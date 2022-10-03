ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lanett, AL

WRBL News 3

Man arrested after 11-year-old shot on Meade Street

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – An eleven-year-old boy is recovering after being shot early Friday morning. According to officials with the Columbus Police Department, the boy was shot in his right arm. He has non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the shooting happened in the 3000 block of Meade Street on Oct. 7, 2022. Officers responded to the […]
COLUMBUS, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

Man arrested in connection to Lee County Fair terrorist threat

A man connected to a social media post threatening racial violence at the Lee County Fair has been arrested. According to an Opelika Police press release, Pharrell Smith, 18, was developed as a suspect in connection to “a racially inflammatory post on social media threatening to shoot attendees of a certain demographic at the Lee County Fair.”
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Neighbors react to deadly hit-and-run of 13-year-old in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This scene was chaotic this morning, as police and emergency responders got the call that someone was lying in the road here on Steam Mill Road in Columbus. Those people were a 13-year-old girl who died on the scene and an 11-year-old boy with injuries who...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Two juveniles hit by vehicle on Steam Mill Road, one has died

UPDATE 10/06/2022 11:34 a.m. – The Columbus Police has released new details about a deadly hit-and-run on Steam Mill Road in which one child was killed and a second seriously injured. According to police the victims, both pedestrians, are an eleven-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl. Police said the girl was pronounced dead at the […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Opelika man arrested on 18 outstanding burglary, theft warrants

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An Opelika man is behind bars on multiple outstanding burglary and theft warrants. According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, 30-year-old Deandrian Martin was arrested by Opelika police on 18 outstanding warrants, nine for vehicle burglary and nine for theft. Authorities say Martin was wanted for vehicle burglaries...
OPELIKA, AL
Auburn Plainsman

Opelika man arrested for murder

An Opelika man was arrested for murder after a body with a gunshot wound was found lying in a roadway over the weekend. At 3:00 a.m., Opelika Police responded to a call from Hickory Haven Trailer Park, where they found a 24-year-old Ker'detrius Mercer of Salem, AL, deceased at the scene.
OPELIKA, AL
valdostatoday.com

Former LaGrange bail bondsman arrested for theft

LAGRANGE – A former police officer and bail bondsman was arrested by GBI for theft of funds from bonding company. The GBI has arrested Larry Leon Harris, age 65, of LaGrange, for one count of felony theft by taking. On June 14, 2021, the GBI was requested by the Troup County Sheriff’s Office to assist in investigating a theft of funds reported by Harry’s Bonding Company in LaGrange, GA.
LAGRANGE, GA
WTVM

Sheriff’s office investigates threat at Russell County Middle School

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Russell County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) is investigating a school threat at Russell County Middle School (RCMS). School and law officials say on Oct. 4, a student reported that a message was written in a stall in the 6th-grade girl’s restroom that read, “Oct 17, 2022″. They say the message may have been related to the previous statement that read “you all will die 17/10/22″.
RUSSELL COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police search for more possible victims pertaining to restroom cameras found in popular downtown restaurant

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is searching for more victims relating to the case of 37-year-old Dennis Cleveland Thompson, the former co-owner of a popular downtown restaurant found to have hidden restroom cameras. Thompson was arrested on Sept. 29 and currently faces 23 felony charges of sexual exploitation of a minor, unlawful […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Police investigating shooting in Lanett, suspect at large

LANETT, Ala. (WRBL) – The Lanett Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Saturday. According to officials, on Oct. 1, 2022 at 8:30 p.m., police responded to North 14th Court, the Old Jackson Heights Community, after reports a person had been shot. Police said the individual was treated by Lanett Fire and EMS, […]
LANETT, AL
WTVM

Shooting on Nina St. in Columbus leaves 1 injured

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a shooting that injured one person. According to authorities, the shooting happened on the 1900 block of Nina Street on Oct. 3. The victim said someone in a passing vehicle exited the passenger side and shot them. They were treated for their...
COLUMBUS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Suspect arrested after Newnan chase, suspected drug toss, deputies say

NEWNAN, Ga. - A Newnan man was arrested after failing to stop for deputies in Coweta County. Deputies said they saw Thomas Swindle toss bags of what they believed were drugs from his car window. Swindle was charged with drug possession, fleeing and attempting to elude, as well as tampering...
NEWNAN, GA
WRBL News 3

Troup County Sheriff’s Office arrest armed robbery suspect

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — The Troup County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect from an armed robbery incident on Oct. 3 at 9:53 a.m., according to officials. Deputies were dispatched to a local Dollar General on 24 Pyne Road in response to an armed robbery. Officials say they determined a black male, wearing all black, […]
TROUP COUNTY, GA

