ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

No Jingle Ball this year? Twin Cities left off iHeartRadio holiday tour

By Adam Uren
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wf79I_0iKKNSm200
Adam Uren

iHeartMedia announced on Friday the dates for its annual Jingle Ball Tour, and there was a noticeable absence on the schedule.

The radio and music giant revealed 11 stops for this year's holiday tour, but the Twin Cities isn't one of them.

The 101.3 KDWB Jingle Ball has been held in the Twin Cities every year since the holiday show went nationwide in 2000, with the exception of 2020 when it was canceled due to COVID-19.

The Xcel Energy Center has hosted Jingle Ball each year from 2012 to 2019 and again in 2021. Prior to 2012 the concert was mostly held at Target Center, with some shows at the Xcel, as well as one at Myth Live and another at the now-closed Quest Club.

Last year's show was headlined by Lil Nas X and also featured performances from Saweetie, The Kid LAROI, and the Black Eyed Peas.

There's no mention on the iHeartMedia announcement why Minneapolis-St. Paul has been left off this year's schedule.

KDWB shared a link to the nationwide tour on its social media pages on Friday, but didn't acknowledge the absence of a Twin Cities tour stop, despite commenters bringing it up.

Bring Me The News has also reached out to KDWB and iHeartMedia for comment.

It's been a bad past week or so for live music in the Twin Cities, with recent announcement confirming that Rock The Garden in Minneapolis and Twin Cities Summer Jam in Shakopee will not be returning.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Minneapolis, MN
Government
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Shakopee, MN
CBS Minnesota

"Enough of the two faced talking": New Mpls. safety commissioner unleashes tense Twitter retorts

Featured video is from a July interviewMINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis' new community safety commissioner Cedric Alexander appeared to have tense Twitter exchanges with multiple people on Thursday night.Many of the exchanges appeared to be over criticism of the "Operation Endeavor" plan from Alexander and city leaders. Mayor Jacob Frey said it's a comprehensive approach to public safety and it will coordinate city services - from police to prosecutors to violence prevention groups - and crack down on crime.In one instance, a Twitter user, Amity Foster, asks about multiple police vehicles parked downtown along Nicollet Mall, noting that nine of the squads were...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kid Rock
Person
Nas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iheartradio#Local Life#Localevent#Iheartradio Holiday#Iheartmedia#The Twin Cities#The Xcel Energy Center#Myth Live#Quest Club#Kdwb#Rock The Garden#Twin Cities Summer
bulletin-news.com

Longtime clinic leaves St. Paul Hamm Building in face of residential conversion

The Hamm Clinic need a change of scenery after operating for more than 60 years in the historic Hamm Building in downtown St. Paul. The six-story office building on St. Peter Street was purchased by Richard Pakonen and PAK Properties for $2 million last January with the goal of converting it from an office structure to residential usage.
SAINT PAUL, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS Minnesota

Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity hoping to recruit more volunteers to get back to pre-pandemic levels

By WCCO-TV's Beret LeoneMINNEAPOLIS – For more than 30 decades, Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity has helped more than 1,300 families buy affordable homes. Thursday morning, 20-plus volunteers with the organization were busy drilling, hammering and sawing in Minneapolis. "We live in a great community and the opportunity to work with colleagues to make a difference in building houses is fantastic," volunteer Andrea Walsch said.Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity aims to close on 129 homes this year, but in order to do that, they need more helpers. "Come out to volunteer. Bring a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

7 Minnesota pumpkin patches to visit this fall

A classic activity to usher in the fall season is visiting a local pumpkin patch, and Minnesota has no shortage of places from which to ... pick. Looking to select your own pumpkin and/or partake in some festive fall activities? Here are six Minnesota pumpkin patches to visit this fall.
LINO LAKES, MN
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
80K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy