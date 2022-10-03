Read full article on original website
The Las Vegas Raiders invade Kansas City to play a rivalry game with the Chiefs. Keys for both teamsJames PatrickKansas City, MO
The Chiefs dominated the Buccaneers for a 41-31 victory.Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Christopher Elbow Chocolates is like having a museum walk in your mouthCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
For decades, I didn't want to share my buttercream frosting recipeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Hotel Muehlebach's history overpowers speculation about the 'Blue Lady' apparitionCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Dropcap MPW Recap
The 74th annual Missouri Photo Workshop returned to a small town this year after two virtual, “hometown” editions. It welcomed 40 photojournalists from across the country and around the world to Excelsior Springs, Missouri, where they were tasked with creating a complete, intimate photo story in the span of one week. Five of those photographers were current or former MU photojournalism students: Minh Connors, Clayton Steward, Antranik Tavitian, Daniel Shular and Ethan Weston.
William Jewell breaks ground on Link Project
LIBERTY — A celebration for different activities and events was on display during the Homecoming weekend for William Jewell College this past week. One of the big highlights was the groundbreaking of the Link Project on Saturday, Oct. 1. The Link Project will improve William Jewell’s athletic spaces and...
Small town living: Photojournalists capture life in Excelsior Springs
Tough 4th quarter lifts Staley over Liberty
LIBERTY — After back-to-back wins, the Blue Jays were riding their momentum as they faced Staley on Friday, Sept. 30. The momentum was in favor of Liberty for the majority of the game, until the fourth quarter when the Falcons earned the come-from-behind 26-24 victory. A turnover from the...
Smithville library branch closes for maintenance
SMITHVILLE — The Mid-Continent Public Library's Smithville branch, 120 Richardson St., including the book return, has been temporarily closed. In an email, the library system said the branch will reopen and resume services in December. A library system announcement will be sent at that time. According to the closure...
Smithville golf wins conference championship
SMITHVILLE — The Warriors golf team secured the Suburban Blue Conference Championship on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Smithville claimed the title while every varsity golf placed in the top 10 of the individual tournament at Paradise Pointe Golf Club.
Motorcyclist dies after being struck near Smithville Lake
SMITHVILLE — A motorcycle driver who was hit in a crash near Smithville Lake has died after fighting for life in an area hospital for days. According to Clay County Sheriff’s Office, the motorcyclist was identified as 34-year-old Donald J. Hundley of Kansas City. He passed away Sept. 29 and his organs were donated.
Kansas Athletics announces location for ESPN's College Gameday
No. 19 Kansas Football officially announced that ESPN College Gameday will be on the hill of the Campanile on Saturday at 8 a.m. Details about fan attendance to the show have not been announced.
Liberty church storage area catches fire
LIBERTY — Christmas may look different at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, 1600 Missouri Highway 291, after the storage area for the church decorations caught on fire in the late afternoon Tuesday, Oct. 4. No injuries have been reported.
Man charged with killing brothers, dumping their truck in Holt pleads guilty
Garland “Joey” J. Nelson of Braymer, charged with murdering two Wisconsin brothers in a cattle deal gone wrong, pleaded guilty last week to two counts of first-degree murder. Nelson had been facing the death penalty and a pending trial in the killing of Justin Diemel, 24, and Nicholas...
Church's storage area fire caused by cutting torch
LIBERTY — A fire that broke out Tuesday, Oct. 4 in the back storage area at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, 1600 Missouri Highway 291 in Liberty, was caused by a cutting torch, said Liberty fire officials. Liberty Fire Department Fire Marshal Dustin Paddack said the fire started when metal...
