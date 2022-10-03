Read full article on original website
Related
Hypebae
AURALEE x New Balance Return With Tonal Iterations of the XC-72
AURALEE and New Balance have unveiled a closer look at their XC-72 collaboration, which first made its debut on the Japanese brand’s Fall/Winter 2022 runway back in January. The release follows up on the duo’s ongoing partnership, which has featured popular silhouettes such as the 2002R and 550.
Hypebae
De Beers Balances Statement and Minimalism with Latest Jewelry Collection
De Beers Jewellers drops its latest collection of jewelry pieces designed to encourage self-expression through mixed metal designs and hidden codes. The De Beers RVL Collection is comprised of a range of pendants, rings, and bracelets in 18k white gold adorned in diamonds, and black titanium with rose gold accents and a single hidden diamond. Inspired by De Beers’ monogram, the letters “D” and “B” are imprinted and arranged into the metal to form a cryptic code.
Hypebae
The North Face's New Maternity Collection Keeps Families Exploring
Hands are never idle when babies are on board, which is why The North Face has just released its Fall/Winter 2022 Maternity collection. Designed for families that love to explore and have adventures, the collection’s standout is the updated Nupste Puffer Jacket. The fashionable and functional outerwear piece comes equipped with a detachable blanket that can be zipped to the placket, transforming into a baby carrier.
Hypebae
ColourPop Drops Collaboration With Beauty Influencer Snitchery
Known as the queen of cosplay herself to over five million followers, Snitchery has teamed up with ColourPop to release her very own collection. As the master of dramatic makeup transformations, the range of highly pigmented products delivers just what you need to enter your own villain era. On the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hypebae
AMBUSH x Air Adjust Force To Drop in "Light Madder Root" and "University Blue"
Yoon is continuing her partnership with Nike, releasing two new colorways of the coveted Air Adjust Force collaboration. Previously offered in “White/Black” and “Black/Psychic Purple,” the kicks are set to arrive in “Light Madder Root,” a fiery red hue, along with “University Blue.” The former is dressed in the bold shade all over with the Swoosh peeping through the detachable strap wrapping the shoe. A touch of contrast is added to the laces, tongue and inner lining in a darker tone, while AMBUSH’s logo is printed onto the footbed. As for the “University Blue” iteration, the shoe arrives in a sky blue color on the upper, contrasting hits of black on the midsole, laces, Swooshes and more. The design is complete with red on the collar and inner lining.
Hypebae
The Latest Women's Air Jordan 11 is Date Night-Ready
For sneaker collectors, the Air Jordan 11 is synonymous with the holiday season. Since 2009, Jordan Brand has included the silhouette in its end-of-year offering, with the “Cherry” colorway set to return this year. (A much-anticipated event as the AJ11 “Cherry” has not seen a release since 2016 as a low-top and 2001 in all its high-top glory.)
Hypebae
Germanier's SS23 Collection Proves Opulence Owns Everything
Germanier has made a triumphant comeback to Paris Fashion Week with its Spring/Summer 2023 collection, unwavering a powerful vision and range of distinctive styles that never cease to shake up the French capital. The concept of “Annihilation” served as inspiration for the label. Kevin Germanier, the Swiss-born designer behind the...
Hypebae
6 Sneakers Under $100 USD: Nike FlyEase, Reebok Mules and More
Building a sneaker rotation is no cheap feat. From staggering resale prices to ever-climbing retail price points, sneakers are becoming more and more of a luxury purchase. We’ve combed through the sale section of some of our favorite brands to round up on-trend styles under $100 USD. From Nike‘s hands-free FlyEase to Reebok‘s Club C mule, we’ve got something for every style.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hypebae
Loro Piana Weaves Denim with Cashmere for Its Most Luxurious Staple Pieces Yet
In Loro Piana’s latest artisanal venture, the Italian fashion house joins denim experts in Japan to innovate a rare CashDenim material that comes tailored into two Fall/Winter 2022 garments. Combining Loro Piana’s fine cashmere production with the renowned technical practices of the Bingo region’s denim industry, the new indigo-tinted...
