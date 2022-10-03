ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc County, WI

Fox11online.com

Authorities confirm identities of victims, suspect in Little Suamico's double homicide

OCONTO COUNTY (WLUK) -- Authorities have now confirmed the identities of the victims and suspect involved in Little Suamico's double homicide on Sunday. Sheriff Todd Skarban said Paul Brennan, 75, and Lori Steinmetz, 55, were found in their home with multiple gunshot wounds shortly before 10 a.m. Sunday. Family members have previously identified Lori as Lori Brennan and explained that the couple got married in June.
LITTLE SUAMICO, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Sheriff identifies David Steinmetz as suspect in Little Suamico double murder

LITTLE SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - Friday afternoon, Oconto County Sheriff Todd Skarban named the suspect in the double murder in Little Suamico earlier this week. As we first reported on Monday, the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double homicide after the bodies of a man and woman were found outside a house on the 1200-block of Melissa Blvd.
LITTLE SUAMICO, WI
Fox11online.com

Charges filed in stabbing outside Fond du Lac bar

FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- Attempted homicide charges have been filed against a man accused of stabbing another man outside a Fond du Lac bar. The court set a bond at $1 million for Vickendrika Jones, 31, Thursday. Jones is accused of stabbing a Fond du Lac man multiple times...
FOND DU LAC, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay police looking for suspects after shots fired

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay police say they are still searching for the suspects involved in a shots fired incident on the city's east side. It happened just before 1 a.m. Friday near the 900 block of E. Walnut Street. Witnesses told police it appeared to be the result...
GREEN BAY, WI
whby.com

De Pere girl arrested following high-speed chases in Wrightstown

Wrightstown Police arrest a 17-year old girl following two high-speed pursuits. Police received complaints about the De Pere teen driving around neighborhoods last weekend. An initial attempt to stop the vehicle resulted in a short chase that hit speeds of 90-miles an hour. The car was spotted again along Country...
WRIGHTSTOWN, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Autopsy scheduled for Friday in Manitowoc County fatal tavern fire

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a fatal fire above a bar in Cleveland. Action 2 News checked with investigators Thursday for an update. The department says an autopsy is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 7. Results will be available in 8-12 weeks, according to the county coroner.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-41 south in Appleton after crash

THURSDAY, 10/6/22 – 11:12 a.m. APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that closed the left lane on I-41 southbound in Appleton Thursday morning. Officials say that all lanes are now open. The incident happened around 9:55 a.m. and took just over an...
APPLETON, WI
seehafernews.com

Lights Go Out in new Holstein Following Crash

Residents in New Holstein were without power for a while yesterday following a crash on the west side of the city. Very little information on the actual crash was released, but a photo released by New Holstein Utilities shows a power pole at the intersection of Wisconsin Avenue and Plymouth Street was hit causing it to break into two pieces.
NEW HOLSTEIN, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Sheboygan man reached 110 mph in police chase, nearly hit motorcyclist, crashed into pond, charges say

A Sheboygan man allegedly reached 110 mph in a police chase and nearly hit a motorcyclist in the Racine area.
RACINE, WI
Fox11online.com

Man accused of trying to hire inmate to kill girlfriend

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- A Brown County jail inmate faces a charge of solicitation of homicide for allegedly trying to hire another inmate to kill his girlfriend. Prosecutors say Oudy Weber offered $25,000 to the inmate, and supplied specific information about the woman, her residence, vehicle and habits. The inmate Weber approached recorded some of their conversations discussing the deal, according to the criminal complaint.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Calumet deputies rescue three after boat capsizes on Lake Winnebago

HILBERT, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people received medical treatment after a boat capsized on Lake Winnebago on Thursday afternoon. According to a release sent by the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office, around 3:15 p.m., deputies received a 911 call from an adult male who indicated his catamaran had capsized.
CALUMET COUNTY, WI
thebrillionnews.com

Man dies in crash involving Reedsville woman

MANITOWOC COUNTY – Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in southern Manitowoc County that took place on Saturday. The early investigation found that 41-year-old Juan Ricard Heredia from New Holstein was standing in the lane of travel on CTH X outside of his 2003 Cadillac CTS. He was struck by a 26-year-old rural Reedsville woman driving a 2021 Chevrolet Traverse.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

One killed in deadly pedestrian crash in Manitowoc County

SCHLESWIG, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle while standing in the lane of travel in Manitowoc County. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, on October 1 around 9:00 p.m., authorities responded to CTH X within the Township of Schleswig for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI

