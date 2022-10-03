Read full article on original website
4d ago
How's that progressive democratic stuff working out? Love the crime, theft, and violence? SICK OF THE CRIME VOTE REPUBLICAN TO END IT!!!!
Dollaz
3d ago
I’m so sick of Philly never a cop around when these robberies taking place it is pathetic Philadelphia is a joke this is why they keep doing it so easy for them😡
Mother Claims She Sold Her Son For Drugs; He Is Still MissingJeffery MacPhiladelphia, PA
4 Great Pizza Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Major pharmacy chain closing another store location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersLimerick, PA
MANNA Kicks Off Season of Giving with Annual Pie in the Sky FundraiserMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
3 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Video: Shooting suspect opens fire at close range on crowded Philadelphia sidewalk
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police have released video of a shooting that injured a man in Logan as they search for three suspects. On Oct. 4, officers with the 35th District responded to reports of a shooting near Broad and Windrim streets. When officers arrived on scene they found a 23-year-old...
Police: Man 'amazingly' not hit after 4 suspects fire more than 30 shots at him in Overbrook
PHILADELPHIA - A man is lucky to be alive after police say a group of four suspects fired more than 30 shots at him in Overbrook last month. According to police, the shooting occurred on September 21 around 8:30 p.m. on the 1400 block of North 75th Street in Philadelphia's Overbrook neighborhood.
'I'm still in shock': Mother of teen gunned down outside Philadelphia home calls for justice
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia mother is pleading for answers after police say her son was ambushed by gunfire in broad daylight while sitting outside their home. Theresa Guyton said she is still in shock about the brutal murder of her 19-year-old son Tahmir, who was gunned down Sept. 26 on the 600 block of 13th Street.
Woman shot in the head in Cobbs Creek, police unsure if she was hit by stray bullet
A woman was shot in the head while walking up to a porch in Cobbs Creek.
Police: Vehicle sought in East Germantown hit-and-run that killed elderly woman
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities in Philadelphia are searching for a hit-and-run driver who they say fatally struck and elderly woman as she crossed the street last month. Police say the 81-year-old woman was hit near the intersection of Musgrave Street and Cheltenham Avenue the night of Sept. 27. The unknown driver,...
Boys, 14 and 17, Walk Into Hospital After Being Shot in Philadelphia
Two teenage boys managed to walk into a hospital after being shot in Philadelphia Thursday night. The boys – a 17-year-old shot in the neck and grazed in the head and a 14-year-old shot in the back – walked into Temple University Hospital around 10:22 p.m. after getting shot on the 1100 block of West Ontario Street, the Philadelphia Police Department said.
More Suspects Identified In Roxborough High School Ambush
Philadelphia police are working nonstop to identify those responsible for the shooting at Roxbourough High School. They hope to have people in custody soon. Police hope that those responsible will turn themselves in. This can go one of two ways, authorities say. The first if a suspect turns themself in, they can have a nice meal, prior to waling into the Police Headquarters Building. They can come with family or clergy or even their lawyer. They will be able to hug their loved ones goodbye and their loved ones will be treated with respect. They will be arrested and probably spend a good portion of the rest of their lives in jail.
Second suspect charged in shooting near Temple's campus last month
PHILADELPHIA - A second suspect is now facing charges in a shooting that injured two people near Temple University’s campus in mid-September. Late last month, police announced multiple charges, including aggravated assault, against 22-year-old Troy Mullen in connection with the incident. A 17-year-old from Delaware has also been charged...
Man shot in the back of the head at Philadelphia recreation center, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A young man is fighting for his life after police say he was gunned down at a Philadelphia recreation center late Wednesday night. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 4500 block of North 17th Street around 9:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Chief...
Images released of 3 more suspects in fatal ambush shooting near Roxborough High School
Philadelphia police have released images of three more suspects being sought in the deadly ambush shooting near Roxborough High School.
Man, 51, shot by 4 men and killed in South Philadelphia, police say
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - A 51-year-old man is dead after he was shot by four men in South Philadelphia. Officials say the shooting happened on the 1900 block of South 19th Street Wednesday afternoon, around 3:45. The man was shot in the head by four men who jumped out of a...
New video released by police in effort to identify suspects, car in 2015 cold case
NEW CASTLE, Del. - Detectives with the New Castle Division of Police Case Squad have released new surveillance video in an effort to solve a homicide from 2015. Police say the deadly shooting of Kelvin Powers took place on February 11, 2015, at 6:55 p.m. Officers were dispatched to Amstel...
Philly cops offer $20,000 reward for suspect who murdered a 50-year-old man
PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department has offered a $20,000 reward leading to the...
Suspects use small child to hide skimming device in Exton 7-Eleven, police say
According to investigators, the suspects placed a small child on the counter to block the cashier from seeing the skimmer.
Wilmington store owner brutally beaten during robbery, family calling for harsher charges against suspect
WILMINGTON, Del. - Nearly a month after a 68-year-old jewelry store owner was brutally attacked during a mid-morning robbery, his family is speaking out about the day that changed all of their lives forever. At around 10:40 a.m., Wilmington police say they responded to the 100 block of West 9th...
Ex-Principal Was Peeping Tom at Night, Police Say
A longtime educator with ties to Pennsylvania and South Jersey who served as a school principal by day was a peeping tom by night, authorities said. Danny McEaddy was denied release during a detention hearing Wednesday following a late September arrest, police said. He’s charged with at least three peeping tom incidents, a burglary, and on at least one occasion, unlawfully entering a home.
Police officer 'justified' in firing several shots at suspect outside Wawa in Reading, DA says
A police officer's gunshots that injured a wanted man in the parking lot of a Reading Wawa last month were found to be justified according to the Berks County District Attorney's Office. An investigation into the September 14 shooting determined the officer, "discharged their weapon lawfully in self-defense and defense...
3 sought for installing skimming device on card reader at Exton 7-Eleven, police say
EXTON, Pa. - Investigators with the West Whiteland Police Department are searching for three people wanted for installing a skimming device inside a store. Authorities say the individuals sought entered the 7-Eleven located at 103 N. Pottstown Pike on Monday at 8:30 p.m. According to police, one suspect distracted a...
19-year-old shot and killed in ambush in Philadelphia, caught on video, 30 shots fired
PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department of searching for three people wanted for two...
Driver, 16, in custody after 2 teens shot while walking down Philadelphia street, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Two teenagers walking down a Philadelphia street were shot by a gunman who got out of a vehicle, and now police say that driver is in custody. Police found the teens, ages 14 and 16, suffering from gunshot wounds to the body when they responded to 54th and Willows streets on September 29. One of the teens later died from his injuries.
