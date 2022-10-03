Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
Waukesha man pleads not guilty to charge in Oconto County UTV fatal crash
OCONTO (WLUK) – A UTV driver pleaded not guilty Thursday to homicide by intoxicated use of vehicle for an incident in which a passenger was thrown from the cargo area, hit his head on the pavement and died. Scot Haas, 53, of Waukesha, is also charged with homicide by...
Fox11online.com
Authorities confirm identities of victims, suspect in Little Suamico's double homicide
OCONTO COUNTY (WLUK) -- Authorities have now confirmed the identities of the victims and suspect involved in Little Suamico's double homicide on Sunday. Sheriff Todd Skarban said Paul Brennan, 75, and Lori Steinmetz, 55, were found in their home with multiple gunshot wounds shortly before 10 a.m. Sunday. Family members have previously identified Lori as Lori Brennan and explained that the couple got married in June.
WBAY Green Bay
Sheriff identifies David Steinmetz as suspect in Little Suamico double murder
LITTLE SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - Friday afternoon, Oconto County Sheriff Todd Skarban named the suspect in the double murder in Little Suamico earlier this week. As we first reported on Monday, the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double homicide after the bodies of a man and woman were found outside a house on the 1200-block of Melissa Blvd.
Fox11online.com
Charges filed in stabbing outside Fond du Lac bar
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- Attempted homicide charges have been filed against a man accused of stabbing another man outside a Fond du Lac bar. The court set a bond at $1 million for Vickendrika Jones, 31, Thursday. Jones is accused of stabbing a Fond du Lac man multiple times...
Fond du Lac man charged with attempted homicide; bail set at $1 million
"District Attorney Eric J. Toney announced that Vickendrika M. Jones made his initial appearance on October 6, 2022, after being charged with Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide."
Fox11online.com
Green Bay police looking for suspects after shots fired
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay police say they are still searching for the suspects involved in a shots fired incident on the city's east side. It happened just before 1 a.m. Friday near the 900 block of E. Walnut Street. Witnesses told police it appeared to be the result...
wearegreenbay.com
De Pere teen charged after leading police on two different chases, reached 90+ mph
WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – A 17-year-old from De Pere sped away from officers on two separate occasions after she was ‘suspiciously driving around neighborhoods’ in Wrightstown. According to the Wrightstown Police Department, officers attempted to stop her vehicle near Wrightstown High School over the weekend, when she...
7-year-old found dead in Ozaukee County
The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office said it's investigating the death of a 7-year-old Tuesday evening.
whby.com
De Pere girl arrested following high-speed chases in Wrightstown
Wrightstown Police arrest a 17-year old girl following two high-speed pursuits. Police received complaints about the De Pere teen driving around neighborhoods last weekend. An initial attempt to stop the vehicle resulted in a short chase that hit speeds of 90-miles an hour. The car was spotted again along Country...
WBAY Green Bay
Autopsy scheduled for Friday in Manitowoc County fatal tavern fire
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a fatal fire above a bar in Cleveland. Action 2 News checked with investigators Thursday for an update. The department says an autopsy is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 7. Results will be available in 8-12 weeks, according to the county coroner.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-41 south in Appleton after crash
THURSDAY, 10/6/22 – 11:12 a.m. APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that closed the left lane on I-41 southbound in Appleton Thursday morning. Officials say that all lanes are now open. The incident happened around 9:55 a.m. and took just over an...
seehafernews.com
Lights Go Out in new Holstein Following Crash
Residents in New Holstein were without power for a while yesterday following a crash on the west side of the city. Very little information on the actual crash was released, but a photo released by New Holstein Utilities shows a power pole at the intersection of Wisconsin Avenue and Plymouth Street was hit causing it to break into two pieces.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Sheboygan man reached 110 mph in police chase, nearly hit motorcyclist, crashed into pond, charges say
A Sheboygan man allegedly reached 110 mph in a police chase and nearly hit a motorcyclist in the Racine area. Swedish scientist Svante Pääbo won this year’s Nobel Prize in medicine on Monday for his discoveries on human evolution that provided key insights into our immune system and what makes us unique compared with our extinct cousins, the award’s panel said. The prize was announced in Stockholm by Thomas Perlmann, Secretary of the Nobel Committee. Pääbo has spearheaded the development of new techniques that allowed researchers to compare the genome of modern humans and that of other hominins – the Neanderthals and Denisovans. While Neanderthal bones were first discovered in the mid-19th century, only by unlocking their DNA – often referred to as the code of life – scientists have been able to fully understand the links between species. This transfer of genes between hominin species affects how the immune system of modern humans reacts to infections, such as the coronavirus. “The small differences between these extinct human forms and us, as humans today, will provide important insights into how our body functions and how our brain has developed and so forth,” said Nobel Assembly member, Nils-Göran Larsson. About 1-2% of people outside Africa have Neanderthal genes. Pääbo, 67, performed his prizewinning studies in Germany at the University of Munich and at the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig. Pääbo is the son of Sune Bergstrom, who won the Nobel prize in medicine in 1982. The medicine prize kicked off a week of Nobel Prize announcements. It continues Tuesday with the physics prize, with chemistry on Wednesday and literature on Thursday. The 2022 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday and the economics award on October 10.
Fox11online.com
Man accused of trying to hire inmate to kill girlfriend
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- A Brown County jail inmate faces a charge of solicitation of homicide for allegedly trying to hire another inmate to kill his girlfriend. Prosecutors say Oudy Weber offered $25,000 to the inmate, and supplied specific information about the woman, her residence, vehicle and habits. The inmate Weber approached recorded some of their conversations discussing the deal, according to the criminal complaint.
wlip.com
High Speed Chase Ends in Kenosha Co; Sheboygan Suffocation Suspect Arrested
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–One person was arrested after a high speed chase. It started in Racine County yesterday when authorities spotted a suspect in a Sheboygan County domestic violence suffocation case. The suspect allegedly fled from an attempted traffic stop by a Racine County Sheriff’s Deputy-starting a chase that reportedly...
wearegreenbay.com
Calumet deputies rescue three after boat capsizes on Lake Winnebago
HILBERT, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people received medical treatment after a boat capsized on Lake Winnebago on Thursday afternoon. According to a release sent by the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office, around 3:15 p.m., deputies received a 911 call from an adult male who indicated his catamaran had capsized.
thebrillionnews.com
Man dies in crash involving Reedsville woman
MANITOWOC COUNTY – Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in southern Manitowoc County that took place on Saturday. The early investigation found that 41-year-old Juan Ricard Heredia from New Holstein was standing in the lane of travel on CTH X outside of his 2003 Cadillac CTS. He was struck by a 26-year-old rural Reedsville woman driving a 2021 Chevrolet Traverse.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay Police searching for man who shot at clerk in attempted gas station robbery
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are searching for a suspect who shot at a clerk and attempted to rob a Green Bay gas station Monday. It happened while customers were inside the store. At about 9:16 p.m., a clerk reported an attempted robbery at the Mobil station at 1465...
wearegreenbay.com
One killed in deadly pedestrian crash in Manitowoc County
SCHLESWIG, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle while standing in the lane of travel in Manitowoc County. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, on October 1 around 9:00 p.m., authorities responded to CTH X within the Township of Schleswig for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
