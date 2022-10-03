Read full article on original website
High school athletics: Bossier principal David Thrash named to LHSAA Executive Committee
Bossier principal David Thrash has been named to the LHSAA’s Executive Committee. Thrash replaces DeRidder principal Harry Hooker, who was promoted within his district. Thrash is in his 17th year at Bossier. He has served as a teacher coach and administrator for 40 years. He is a former head football and baseball coach at Benton.
High school volleyball: Benton downs Haughton in four sets
The Benton Lady Tigers defeated the Haughton Lady Bucs in four sets Thursday at Haughton. Benton rallied from a big deficit to win the first set 25-23. The Lady Tigers won the second 25-17. Haughton took the third 25-20. Benton closed out the match with a 25-17 victory in the fourth.
Middle school football: Haughton, Benton win 8th-grade games; Cope, Elm Grove post 7th-grade victories
Benton and Haughton won eighth-grade games Tuesday. Benton defeated Elm Grove 34-0 in a district game at Newman-Mason Field at Tiger Stadium. Haughton downed Webster 26-0 in a non-district game at Harold E. Harlan Stadium. In another eighth-grade game, Cope fell to North DeSoto 20-8 at M.D. Ray Field at...
High school football: Bossier Parish Week 6 game capsules
WHERE/WHEN; Lee Hedges Stadium, 7 p.m. RECORDS: Airline 2-3, 2-0 1-5A; Captain Shreve 3-2, 0-2 LAST WEEK: Airline def. Natchitoches Central 46-0, Captain Shreve lost to Parkway 25-13 LAST YEAR: Captain Shreve won 33-0 AIRLINE NOTES: Vikings have won two in a row … Ben Taylor has passed for 1,332...
SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY AT SHREVEPORT FALL 2022 ENROLLMENT SHOWS SOLID GROWTH
Southern University at Shreveport (SUSLA) is approaching record enrollment in the university’s history – — numbers which are anticipated to surpass Fall 2017 which was the last time SUSLA enrolled over 3,000 students. SUSLA Interim Chancellor, Dr. Vladimir Appeaning states: “SUSLA is a constituent member of the...
VIDEO: Chaos as gunfire rings out at Louisiana high school homecoming afterparty, cheerleader wounded
A Louisiana cheerleader was struck by gunfire during a rolling shootout after the homecoming dance.
Students from four local high schools put their rocketry engineering and design skills to the test
Students from four local high schools put their rocketry engineering and design. skills to the test last week at South Bossier Park, practicing for events that could. launch them into national competition where up to $100,000 in scholarships and. prizes is at stake. Teams from Haughton, Airline, Parkway and Caddo...
3 missing in the ArkLaTex
Three people have been reported missing from their homes in the ArkLaTex. Here's a look at each one. Call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at 318-965-2203 with any information that could help locate Mitchell. Herman Buxton. Herman Buxton was last seen at the Randy Sams Shelter in Texarkana, Texas on...
Dr. Shawn Wilson speaks to Bossier City Rotary Club
On Thursday, October 6, 2022, members of the Bossier City Rotary Club hosted Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) Secretary, Dr. Shawn Wilson, as the guest speaker for their weekly lunch meeting. Dr. Wilson gave several Northwest Louisiana road project updates including an update on the Jimmie Davis Bridge...
The Red River will not prevent law enforcement from working together
On Wednesday, October 5, 2022, local government leaders and law enforcement officials from both sides of the Red River came together for a meet-and-greet and to discuss working together to fight crime. Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler organized the meeting in order to have the new Bossier City Police Chief,...
GSU students arrested for gun, marijuana in dorm
Two Grambling State students were arrested Wednesday after police executed a search warrant on their dorm room, recovering marijuana and a firearm. A staff member of GSU residential housing staff conducted a routine walkthrough of a Wheatley Hall room and spotted suspected narcotics and a firearm. Neither of the residents of the room were present when GSU officers investigated.
The Wait Is Over, Huge Burgers Now Being Served In North Bossier
Papa & Co Announced They Were Coming to North Bossier and We All Freaked Out. Papa & Co is one of Shreveport's staples, everyone knows of this spot because the burgers are the size of your head. Seriously. Could This Be the Biggest Burger in the South?. Papa and Company...
Winnsboro man arrested in Greenwood shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A man accused of shooting at a repo agent and damaging property at a storage facility in Greenwood Tuesday has been booked into jail on multiple charges, Sheriff Steve Prator said Wednesday in a news release. Samuel McMurry, 42, of Winnsboro, is charged with aggravated assault with...
BPSO: Missing Haughton woman found safe
HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office says a missing Haughton woman has been found. Deborah Mitchell, 59, was initially reported missing after not being heard from since Oct. 2.
DiamondJacks will likely not reopen until as early as 2024
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana gaming revenue has dipped, working to recover from the pandemic’s hit to the gaming industry. Louisiana Gaming Control Board Chairman Ronnie Johns says the closing of DiamondJacks, the smoking ban, competition from Oklahoma casinos, and the current economy are all playing a role in the dip in revenue.
This Produce Shop Sells The Best Burger in Shreveport
It just might be Shreveport’s best kept secret. After a lifetime of trying Shreveport burgers, I am ready to unveil the best burger in Shreveport, Louisiana. To be honest, it’s not even close. Now, keep in mind, this is purely my opinion. Some of you may agree, while...
2nd-grader in Bossier comes home from school battered, bruised; mother says she’s suing school district
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A second-grader in Bossier Parish came home from school limping and bruised, according to his mom. He says a classmate hurt him. The incident has gotten quite a bit of attention on social media. This is a story KSLA has been following for weeks now....
Bossier Parish participates in annual National Night Out
Bossier City and Bossier Parish celebrated National Night Out on Tuesday October 4, 2022 by encouraging residents to interact with law enforcement officials in order to promote crime prevention awareness, strengthen neighborhood relationships with law enforcement and send a message of unity to criminals. Between the hours of 5:30 –...
Both sides of Texarkana were partying the blocks with the cops
TEXARKANA, USA – Both sides of the line in Texarkana were partying the blocks with the cops for the 2022 National Night Out. KTBS visited "We are Washington" in Texarkana, Ark. where vendor booths, snow cones, bounce houses, music and fun were readily available to all visiting, meeting and greeting Officer Marcos Luna and officer-in-training Jason Tellez in Beat Three.
Loretta Lynn appeared at the Louisiana Hayride in Shreveport three times during her legendary country music career
The Queen of Country Music Loretta Lynn passed away Tuesday at the age of 90. She was among the many up-and-coming country music singers that appeared in Shreveport on KWKH’s Louisiana Hayride. Chris Brown Archivist at Centenary College said the first time Lynn performed in 1963 at the Hayride she wasn’t the headliner.
