Read full article on original website
Related
Tom Brady news could change the future for the Buccaneers
If Tom Brady is truly about to go through a divorce, perhaps his time with the Buccaneers is not as limited as we once thought. Look, no one on the planet wants to see what Tom Brady is about to go through. Divorces are tough on whole families, and the following months could be very messy for a lot more people than just Brady and Gisele if the divorce does happen.
3 Reasons the Atlanta Falcons must bench Mariota for Desmond Ridder
The Atlanta Falcons need to make the obvious decision at quarterback and bench Marcus Mariota in favor of rookie Desmond Ridder. Ridder impressed early in the preseason and given reason to believe he is Atlanta’s future franchise quarterback. Watching the Atlanta Falcons win two games so far this season...
South Florida vs. No. 24 Cincinnati Odds, Spread and Over/Under for College Football Week 6
It was clear after Week 1 that Cincinnati would not be making their way back to the College Football Playoff, but since that loss to Arkansas, the Bearcats are 4-0 and have found their way to No. 24 in the country. They get to host USF this weekend as the Bulls come to town on Homecoming weekend as massive underdogs.
3 Chicago Blackhawks to trade before the regular season starts
The regular season is fast approaching for the 2022-23 Chicago Blackhawks. There are a lot of storylines that will be following this team as they try to rebuild their organization back to the powerhouse that it once was. That is going to take a long time. It seems as if...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
College Football Wagering Trends to Know for Week 6: Can Kansas Remain Unbeaten Against the Spread?
Getting ready for Week 6 of college football? You've come to the right place. It may not have been circled on your calendars for this week, but College GameDay heads to Lawrence for No. 17 TCU vs. No. 19 Kansas in a battle of two unbeatens atop the Big 12. The Jayhawks are one of the best teams against the spread this season, but will they keep it up?
College Football: In-state matchups for Week 6
Some in-state match ups this week during week six play. Let’s take a look at all four games. Last 10 Years of series: It is even with both schools winning five games each during the past 10 years that these two schools have played one another. Distance between schools:...
NFL・
Buccaneers defense catches another lucky break with Falcons news
After the Buccaneers defense was shredded by one of the best offenses in the NFL, the Falcons should be a bit of a different story. The Buccaneers defense needed a break after the embarrassment at home last weekend. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs were able to do everything they wanted...
Miami Heat: Jamal Cain keeping things interesting on the developmental front
The Miami Heat have quite a bit to go still in their preseason, which means that they have quite a bit to go before we even think about making any sort of heavy proclamations about the team. However and though one of the main functions of the preseason is to get your regular guys into a rhythm for what is on the horizon in the coming season, it also serves as a time to scout developmental pieces on your roster.
FanSided
289K+
Followers
547K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0