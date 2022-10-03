Read full article on original website
bethesdamagazine.com
Five new bakeries in Montgomery County
There’s no better way to welcome the fall season than with a tasty baked treat to go with that pumpkin spice latte. Here are five bakeries that have recently opened in Montgomery County:. Boulangerie Christophe (Potomac) Boulangerie Christophe, a French bakery, opened in May in Cabin John Village shopping...
Air and Space Museum opens half of its National Mall location next week
WASHINGTON — The National Air and Space Museum will reopen half of its flagship building to the public on the National Mall on Friday, Oct. 14. When the museum partially reopens, visitors can check out eight new and renovated exhibitions, along with the planetarium on the museum's west end.
storereporter.com
Latest on Wegmans, Rockville shopping center auctioned — plus Psycho Bunny & more at the mall
Don't let the cranes fool you — Wegmans is still years away. By the look of all these cranes at the new Twinbrook Quarter development — and the speed at which it’s rising on Rockville Pike — you’d think we’d be getting our Wegmans very soon. Unfortunately, developer B.F. Saul Company tells us we’re now looking at early 2025. At least we know there will be plenty of parking: Wegmans will have a dedicated lot with more than 1,100 spaces.
'They’re going to need some time to adjust' | Dozens of pets rescued and brought to Virginia in search of 'fur-ever' homes
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — A flight full of cats and dogs arrived at Richmond International Airport Thursday morning. Wings of Rescue said 130 animals, 97 dogs and 33 cats, were evacuated from Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Fiona. Among the shelters that volunteered to take some of the...
Unused paint can be hazardous to the environment. Here's how to recycle it.
WASHINGTON — If you're doing some fall cleaning and come across unused paint, you don't want to just toss it in the trash and risk it ending up in a landfill. Leftover paint can be hazardous to the environment, so making sure it gets in the right hands is important.
ourcommunitynow.com
Inside One of the Most Haunted Buildings in DC—Halcyon House
This home may look like another decadent mansion in Georgetown, but it holds some spooky secrets. Nestled in Georgetown is the historic (and reportedly haunted) Halcyon House, a mansion built in 1787 by the first Secretary of the Navy, Benjamin Stoddert. After its emergence on the scene, the house quickly...
Washingtonian.com
13 Fall Festivals You Can Enjoy Without Kids Around
Fall festival season comes with a lot of great things: pumpkin-picking, delicious apple cider, and picturesque fall foliage. It also means bumping into small children everywhere you go because every farm is “family-friendly.” If that’s not your style, here are more than a dozen fall festivals around DC where there’s either age restrictions or a small chance of interacting with a child.
This College was Abandoned and Left to Decay in the Middle of this Maryland Neighborhood
Maryland is home to quite a few abandoned places but none are quite as fascinating as this historic college that was built and left to decay right in the middle of a suburban neighborhood. While most abandoned places require a bit of a hike through the woods to see, this interesting sight can be accessed via a short drive from Baltimore, keep reading to learn more.
topshelfmusicmag.com
Traveling ‘Wheel of Fortune’ tour hits Tysons, VA
Growing up, I spent most of my childhood watching Wheel of Fortune with my grandfather. I loved sitting in his chair and trying to guess along with him. It was really wonderful for me to be able to go to a live event for that very same show! It was an awesome way to start a weekend. It was also great to take my mom along! Capital One Hall in Tysons, Virginia is a stunning venue located just across the river from Washington D.C. The venue was very modern and sleek. With the lights raised, the room was warm and bright.
trazeetravel.com
Museum Of Illusions Opening Soon in Washington, D.C.
Museum of Illusions Washington D.C. opens its doors this fall in CityCenterDC, offering an original, educational and Instagram-able experience. The installations are currently in the final stages of construction to debut as part of the grand opening. Guests have the opportunity to interact with these hands-on experiences. The Museum of...
Red Line was delayed after person hit by train in D.C., Metro says
WASHINGTON — A person was hit by a Red Line train in D.C. Thursday evening. According to a tweet from Metrorail Info, the incident happened between Medical Center and Van Ness at the Friendship Heights station. Metro confirmed to WUSA9 that the incident happened just before 5:30 p.m. on...
montanarightnow.com
The Story of the Orange Dress: Ashburn-Based Private Chef Turned Heads at her Wedding in Local Berryville, VA
ASHBURN, Va., Oct. 6, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Private Chef and Owner of Fleur de Cuisine, Natalie Ramos (now Natalie Vaughn), has shared her story about overcoming adversity on her way to success in building her chef and catering business in Loudoun County, Virginia. Through sharing her story about growing up in Brooklyn, New York’s housing projects, Natalie has gained a large following for her strength, willingness, and determination for overcoming obstacles that led to her personal and professional success.
Metro Red Line wait times down to 10 minutes this weekend
WASHINGTON — Metro's Red Line trains will be running every 10 minutes this weekend. That's an improvement from last weekend when trains were running every 15 minutes. A reminder: In observance of the holiday on Monday, trains will operate on a Saturday holiday schedule, opening at 5 a.m. and closing at midnight.
popville.com
“Please help spread the word about this survey for Carter Barron planning.”
Please help spread the word about this survey for Carter Barron planning. Would love to see this great venue get the much needed attention and renovations it deserves to bring life back into it! Survey closes this Friday.”. “Rock Creek Conservancy – Share Your Perspective!. The Carter Barron Amphitheater...
baltimorebeat.com
Black Cowboys Bring Western Styles To Maryland
Bill Pickett, born in 1870 in Travis County, Texas, is perhaps the most famous Black cowboy and was one of the first Black cowhands in rodeo. He was the inventor of “bulldogging.” This technique of rodeo steer wrestling — grabbing a steer by the horns and twisting its neck — became popular, and a central part of rodeos around the country. Pickett’s legacy lives on in the rodeo that carries his name.
Washington Capitals to hold fundraising event
WASHINGTON — Some familiar faces will be appearing this weekend in D.C. for the Washington Capitals Alumni Association's Stars & Spirits Alumni event. The event will kick the weekend off with Friday's Stars & Spirits rooftop event at Signal House D.C. in the Union Market District from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets cost $169 and are available at WashCaps.com/AlumniWeekend. In order to purchase a ticket, you must be 21 and older, according to a press release.
VERIFY: Yes, landlords must provide heating across our region. Here are the rules
With colder weather returning to the D.C. region, many people have started reaching for the thermostat. But for some renters, they need to wait for their landlord to turn on the heat. One viewer contacted the Verify team, asking about when their landlord is required to turn on the heat...
Metro begins warning campaign to stop fare evaders
WASHINGTON — The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) has launched a new campaign aimed at fighting fare evasion. According to a release from WMATA, people who are caught trying to leave without paying for their fare will be issued a citation during a warning period that began Oct. 4 and will end in November.
idesignarch.com
Renovated Bethesda Home with Charming Cottage Character
This quaint cottage style house in Bethesda, Maryland has been completely renovated. The exterior curb appeal is enhanced by the blue shutters which create subtle contrast against the white-washed brick. Anthony Wilder Design/Build was commissioned to design the home renovation project. The redesign includes additional deck space and an expanded...
thezebra.org
Old Town Oyster Week Is Coming!
Alexandria, VA – Oyster Week in Old Town will be a week of pairing oyster delicacies with Guinness beer. This annual event, sponsored by Guinness and Daniel O’Connell’s Restaurant, will run from October 15-23. The event will kick off with an Oyster Fest on Saturday, October 15,...
WUSA9
