bargaining process.
WCJB
Gas leak clamped at the University of Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida issued an alert to students about a gas leak on campus. Officials say people were asked to avoid the area of Museum Road or shelter in place due to the reported leak. Gainesville Regional Utility officials have clamped the leak which is...
wuft.org
‘Do It For You’: University of Florida cheerleader embraces identity through hairstyling
For University of Florida senior Nile Bostic, it’s important to work for what she wants, in spite of expectations. Through hairstyling and cheerleading, she learned what brings her joy. Even though her hairstyles can take hours, Bostic finds value in connecting with her clients and “appreciates the quality time” while she’s behind the chair.
wuft.org
2022 UF Homecoming Parade: How to watch live, the parade route and other details
It’s Homecoming Week, and that means the parade is coming back to Gainesville. On Friday at 9:30 a.m, the Homecoming Festival will kick off the weekend’s activities. Other festivities include the parade, which will begin at noon, and the Gator Growl event, which will include performances by Flo Rida and Olivia O’Brien at 7 p.m.
Independent Florida Alligator
Students weigh in on Chartwells, UF’s new food service provider
The atmosphere of a collegiate dining hall has remained the same for decades: teeming with eaters and full of ever-changing food options. For students at UF, the latter is now especially true. UF Business Services announced its split from Aramark in May, choosing to end a 13-year contract with the...
WCJB
Alachua County Schools update schedule for hurricane makeup days
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Public School students have to make up some of the classroom time lost due to Hurricane Ian. The school district is announcing students now have classes on January 3rd and February 20th. Those were scheduled as flex days for students to have off. Officials...
WCJB
Driver crashes into Alachua tow yard at high speed
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One person was taken to the hospital after a high-speed wreck in Alachua at a towing company. Alachua County Fire Rescue crews responded to the wreck off of Peggy Road around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The car tore through a fence at A-1 towing in the...
Independent Florida Alligator
University Police Department issues purple alert for missing woman
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a purple alert for a missing woman Monday at the request of the University Police Department. Jasmine Welman, 24, was last seen near UF Health Shands Hospital Monday, according to the purple alert issued by FDLE. Information about whether she was a patient or why she went missing near the hospital is still unknown, UPD Capt. Latrell Simmons said.
WCJB
A Spooky Speakeasy is coming to Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Fear Garden is opening on Thursday and will run through Halloween. The haunted house is located on 8th avenue. Guests will be guided on a 25-30 minute tour through the house with a blind fold and headphones. Once done there is a speakeasy at...
mycbs4.com
Veterans experience long wait times for appointments in VA Medical Centers
Gainesville, FL — The Veterans Affair website reports for Gainesville's Malcom Randall Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, the wait-times for new patients to receive primary care averages 33 days. The VA reports its national average wait time stands at 15 days. “You just kind of get used to...
alachuachronicle.com
Burglary charge leads to second arrest in 17 days for Gainesville man
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Adrian Vincent Hernandez, 23, was arrested yesterday and charged with burglary and theft for breaking into an apartment to retrieve items belonging to him, as well as one item belonging to the resident. He was also arrested on September 18 and charged with driving without a valid license and fleeing after allegedly driving down SW 34th Street with sparks flying from a wheel with a missing tire. He is also facing a petit theft charge for stealing clothes from Walmart in August.
WCJB
Charges dropped against teenager accused of making bomb threats to high school
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Charges were dropped against the teenager who was accused of making bomb threats. Alachua County Sheriff’s Officials say prosecutors dropped the charges against Reginald Copeland Jr., 17, who was accused with making the threats to Eastside High School. The state attorney’s deputy chief investigator, Darry...
