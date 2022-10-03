ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
bossierpress.com

High school volleyball: Benton downs Haughton in four sets

The Benton Lady Tigers defeated the Haughton Lady Bucs in four sets Thursday at Haughton. Benton rallied from a big deficit to win the first set 25-23. The Lady Tigers won the second 25-17. Haughton took the third 25-20. Benton closed out the match with a 25-17 victory in the fourth.
BENTON, LA
bossierpress.com

High school football: Bossier Parish Week 6 game capsules

WHERE/WHEN; Lee Hedges Stadium, 7 p.m. RECORDS: Airline 2-3, 2-0 1-5A; Captain Shreve 3-2, 0-2 LAST WEEK: Airline def. Natchitoches Central 46-0, Captain Shreve lost to Parkway 25-13 LAST YEAR: Captain Shreve won 33-0 AIRLINE NOTES: Vikings have won two in a row … Ben Taylor has passed for 1,332...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Haughton, LA
Bossier City, LA
Football
Bossier City, LA
Sports
Bossier Parish, LA
Sports
County
Bossier Parish, LA
State
Mississippi State
Local
Louisiana Football
City
Benton, LA
Local
Louisiana Sports
State
Arkansas State
City
Bossier City, LA
bossierpress.com

SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY AT SHREVEPORT FALL 2022 ENROLLMENT SHOWS SOLID GROWTH

Southern University at Shreveport (SUSLA) is approaching record enrollment in the university’s history – — numbers which are anticipated to surpass Fall 2017 which was the last time SUSLA enrolled over 3,000 students. SUSLA Interim Chancellor, Dr. Vladimir Appeaning states: “SUSLA is a constituent member of the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

3 missing in the ArkLaTex

Three people have been reported missing from their homes in the ArkLaTex. Here's a look at each one. Call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at 318-965-2203 with any information that could help locate Mitchell. Herman Buxton. Herman Buxton was last seen at the Randy Sams Shelter in Texarkana, Texas on...
TEXARKANA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#College Football#High School#Oklahoma State#American Football#Airline#Mariners#Texas A M#Wr
bossierpress.com

Dr. Shawn Wilson speaks to Bossier City Rotary Club

On Thursday, October 6, 2022, members of the Bossier City Rotary Club hosted Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) Secretary, Dr. Shawn Wilson, as the guest speaker for their weekly lunch meeting. Dr. Wilson gave several Northwest Louisiana road project updates including an update on the Jimmie Davis Bridge...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
bossierpress.com

The Red River will not prevent law enforcement from working together

On Wednesday, October 5, 2022, local government leaders and law enforcement officials from both sides of the Red River came together for a meet-and-greet and to discuss working together to fight crime. Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler organized the meeting in order to have the new Bossier City Police Chief,...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

GSU students arrested for gun, marijuana in dorm

Two Grambling State students were arrested Wednesday after police executed a search warrant on their dorm room, recovering marijuana and a firearm. A staff member of GSU residential housing staff conducted a routine walkthrough of a Wheatley Hall room and spotted suspected narcotics and a firearm. Neither of the residents of the room were present when GSU officers investigated.
GRAMBLING, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
KTBS

Winnsboro man arrested in Greenwood shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A man accused of shooting at a repo agent and damaging property at a storage facility in Greenwood Tuesday has been booked into jail on multiple charges, Sheriff Steve Prator said Wednesday in a news release. Samuel McMurry, 42, of Winnsboro, is charged with aggravated assault with...
GREENWOOD, LA
KSLA

BPSO: Missing Haughton woman found safe

HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office says a missing Haughton woman has been found. Deborah Mitchell, 59, was initially reported missing after not being heard from since Oct. 2.
HAUGHTON, LA
KSLA

DiamondJacks will likely not reopen until as early as 2024

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana gaming revenue has dipped, working to recover from the pandemic’s hit to the gaming industry. Louisiana Gaming Control Board Chairman Ronnie Johns says the closing of DiamondJacks, the smoking ban, competition from Oklahoma casinos, and the current economy are all playing a role in the dip in revenue.
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

This Produce Shop Sells The Best Burger in Shreveport

It just might be Shreveport’s best kept secret. After a lifetime of trying Shreveport burgers, I am ready to unveil the best burger in Shreveport, Louisiana. To be honest, it’s not even close. Now, keep in mind, this is purely my opinion. Some of you may agree, while...
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

Bossier Parish participates in annual National Night Out

Bossier City and Bossier Parish celebrated National Night Out on Tuesday October 4, 2022 by encouraging residents to interact with law enforcement officials in order to promote crime prevention awareness, strengthen neighborhood relationships with law enforcement and send a message of unity to criminals. Between the hours of 5:30 –...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KTBS

Both sides of Texarkana were partying the blocks with the cops

TEXARKANA, USA – Both sides of the line in Texarkana were partying the blocks with the cops for the 2022 National Night Out. KTBS visited "We are Washington" in Texarkana, Ark. where vendor booths, snow cones, bounce houses, music and fun were readily available to all visiting, meeting and greeting Officer Marcos Luna and officer-in-training Jason Tellez in Beat Three.
TEXARKANA, TX
louisianaradionetwork.com

Loretta Lynn appeared at the Louisiana Hayride in Shreveport three times during her legendary country music career

The Queen of Country Music Loretta Lynn passed away Tuesday at the age of 90. She was among the many up-and-coming country music singers that appeared in Shreveport on KWKH’s Louisiana Hayride. Chris Brown Archivist at Centenary College said the first time Lynn performed in 1963 at the Hayride she wasn’t the headliner.
SHREVEPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy