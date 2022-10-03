Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
No grill, no problem! Maplewood Meats shares simple tailgate ideas
BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- Game day is almost here! The Packers in London game is an early morning kick-off. FOX 11's Emily Deem joined Brad Van Hemelryk from Maplewood Meats. Brad shared some simple ideas for your early morning tailgate. Maplewood Meats is located in Brown County at 4663 Milltown...
WBAY Green Bay
Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin: Northeast Wisconsin still dominates in 3rd round
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The third round of voting is underway to determine the “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin,” and Northeast Wisconsin still dominates the list. Half of the 8 finalists in the third round are products made in our corner of Wisconsin: An electric fire truck from Pierce Manufacturing in Appleton; a Great Lakes freighter built at Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilders in Sturgeon Bay; a ride-on snowblower from Ariens in Brillion; and a benchtop medical analyzer that can detect up to 12 pathogens from a single sample in less than half an hour, from Plexus Corp. of Neenah.
wearegreenbay.com
Packers officially take off for London, fans not far behind
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers are officially off to London after departing Austin Straubel International Airport (GRB) on Thursday evening. GRB is expecting to be busy throughout the next couple of days with flights heading to London. “While exact numbers aren’t available, we know there are...
Fox11online.com
Neenah's Hurricane Ian relief drive receives outpouring of donations
NEENAH (WLUK) -- The generosity of Northeast Wisconsin not only filled one semi-trailer of items for Hurricane Ian victims, but two. A donation drive was held Wednesday outside the Pick N' Save store in Neenah. Organizers were happy to report Friday that it had its first semi-trailer filled by 1...
Appleton moves forward with controversial art museum relocation plan
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A controversial plan to move the Trout Museum of Art to Ellen Kort Peace Park will move to the next step in its process. In an eight to seven vote at a special session Wednesday night, the Appleton common council decided to continue in the process of deciding whether to relocate […]
wearegreenbay.com
Renard’s Cheese closing Algoma store on County S
ALGOMA, Wis. (WFRV) – A local cheese staple usually found in northeast Wisconsin is closing one of its stores. Renard’s Cheese announced the closure of its Algoma retail store on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The store was found on County S in Kewaunee County. The post stated that staffing...
WNCY
Local Watering Holes Plan For London Game
BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Many area bars are planning to open around sunrise this Sunday to give fans a chance to watch the Green Bay Packers take on the New York Giants across the pond. The two teams are set to kick off at 2:30 p.m. in London...
wearegreenbay.com
The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs: The Waters in New London
NEW LONDON, WI (WFRV) – Whether you dock your boat in the back, or roll in from the front, it’s not just soup and salad with supper but a super salad bar that awaits at “The Waters” supper club. The salad bar on Saturdays extends along...
wearegreenbay.com
‘No longer able to keep going’: Local cafe in Kewaunee County to close by end of weekend
LUXEMBURG, Wis. (WFRV) – The Ahnapee Creamery & Cafe in the Village of Luxemburg has been a popular place to pick up a coffee and a breakfast sandwich, but according to a recent announcement, the business is shutting down. In a Facebook post, the Ahnapee Creamery & Cafe cites...
wearegreenbay.com
Fall Fest this weekend in Green Bay’s Downtown District
(WFRV) – Look for the scarecrows and shop local this weekend in downtown Green Bay. Local 5 Live gets details on all of the seasonal activities coming up this weekend for Fall Fest in the Broadway District. Details from downtowngreenbay.com:. Fall Fest on Broadway, presented by Capital Credit Union,...
Fox11online.com
Confident Neenah seeking outright FVA title
NEENAH (WLUK) -- As Neenah kicked off training camp it was confident it could have a successful season, but thinking it and doing it are two different things. After some tough recent wins boosted the Rockets' record to 7-0 that confidence just keeps going up as they look to clinch the Fox Valley Association title outright Friday at Kimberly.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-41 south in Appleton after crash
THURSDAY, 10/6/22 – 11:12 a.m. APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that closed the left lane on I-41 southbound in Appleton Thursday morning. Officials say that all lanes are now open. The incident happened around 9:55 a.m. and took just over an...
Fox11online.com
Week 8 Primer: Keep an eye on Neenah-Kimberly, Kewaunee-Southern Door
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Week 8 of the high school football season is here and it looks like it won't disappoint. Conference leads are at stake, conference titles are at stake, playoff spots can be clinched and a coach can win the 500th game of his career. Simply put, Week 8 is stacked with great storylines.
Fox11online.com
Marinette County adaptive hiking event features all-terrain wheelchairs
MARINETTE COUNTY (WLUK) -- Taking to the trails and enjoying the fall colors is part of "How WI Live" in Wisconsin, and in Marinette County, an event is giving people of all abilities the chance to do just that. The program is called "Wheel Hike Together." From vivid fall-colored leaves...
Fox11online.com
UW-Green Bay aims to double enrollment with development of Phoenix Innovation Park
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Big plans are in the works on the UW-Green Bay campus, as the university pairs with Brown County to push forward a new innovation park. Building out the Phoenix Innovation Park is an idea that has been talked about for a few years but appears to have gained recent steam. A major goal with the new development is to double the school's enrollment.
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Kaukauna restaurant set to reopen after remodeling
KAUKAUNA — Mena’s Place breakfast and Mexican restaurant in Kaukauna, which has been closed for about a month for remodeling is set to reopen. The restaurant, located at 215 W. Wisconsin Ave. is set to reopen from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, according to owner Shaila Lopez.
WBAY Green Bay
Fishing guide: Walleye tournament cheating scandal is “a black eye”
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two anglers are busted for cheating during a fishing tournament late last week on Lake Erie in Ohio. Video of the incident has gone viral, and a Green Bay fishing guide is hoping it will raise awareness. “I’m invested in it just because I like...
Parts for aircraft carriers, submarines made in northeast Wisconsin
There's a sense of mission at Fox Valley Metal-Tech in Ashwaubenon, a company where the work includes defense manufacturing.
This Abandoned Hotel in Wisconsin Was Rumored to Be Owned by Al Capone
If it's possible for buildings to be cursed by the wrongdoings of their previous owner, then this 'Hell Hotel' in Maribel, Wisconsin definitely was!. While this hotel might look like a rundown pile of rocks today, it was quite THE place to stay when it was built back in 1900. It was once a health spa that fancy travelers from New York, Chicago, and Milwaukee loved to stay at due to its high-end facilities.
whby.com
Northeast Wisconsin gas prices continue to quickly rise
CHICAGO — Gas prices continue to quickly rise in Northeast Wisconsin. GasBuddy.com‘s latest survey finds the average in Appleton at $3.89 per gallon. That’s up 21 cents from last week. In Green Bay, the average also rose 21 cents to $3.96 a gallon. The national average rose...
