IL Chamber of Commerce endorses Mendoza

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Comptroller Susana Mendoza has been endorsed by the Illinois Chamber of Commerce on Monday for re-election.

She is the only Democratic statewide candidate to be endorsed by the Chamber of Commerce.

“Voters from both parties should rest assured that Susana is the right person to take on the difficult tasks ahead to protect our State’s finances and taxpayers’ checkbooks,” the Chamber said in a statement.

Mendoza said she was honored to receive the endorsement.

“I analyze and care deeply about how every policy we consider at the state level affects Illinois’ businesses,” she said. “All the hard work I’ve done as Comptroller to eliminate the bill backlog, deliver the fastest vendor payment cycle in decades, lead out state to 6 credit rating upgrades, and replenish the state’s

Rainy Day Fund and Pension Stabilization Funds, has been to get Illinois ready for its growth

spurt.”

Mendoza has been Illinois’ comptroller since Dec. 2016.