Hypebae
TikTok’s Skin Cycling Method Is Beauty Editor Tested and Dermatologist Approved
If we’re being honest, we secretly know that the beauty side of TikTok is full of egregious skincare advice. This was my first thought when people were mixing their foundation with water to create a makeup smoothie for their faces. However, certain viral trends are genuinely helpful. Currently, on the better side of those tips and hacks enters “skin cycling.”
Hypebae
Here's How Jisoo of BLACKPINK Got Ready for the Dior SS23 Show
Alongside her bandmate Jennie, Jisoo of BLACKPINK was one of Paris Fashion Week‘s most anticipated guests as the K-pop star headed to the City of Light for Dior‘s Spring/Summer 2023 show. In a YouTube video, the South Korean musician took fans on a trip behind the scenes as...
Hypebae
FILA Honors 2Pac’s Legacy With Special Grant Hill 2 Low Colorways
FILA expands its range of the Grant Hill 2 Low with two fresh colorways in homage to the late 2Pac. In partnership with the Tupac Shakur Estate, the brand gave the classic silhouette a new edit inspired by the artist’s style. The latest drop takes a nod to the...
Hypebae
SKIMS Launches 'Glam' Collection, Inspired by Kim Kardashian's Vintage Archive
Shapewear brand SKIMS just launched its all-new “Glam” collection, drawing inspiration from vintage pieces from Kim Kardashian‘s extensive fashion archive. Just in time for the spooky season, the new collection consists of five curve-contouring styles like bustiers, full-length one pieces, slip dresses and catsuits in a sleek black colorway. Each piece is designed in a corseted silhouette that aims to cinch and smooth the body for the ultimate silhouette, made to wear on its own or underneath other garments. Available in sizes XXS-4XL, the collection’s pricing ranges from £78-128 GBP (approximately $86-142 USD).
Hypebae
T LABEL's Paris Fashion Week Debut Was One to Watch
Emerging U.K. brand T LABEL showcased its first-ever fashion presentation at Paris Fashion Week. The collection paid tribute to the founder Taylor-Bea Gordon’s late father, who passed away when she was 16 years old. For the presentation itself, Gordon takes cues from Alfred Hitchcock’s 1954 film, Rear Window, as its showcase sees 17 models appearing within the window frames of Hotel Bastille Speria.
Hypebae
Prince and Vacation Collaborate on 1992 Tennis-Inspired Capsule
Iconic tennis brand Prince and sunscreen brand Vacation have teamed up to introduce a limited-run capsule in honor of a “1992 Annual Interoffice Tennis Championship” – a completely fictitious story paired with a completely real commemorative collection. The fictional story takes place in Miami, Florida on August...
Hypebae
Extreme cashmere Reclaims Comfort in "edition 23" Campaign
Amsterdam-based label extreme cashmere is set to release a new range of comfy wardrobe staples. The brand has unveiled a campaign highlighting pieces from its upcoming collection, “edition 23.”. True to the brand’s “for all seasons and all occasions” philosophy, the campaign teases everyday staples like tank tops, off-shoulder...
Hypebae
Nike Celebrates Olympic Gold Medalist Cheung Ka Long With Air Max 97
Olympic fencer Cheung Ka Long inspires Nike Hong Kong’s latest Air Max 97, with the sleek sneaker donning a fall-ready color story. The model’s olive green hues are borrowed from the mix of city and mountains native to Ka Long’s hometown of Hong Kong. (Coincidentally, the shade also happens to be his favorite color.)
Hypebae
Adidas Officially Puts YEEZY Partnership "Under Review"
Adidas has announced the new status of its partnership with Ye and his YEEZY line following the rapper’s controversial show at Paris Fashion Week. In a statement provided by an adidas spokesperson, the company unveiled its decision to place the affiliation under review:. adidas has always been about creativity,...
Shopbop Beauty Is Finally Here — Shop Our Top Editors’ Picks to Buy Now.
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Beauty lovers rejoice: Just in time for the holiday season, Shopbop has branched out to the cosmetics business by launching its own beauty shop. This natural progression for Shopbop...
Hypebae
GUESS Originals Teams up With Pushing for Pink for a Full Day Pop-up Festival
GUESS Originals joined forces with Pushing for Pink for a full-day pop-up festival in support of the organization’s Meals On Pink Wheels program. The program is set to offer three months of free weekly delivered meals to families who are affected by breast cancer. Held at Lot 5 in...
Comments / 0