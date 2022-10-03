ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Kristen's surprise brings smiles to families at the State Fair of Virginia

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 4 days ago
DOSWELL, Va. -- From music to amusement rides to farm animals and fried food, the State Fair of Virginia had a little something for everyone.

The fair wrapped up its run at Meadow Event Park on Sunday, October 2.

But before the final fried Oreo was served, Kristen Luehrs was able to greet several families of fair goers with an onsite surprise that brought smiles to their faces.

