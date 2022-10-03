ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

IL Chamber of Commerce endorses Mendoza

By Danny Connolly
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FwoRM_0iKKO7X300

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Comptroller Susana Mendoza has been endorsed by the Illinois Chamber of Commerce on Monday for re-election.

She is the only Democratic statewide candidate to be endorsed by the Chamber of Commerce.

“Voters from both parties should rest assured that Susana is the right person to take on the difficult tasks ahead to protect our State’s finances and taxpayers’ checkbooks,” the Chamber said in a statement.

Mendoza said she was honored to receive the endorsement.

“I analyze and care deeply about how every policy we consider at the state level affects Illinois’ businesses,” she said. “All the hard work I’ve done as Comptroller to eliminate the bill backlog, deliver the fastest vendor payment cycle in decades, lead out state to 6 credit rating upgrades, and replenish the state’s
Rainy Day Fund and Pension Stabilization Funds, has been to get Illinois ready for its growth
spurt.”

Mendoza has been Illinois’ comptroller since Dec. 2016.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 2

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

National attention intensifies for Illinois’ 13th Congressional District race

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One congressional race in Illinois, viewed by many as a toss-up, is gaining national attention on both sides. Voters will soon head to the polls to send either Democrat Nikki Budzinski or Republican Regan Deering to Congress to represent Illinois’ 13th Congressional District, which includes parts of Springfield, Champaign-Urbana, Decatur and […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Winnebago, Boone, Stephenson counties sue Pritzker over SAFE-T Act

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — State’s attorneys from Winnebago, Boone, and Stephenson counties all announced new lawsuits against Gov. JB Pritzker, calling the SAFE-T Act, which would eliminate cash bail, unconstitutional. Stephenson County State’s Attorney Carl Larson became the latest to announce a lawsuit on Thursday afternoon, filed on behalf of Stephenson County Sheriff David Snyders. […]
STEPHENSON COUNTY, IL
thecentersquare.com

Local Illinois officials offer differing opinions on Amendment 1

(The Center Square) – Local Illinois officials have different views on how Amendment 1 will impact communities across the state. Supporters say Amendment 1 aims to codify collective bargaining rights in the Illinois constitution. The language of the amendment says "No law shall be passed that interferes with, negates,...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Poll: Who won the Pritzker-Bailey debate?

(NEXSTAR) – Now that you’ve heard the two major party candidates for governor in Illinois debate the biggest issues of the 2022 campaign, we want to know who you think had the best showing. Not seeing the post-debate poll? Click here to open a new window Did incumbent Democrat J. B. Pritzker do enough to win […]
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Springfield, IL
smilepolitely.com

The reasons we’re voting for Democrats this election

If you’ve spent more than a minute reading Smile Politely, you already know that we value progressive and inclusive ideas from a diversity of voices. Though the magazine as a whole isn’t necessarily in the business of endorsing individual candidates, as an Editorial Board, we sit just outside of the normal editorial processes of the day-to-day. As such, this year, we’re endorsing individual candidates. It’s our opinion, after all, and this is the Opinion section.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susana Mendoza
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Winnebago County State’s Attorney sues Pritzker over ‘unconstitutional’ Illinois SAFE-T Act

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley has joined a host of other Illinois state’s attorneys in challenging the constitutionality of the state’s new “no cash bail” provision in the SAFE-T Act. “I cannot ignore that, as currently drafted, this law is unconstitutional. Further, it will create unjust results and does not […]
ILLINOIS STATE
B100

Is It Legal To Collect Rainwater In Illinois

For years there's been this well-known myth that it is illegal to collect rainwater. In fact, I believed this for a long time myself and decided to finally look it up. Unsurprisingly many sites have many different answers. Collecting rainwater is very popular among many Americans. Many refer to it...
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Illinois Comptroller#Il Chamber Of Commerce#Democratic#The Chamber Of Commerce#Rainy Day Fund#Nexstar Media Inc
wjpf.com

Lawmakers say SAFE-T Act mandates will raise property taxes in Illinois

In a state with the 2nd highest property taxes in the country, some are concerned that mandates in the SAFE-T Act will force tax hikes around Illinois. The criminal justice and police reform package will bring significant changes to things like police training and accountability and the rights of detainees and prisoners, including the ending of cash bail.
ILLINOIS STATE
suburbanchicagoland.com

Illinois is not safe under Pritzker

Democrats and the leftwing media are doing everything they can to push back on the Safe-T Act and the damage it causes to the safety of law abiding citizens. The truth is, the law turns safety concerns upside down making the priority concerns for the criminals more than for the law abiding citizens. The removal of automatic cash bail for suspects applies to all suspects including felony criminals charged with rape and murder. Instead of making it mandatory, it gives a judge the discretion to decide, a decision that could as easily release a suspected rapist or murderer as require them to post bond.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
wmay.com

Op-Ed: Illinois government unions ask voters to cement their dominion

Chicago’s skyscrapers are designed to sway so they don’t shatter, but the architects of the 1970 Illinois Constitution failed to follow those foundational rules: they imposed rigidity. And 52 years later, Illinois taxpayers are paying dearly because public pensions cannot bend. Instead, the broken system imperils state services,...
ILLINOIS STATE
wsiu.org

Deaconess Health System will take over four southern Illinois facilities

Deaconess Health System will take over four hospitals in southern Illinois, after an agreement announced this week. The purchase agreement has Deaconess taking over Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion, Red Bud Regional Hospital, Crossroads Community Hospital in Mt. Vernon, and Union County Hospital in Anna. Heartland Regional CEO and...
ANNA, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois lawmakers debate major railroad merger

(WTVO) — The fight continues against a proposed merger of two major railroads. The debate centers around Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern Railroads. Officials in Illinois are calling for an honest assessment of how merging the companies would impact the Chicago area. Several suburbs said that a merger would slow down first responders’ response […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

26K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy