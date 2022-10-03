Read full article on original website
Related
Go Back in Time With this Video of the Apache Mall from 1993
There's no better time than Throwback Thursday to pull out a throwback video of an iconic place to shop in Rochester, MN: the Apache Mall! Malls aren't nearly as popular as they used to be but back in 1993 when this video was filmed they were the place to be.
KAAL-TV
“Spookiest House on the Block” makes world premiere in Rochester
(ABC 6 News) – The “Spookiest House on the Block” will make its world premiere at the Rochester Civic Theatre this weekend. The show centers around small-town neighbors who show off their Halloween spirit as they compete for the annual “Spookiest House on the Block” award. As the competition heats up, people start disappearing throughout the neighborhood.
Malfunctioning Brake Light Leads to Suspected Meth Bust in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A traffic stop for a malfunctioning brake light led to the discovery of suspected drug sales in Rochester Monday evening. Charges filed Tuesday against 60-year-old Dean Aarsvold of Hayfield indicate Rochester police officers discovered over 55 grams of meth and items that indicate drug sales in Aarsvold’s vehicle following the traffic stop.
KIMT
Bullet hole found in vehicle outside Rochester residence
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Authorities are investigating after a vehicle outside a Rochester home was struck by gunfire. Police said it happened in the 3000 block of Valleyhigh Dr. NW. when a 56-year-old woman reported that early Saturday morning she heard some “pop” noises. Hours later, the woman went...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minnesotans suspected in Wisconsin catalytic converter theft arrested after 125 MPH police chase
MENOMONIE, Wis. – Authorities say two Minnesotans led police on a high-speed chase in western Wisconsin after they were seen stealing a catalytic converter.The Dunn County Sheriff's Office says police in Menomonie were called to a theft in progress on Stout Street early Wednesday morning.Deputies spotted the suspects' vehicle leaving the city and tried to pull them over, leading to a chase that reached speeds of more than 125 mph. Deputies soon backed off near the Pepin County line.Wisconsin state troopers saw the vehicle soon after and gave chase, with the suspects eventually crashing near Interstate 94 and Highway 128.Two men were arrested: a 49-year-old from St. Paul and a 45-year-old from Owatonna. Neither men were hurt in the crash.They are expected to be charged with multiple crimes, including theft of major vehicle parts, possession of burglary tools and meth possession.The sheriff's office is asking for anyone with more information on this case to leave an anonymous tip by calling 1-855-TIP-DUNN.
KIMT
Vehicle struck by gunfire in Albert Lea shooting
ALBERT LEA, Minn. - A shooting investigation is underway in Albert Lea after a vehicle was struck by gunfire. Police said it happened Tuesday night at 9:34 at 201 N. Broadway Ave. “Upon arrival, officers confirmed that a shooting had taken place with no one injured and one vehicle struck...
ktoe.com
Update: Missing Person Found Safe in Rochester
Mankato-Update: Cullen Duane Kennedy has been found and is safe. He was located in Rochester, Minn. around 4 a.m. this morning (Wednesday, October 5). The Rochester Police Department assisted the Mankato Department of Public Safety with this case. ORIGINAL NEWS RELEASE. Public Safety seeks assistance locating missing person Cullen Duane...
Popular Restaurant in Downtown Rochester Expected to Close Saturday
A rumor is circulating around town that a popular restaurant in downtown Rochester, Minnesota is closing. I was scrolling through Facebook earlier tonight and saw the news that another restaurant is closing in downtown Rochester, Minnesota. When I saw the name, I couldn't believe it. Hefe Rojo in Downtown Rochester...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KAAL-TV
Purse snatched from parking lot
(ABC 6 News) – A woman’s car window was smashed and her purse was stolen during a Rochester park visit Sunday. Rochester police reported that a 41-year-old woman parked her car at Foster Arend park at about 6 p.m. Oct. 2, and left her purse in the vehicle.
Man Charged for Police Chase in Downtown Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Prosecutors have charged a Rochester man for his alleged role in a law enforcement pursuit that occurred in downtown Rochester in August. The criminal complaint filed Monday against 20-year-old Kapi Kuku accuses him of fleeing a Rochester police officer in the early morning hours of August 21. The complaint says the officer attempted to stop the vehicle after it left the Tap House without its lights on shortly before 1 a.m.
KIMT
Mayo Clinic hosts employee appreciation event
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Peace Plaza was filled with thousands of Mayo Clinic staff today in celebration of its hardworking employees. This year, the US News and World Report declared Mayo Clinic as the number one health care provider in the nation for the seventh consecutive year. With a big achievement...
KAAL-TV
Albert Lea police investigating parking lot shooting
(ABC 6 News) – Albert Lea police said they are investigating a shooting that occurred in a parking lot on Tuesday night. According to police, at approximately 9:34 p.m., officers responded to several 9-1-1 calls reporting a shooting at a parking lot known locally as the “North Lot” at 201 N. Broadway Ave.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police Investigating Van Shooting in NW Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police are investigating an apparent vehicle shooting that occurred in northwest Rochester over the weekend. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said a resident in the 3,000 block of Valleyhigh Dr. Northwest told officers she heard a “popping” sound around midnight Saturday and discovered a bullet hole in her minivan later that morning. The woman reported she and her husband also found two bullet casings in the street.
Your Chance To Run An Excavator Or Bulldozer Is This Weekend In Minnesota
If you are making plans for this weekend, you might want to do something EXTREME! If you've got kids that like big machines, or maybe you've always secretly wanted to drive an excavator or bulldozer your chance to do that is this weekend. One Minnesota company that specializes in the big 'toys' is having an event this Saturday that could put you in the literal driver's seat of one of those dream machines!
KAAL-TV
Pickleball open house aims to generate local interest
(ABC 6 News) – As the weather gets colder many outdoor activities begin moving indoors. But in years past for pickleball players in Rochester that meant they had to put away their rackets until spring. But not anymore. Chip Shots in northeast Rochester has built three pickleball courts to...
See the Adorable Puppies of Spotted In Rochester, Minnesota
A while back we featured the winner of Rochester's Pup Cup, a fun, playful, and beautiful Great Dane named Moose. Seen here looking awesome. I shared that story in the Spotted In Rochester community and asked for their awesome pups. So, I proudly present to you the collection (some didn't make it because they looked super professional or had watermarks).
steeledodgenews.com
A RECOVERY NO ONE EXPECTED
There is a long list of people who didn’t expect Tyler Maas-Schlie to survive the head-on crash he was involved in last November in Dodge County. First, emergency responders didn’t think Maas-Schlie would live. Then came the doctors at Mayo Clinic. And rounding out that list were family and friends.
KAAL-TV
Last phase of construction for Rochester’s ‘Heart of the City’ project starts Monday
(ABC 6 News) – Construction work on the last phase of Rochester’s ‘Heart of the City’ project will begin on Monday. The work will close 1st Ave. SW from Center St. W to south of Peace Plaza. The closure is expected to last through October 28.
KIMT
Austin man sentenced to more than 6 years for drug sales
AUSTIN, Minn. An Austin man has been sentenced to more than six years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree sales of drugs. Jerry Hoy, of Austin, was sentenced to 75 months in prison and was given credit for 127 days served. Authorities said Hoy sold methamphetamine to a confidential...
KAAL-TV
16-year-old killed by train in Albert Lea
(ABC 6 News) – Albert Lea police are investigating a fatality at a city railroad crossing that occurred late Tuesday night. According to the police department, at approximately 11:30 p.m., officers responded to the Union Pacific railroad crossing near the intersection of Garfield Ave. and Ramsey St. after receiving a report from the train operations crew that an individual had been run over by the train.
Comments / 0