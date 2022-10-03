Read full article on original website
Man arrested after 11-year-old shot on Meade Street
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – An eleven-year-old boy is recovering after being shot early Friday morning. According to officials with the Columbus Police Department, the boy was shot in his right arm. He has non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the shooting happened in the 3000 block of Meade Street on Oct. 7, 2022. Officers responded to the […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Man arrested in connection to Lee County Fair terrorist threat
A man connected to a social media post threatening racial violence at the Lee County Fair has been arrested. According to an Opelika Police press release, Pharrell Smith, 18, was developed as a suspect in connection to “a racially inflammatory post on social media threatening to shoot attendees of a certain demographic at the Lee County Fair.”
WTVM
Neighbors react to deadly hit-and-run of 13-year-old in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This scene was chaotic this morning, as police and emergency responders got the call that someone was lying in the road here on Steam Mill Road in Columbus. Those people were a 13-year-old girl who died on the scene and an 11-year-old boy with injuries who...
Two juveniles hit by vehicle on Steam Mill Road, one has died
UPDATE 10/06/2022 11:34 a.m. – The Columbus Police has released new details about a deadly hit-and-run on Steam Mill Road in which one child was killed and a second seriously injured. According to police the victims, both pedestrians, are an eleven-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl. Police said the girl was pronounced dead at the […]
WTVM
Opelika man arrested on 18 outstanding burglary, theft warrants
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An Opelika man is behind bars on multiple outstanding burglary and theft warrants. According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, 30-year-old Deandrian Martin was arrested by Opelika police on 18 outstanding warrants, nine for vehicle burglary and nine for theft. Authorities say Martin was wanted for vehicle burglaries...
1 Died, 1 Injured After A Hit-And-Run Crash In Columbus (Columbus, GA)
The Columbus Police Department responded to a hit-and-run crash that claimed a life and injured another. The crash happened on Thursday morning in the 4100 block of Steam Mill Road.
Auburn Plainsman
Opelika man arrested for murder
An Opelika man was arrested for murder after a body with a gunshot wound was found lying in a roadway over the weekend. At 3:00 a.m., Opelika Police responded to a call from Hickory Haven Trailer Park, where they found a 24-year-old Ker'detrius Mercer of Salem, AL, deceased at the scene.
1 child dead, another in serious condition after hit-and-run in west Georgia
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga — A child in Columbus is dead, and another is in ‘serious condition after a hit-and-run incident, according to the Columbus Police Department. It happened on the 4100 block of Steam Mill Rd. near Southern Pines Drive. The age and names of the children have...
valdostatoday.com
Former LaGrange bail bondsman arrested for theft
LAGRANGE – A former police officer and bail bondsman was arrested by GBI for theft of funds from bonding company. The GBI has arrested Larry Leon Harris, age 65, of LaGrange, for one count of felony theft by taking. On June 14, 2021, the GBI was requested by the Troup County Sheriff’s Office to assist in investigating a theft of funds reported by Harry’s Bonding Company in LaGrange, GA.
WTVM
Sheriff’s office investigates threat at Russell County Middle School
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Russell County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) is investigating a school threat at Russell County Middle School (RCMS). School and law officials say on Oct. 4, a student reported that a message was written in a stall in the 6th-grade girl’s restroom that read, “Oct 17, 2022″. They say the message may have been related to the previous statement that read “you all will die 17/10/22″.
Columbus Police search for more possible victims pertaining to restroom cameras found in popular downtown restaurant
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is searching for more victims relating to the case of 37-year-old Dennis Cleveland Thompson, the former co-owner of a popular downtown restaurant found to have hidden restroom cameras. Thompson was arrested on Sept. 29 and currently faces 23 felony charges of sexual exploitation of a minor, unlawful […]
Police investigating shooting in Lanett, suspect at large
LANETT, Ala. (WRBL) – The Lanett Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Saturday. According to officials, on Oct. 1, 2022 at 8:30 p.m., police responded to North 14th Court, the Old Jackson Heights Community, after reports a person had been shot. Police said the individual was treated by Lanett Fire and EMS, […]
WTVM
Shooting on Nina St. in Columbus leaves 1 injured
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a shooting that injured one person. According to authorities, the shooting happened on the 1900 block of Nina Street on Oct. 3. The victim said someone in a passing vehicle exited the passenger side and shot them. They were treated for their...
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect arrested after Newnan chase, suspected drug toss, deputies say
NEWNAN, Ga. - A Newnan man was arrested after failing to stop for deputies in Coweta County. Deputies said they saw Thomas Swindle toss bags of what they believed were drugs from his car window. Swindle was charged with drug possession, fleeing and attempting to elude, as well as tampering...
Troup County Sheriff’s Office arrest armed robbery suspect
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — The Troup County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect from an armed robbery incident on Oct. 3 at 9:53 a.m., according to officials. Deputies were dispatched to a local Dollar General on 24 Pyne Road in response to an armed robbery. Officials say they determined a black male, wearing all black, […]
WTVM
Mother of Phenix City grad killed in East Columbus details footage of shooting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Topping our news tonight -- the family of a 20-year-old Phenix City graduate killed in East Columbus Friday is speaking out. In the exclusive interview with News Leader 9, Steven Daniel’s mother talks about ring camera footage captured the day her son was killed. Anchor,...
Inmate stabbed to death at Alabama prison days after another inmate was killed during assault
An inmate was stabbed to death Monday at William E. Donald Correctional Facility in Bessemer, marking the second inmate to be killed at the prison within a week.
Gang member convicted of murdering Ga. man trying to buy a gun
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia gang member has been convicted of a murder investigators say he committed when he was still a teenager. Prosecutors say now-21-year-old Travis McFarland, also known as Slime Hext, killed 24-year-old James “Jake” Ponder in 2019. Last week, a Troup County jury...
Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ man who held up Dollar General store
Authorities in Troup County say they are looking for an “armed and dangerous” man who robbed a Dollar General. A surveillance video shows a man dressed mostly in black with a face mask on, as well as a “Puma” hoodie. Investigators said the man held up...
Troup County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect in vehicle break-ins
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a recent string of auto break-ins. According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation opened on Friday, after several Entering Auto cases were reported on the West side of Troup County. Officials said the thief […]
