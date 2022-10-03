Read full article on original website
New Jersey Globe
Joe Parisi, former Englewood Cliffs mayor, dies at 62
Joseph C. Parisi, Jr., a Democrat who served as mayor of Englewood Cliffs from 2008 to 2015, died on October 6. He was 62. He had served as chairman and CEO at the Otterstedt Insurance Agency, as a director of ConnectOne Bank, and as a trustee of Holy Name Hospital.
Wayne, NJ school worker claims discrimination for not being Italian
WAYNE — A Passaic County groundskeeper who has worked for his local school district for nearly 30 years claims he was passed over for promotions and faced retaliation in part because he was not Italian, according to a lawsuit. Brian Taylor, 51, of Wayne, tried several avenues to work...
Bella Giacobbe, Daughter Of Rahway Mayor, Dies At 22
Anabella "Bella" Marie Giacobbe, the 22-year-old daughter of Rahway Mayor Raymond Giacobbe Jr. and school board member Laura Giacobbe, died on Sept. 24. Bella was an honor roll student at Union Catholic High School, where she played volleyball, lacrosse, and track and field, her obituary says. She graduated from Rutgers University last May with a degree in psychology.
Probe Continuing Into Death Of Beloved Hawthorne Widow Struck While Walking Dog: Authorities
Nearly two weeks after a popular 67-year-old Hawthorne widow was struck and killed by an out-of-control vehicle while walking her dog, authorities suddenly announced that they were continuing an investigation into her death. Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Hawthorne Police Chief James Knepper didn’t explain why they're now...
Newark private school fires administrator over alleged inappropriate contact
School leaders at St. Benedict's Prep in Newark announced that well-known guidance counselor Didier Jean-Baptiste was fired for what they deemed inappropriate conduct.
theobserver.com
Kearny PD: Human waste returns, but this time, it’s in golden liquid form
On Sept. 21 at 10:51 p.m., a 23-year-old town resident walked in to police headquarters to report an incident of domestic violence. The woman reported to Officer Josh Lopez that she and her 23-year-old boyfriend, a Jersey City man, had argument at around 2:40 a.m. about his Instagram usage. The boyfriend allegedly became agitated and grabbed the complainant’s arm forcefully enough to bruise it.
New “Education Matters” slate runs for Jersey City school board
In recent years, control of Jersey City’s Board of Education overseeing one of New Jersey’s largest school districts has primarily become a battle between two slates, one backed by the Jersey City Education Association – the local teacher’s union – and another backed by real estate developers.
North Bergen’s Lincoln School Annex launches new hydroponic gardens
North Bergen’s Lincoln School Annex has set up new hydroponic gardens, the township has announced. The school received two sets of hydroponic gardens on Wednesday, October 5. The gardens were donated by the Green Environmental Advisory Committee. The committee was established by Mayor Nicholas Sacco and the Board of...
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City 1st responders investigating ‘several hate letters’ at City Hall, 2 school buildings
Jersey City first responders are investigating “several hate letters” found at City Hall and two school buildings, which were briefly evacuated, this morning. Police radio transmissions indicated that “several hate letters” were received at City Hall, 280 Grove St., the Frank G. Conwell School, 111 Bright St., and the First Pentecostal Church of God academy, 441 Jersey Ave.
Former Fairfield town official in court Wednesday facing animal cruelty charges
A former Representative Town Meeting member and legislative candidate in Fairfield is heading back to court Wednesday facing animal cruelty charges for the second time in four years.
californiaexaminer.net
Parents Of Slain FDNY Paramedic Confront Mayor Adams At Daughter’s Wake
At their daughter’s wake on Monday, the parents of the FDNY paramedic who was killed in a stabbing in Queens approached Mayor Eric Adams and urged that he do something about the city’s escalating crime epidemic. Outside the Commack Abbey Funeral Home, where Frank and Catherine Fuocco were...
wrnjradio.com
Man arrested after allegedly assaulting Morris County Walmart employee
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man was charged after he allegedly assaulted an employee at a Hanover Township Walmart store, police said in a news release Wednesday. On September 1, Joseph Kahrs, 44, Morris Plains Borough was waiting in line at the Walmart attempting to...
Dog attacks family in Morris County, NJ
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Morris) — A dog was taken into custody by an animal control officer in Morris County after it bit two family members Monday evening. Police Chief Jeffrey Almer said the dog, a cane corso breed, bit the adults in a home. The victims received treatment for non-life...
Weehawken holds moment of silence for first female police officer in Hudson County
Weehawken recently held a moment of silence for two notable members of the public who recently passed away. Mayor Richard Turner led the moment silence after a suggestion from Third Ward Councilman Robert Sosa. At its September 28 meeting, the Township Council honored Debby McGorty and Stephen Weil. “Debby McGorty...
Redeveloper seeks to subdivide 44-acre lot on Constable Hook
The Bayonne Planning Board is set to hear two applications at its October 11 meeting, according to its posted agenda. One application seeks to subdivide a large industrial lot, and the other looks for approval of a proposed six-story building uptown. Da Noi Residence Urban Renewal, LLC is proposing a...
Man dies after being stabbed multiple times in his N.J. apartment, officials say
A man was found stabbed to death Tuesday morning at his East Orange apartment, according to a joint statement from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office and the East Orange Police Department. Officers were asked to perform a welfare check at an apartment building on the 200 block of South...
NYC Mayor Adams ordered NYPD protection for his public safety deputy Philip Banks: ‘I am the Intelligence Bureau’
Mayor Adams revealed Monday he made the call to let his public safety deputy have an NYPD security detail — and dismissed the notion that the police deployment would need a green light from the department’s Intelligence Bureau. “I am the Intelligence Bureau. I decide what I need in my agencies to get the job done,” Adams said at an unrelated press conference when asked if the detail for his ...
West New York considers affordable housing on Washington Street
West New York is getting ready to build affordable housing on Washington Street. At a meeting on Wednesday, September 28, Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez and the Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to adopt and ordinance authorizing the purchase of a number of properties on the street for that purpose. The ordinance...
New Jersey Globe
Bertoli will plead guilty on tax charge
Thomas Bertoli, once a top Hudson County political insider and political consultant, is expected to plead guilty to a single count of a tax-related charge when he appears before a U.S. District Court judge on Wednesday, the New Jersey Globe has learned. Bertoli was charged with tax evasion, corrupt interference...
Major water main break could affect service for thousands in 3 N.J. counties
An 74-inch water main break in Nutley may affect water service for hundreds of thousands of residents in Essex, Hudson, and Passaic counties pending repairs, officials said. The “unprecedented event” involves an aqueduct controlled by the North Jersey District Water Supply Commission, as well as a “48- and 42-inch aqueduct controlled by Newark Water Supply,” according to a water emergency update from the Bloomfield Township Water Department Friday morning.
