Loxahatchee's Big Dog Ranch Rescue Doing Just That For Dogs On Gulf Coast

Photo: CBS 12

A Palm Beach County animal rescue is helping pets displaced by Hurricane Ian.

A bus from Big Dog Ranch Rescue traveled to the west coast of the state on Friday to bring emergency dog and cat food to the area. Volunteers returned home with more than 30 dogs that were in harm's way.

They also provided aid and supplies to pet owners who were evacuated.

🚨ATTENTION: VOLUNTEERS NEEDED🚨 We are heading to the West Coast again to transport even MORE supplies to those shelters... Posted by Big Dog Ranch Rescue on Saturday, October 1, 2022

The Loxahatchee Groves rescue will be making several more trips and are asking for donations of pet food, blankets and crates dropped off at the shelter or financial donations at BDRR.org .