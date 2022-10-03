Yoon is continuing her partnership with Nike, releasing two new colorways of the coveted Air Adjust Force collaboration. Previously offered in “White/Black” and “Black/Psychic Purple,” the kicks are set to arrive in “Light Madder Root,” a fiery red hue, along with “University Blue.” The former is dressed in the bold shade all over with the Swoosh peeping through the detachable strap wrapping the shoe. A touch of contrast is added to the laces, tongue and inner lining in a darker tone, while AMBUSH’s logo is printed onto the footbed. As for the “University Blue” iteration, the shoe arrives in a sky blue color on the upper, contrasting hits of black on the midsole, laces, Swooshes and more. The design is complete with red on the collar and inner lining.

APPAREL ・ 1 DAY AGO