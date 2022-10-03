ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady news could change the future for the Buccaneers

If Tom Brady is truly about to go through a divorce, perhaps his time with the Buccaneers is not as limited as we once thought. Look, no one on the planet wants to see what Tom Brady is about to go through. Divorces are tough on whole families, and the following months could be very messy for a lot more people than just Brady and Gisele if the divorce does happen.
College Football Wagering Trends to Know for Week 6: Can Kansas Remain Unbeaten Against the Spread?

Getting ready for Week 6 of college football? You've come to the right place. It may not have been circled on your calendars for this week, but College GameDay heads to Lawrence for No. 17 TCU vs. No. 19 Kansas in a battle of two unbeatens atop the Big 12. The Jayhawks are one of the best teams against the spread this season, but will they keep it up?
College Football: In-state matchups for Week 6

Some in-state match ups this week during week six play. Let’s take a look at all four games. Last 10 Years of series: It is even with both schools winning five games each during the past 10 years that these two schools have played one another. Distance between schools:...
Miami Heat: Jamal Cain keeping things interesting on the developmental front

The Miami Heat have quite a bit to go still in their preseason, which means that they have quite a bit to go before we even think about making any sort of heavy proclamations about the team. However and though one of the main functions of the preseason is to get your regular guys into a rhythm for what is on the horizon in the coming season, it also serves as a time to scout developmental pieces on your roster.
