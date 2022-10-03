ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

☆ O B E Y ☆
4d ago

How's that progressive democratic stuff working out? Love the crime, theft, and violence? SICK OF THE CRIME VOTE REPUBLICAN TO END IT!!!!

Dollaz
3d ago

I’m so sick of Philly never a cop around when these robberies taking place it is pathetic Philadelphia is a joke this is why they keep doing it so easy for them😡

NBC Philadelphia

Boys, 14 and 17, Walk Into Hospital After Being Shot in Philadelphia

Two teenage boys managed to walk into a hospital after being shot in Philadelphia Thursday night. The boys – a 17-year-old shot in the neck and grazed in the head and a 14-year-old shot in the back – walked into Temple University Hospital around 10:22 p.m. after getting shot on the 1100 block of West Ontario Street, the Philadelphia Police Department said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

More Suspects Identified In Roxborough High School Ambush

Philadelphia police are working nonstop to identify those responsible for the shooting at Roxbourough High School. They hope to have people in custody soon. Police hope that those responsible will turn themselves in. This can go one of two ways, authorities say. The first if a suspect turns themself in, they can have a nice meal, prior to waling into the Police Headquarters Building. They can come with family or clergy or even their lawyer. They will be able to hug their loved ones goodbye and their loved ones will be treated with respect. They will be arrested and probably spend a good portion of the rest of their lives in jail.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Second suspect charged in shooting near Temple's campus last month

PHILADELPHIA - A second suspect is now facing charges in a shooting that injured two people near Temple University’s campus in mid-September. Late last month, police announced multiple charges, including aggravated assault, against 22-year-old Troy Mullen in connection with the incident. A 17-year-old from Delaware has also been charged...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Ex-Principal Was Peeping Tom at Night, Police Say

A longtime educator with ties to Pennsylvania and South Jersey who served as a school principal by day was a peeping tom by night, authorities said. Danny McEaddy was denied release during a detention hearing Wednesday following a late September arrest, police said. He’s charged with at least three peeping tom incidents, a burglary, and on at least one occasion, unlawfully entering a home.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ

