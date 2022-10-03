Read full article on original website
New ordinances adopted by Clarksburg (West Virginia) City Council
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — While public hearings were held on four ordinances at Thursday’s regular meeting of Clarksburg City Council, all of them were eventually approved by council members, and unanimously at that. One of the ordinances approved by Clarksburg City Council members concerned new sewage rates...
Madonna Lee Ashley
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Madonna Lee Ashley, 76, of Shinnston, passed away on October 4,…
Fairmont, West Virginia, City Council to vote on tentatively acquiring old BB&T building
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — At the next Fairmont City Council meeting, council will vote on the tentative purchase of the old BB&T building on Fairmont Avenue, pending site evaluations and studies. City Manager Valerie Means said there’s a prevailing idea to move several operations from the current Fairmont...
Soumya Srivastava
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A team led by a West Virginia University biomedical engineer i…
Mary Alice Mealey
WESTON- Mary Alice Mealey, 74, of Weston, departed this Earth to be with her. Lord and Savior on Monday, October 3, 2022 at WVU Medicine United Hospital Center in Bridgeport, WV. Mary was born in Weston on February 26, 1948, daughter of the late Charles and Mildred (Crawford) Bonnett.
Jon Michael Moore Trauma Center hosts Night of Recognition
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — WVU Medicine’s Jon Michael Moore Trauma Center hosted its 11th annual Night of Recognition Thursday after a two-year forced break because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “We are excited to welcome this event back after being unable to hold it due to COVID. We...
linc 16.JPG
Lincoln boys fall at home to Grafton, girls salvage 2-2 tie
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Grafton boys soccer cruised to a 6-0 victory at Lincoln on Thursday night before the two schools’ girls teams battled to an entertaining 2-2 draw. The Bearcat boys were coming off a hard-fought 1-0 loss to Robert C. Byrd on Tuesday, but they...
Godwin named associate CMO for WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU Hospitals announced the appointment of Stuart Godwin, M.D., M.B.A., as WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center’s new associate chief medical officer. Dr. Godwin currently serves as an emergency medicine physician and medical director of the emergency department at Fairmont Medical Center and will remain in these roles.
RCB splits volleyball tri-match
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — After dropping a two-set match to Philip Barbour, the Robert C. Byrd volleyball team rebounded with a two-set victory over East Fairmont in a tri-match on Thursday at East Fairmont. The Colts defeated the Flying Eagles 25-20, 25-15, but defeated the Bees 25-17, 25-16.
Robert C. Byrd soccer sweeps Preston by 4-0 scorelines
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A pair of 4-0 victories over the Preston Knights kept the momentum going for the Robert C. Byrd Flying Eagles with a week remaining in the regular season. The RCB boys took the lead when Brayden Thomason pounced on a loose ball in the...
Jordan Jefferson brings strength to West Virginia’s d-line
It’s odd that the strongest player on a Power 5 football team isn’t the strongest in his own family. That’s the case with West Virginia nose guard Jordan Jefferson, though, who despite bench-pressing 500 pounds, still can’t outlift his father, A.J. Jefferson.
Eagles down Grafton in straight sets
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert C. Byrd displayed solid play all-around in its straight-set victory over Grafton in Big 10 Conference volleyball action by the scores of 25-14, 25-18 and 25-16 Wednesday night at RCB Gymnasium. Avery Childers was her own dominant self all over the floor with...
The Lewis County Farm Bureau Women’s Committee announces a photo contest sponsored by West Virginia Farm Bureau.
The Lewis County Farm Bureau Women’s Committee announces a photo contest sponsored by West Virginia Farm Bureau. Classes for entry are as follows: (1) County or State Farm Bureau Activity; (2) Comical, Funny, Whimsical Ag Photo; and (3) Rural Scenes.
WVU Rifle Has Solid Start, Trails Two Foes In Opening Week Results
West Virginia got off to a respectable start in its 2022-23 rifle season, scoring a 4712 aggregate in its 62-point home win over Memphis last weekend but two of WVU's main competitors for national standing this season exceeded the Mountaineers' scores in their initial competitions of the fall. "It was...
WVU research into tick-borne infections gets $1.2M grant
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A team led by a West Virginia University biomedical engineer is working to improve how medical professionals diagnose tick-borne infections such as Lyme disease. Soumya Srivastava, assistant professor at the Benjamin M. Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources, is developing a tool that...
WVU's Quinerly, Smith named preseason all-Big 12 honorable mention
Sophomore guard J.J. Quinerly and fifth-year senior guard Madisen Smith of the West Virginia University women's basketball team have earned Honorable Mention status on the 2022-23 Preseason All-Big 12 Team. The teams were voted upon by Big 12 women's basketball coaches, who were not allowed to vote for their own...
Local racer to compete in world's premier off-road racing series event
NEWBURG — Newburg resident Casen Jennings will compete with the best off-road racers in the world on Saturday, Oct. 8. The seven-year-old ATV and dirt bike racer will compete at the Buckwheat 100 GNCC, in nearby Newburg, at CJ Raceway in Round 12 of the 13-stop Grand National Cross Country Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship.
