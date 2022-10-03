ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Centre Daily

Draymond Green, Jordan Poole Practice Fight Video Leaked

Video of the altercation between Warriors forward Draymond Green and guard Jordan Poole has been made public by TMZ Sports. While the video doesn’t make it clear what the two said to each other, it does show Green slowly walking towards Poole and getting in his face before Poole pushes Green. That leads to Green punching Poole and taking him down. Other members of the Warriors came in to separate the two after the altercation.
NBA
Centre Daily

Miami Heat’s Jamal Cain Gets Praise From Bam Adebayo

The Miami Heat won Thursday's preseason game against the Brooklyn Nets. There were many notable performances in the 109-80 victory, but arguably the biggest was by rookie forward Jamal Cain. Cain had 15 points, 11 rebounds and five steals. He led the Heat in steals and rebounds while logging the...
MIAMI, FL
Centre Daily

Lakers: Postulating A Nightmare Scenario For L.A.

Your Los Angeles Lakers realized that their 2021-22 role players weren't going to cut it this year. But will their replacements return them to home court advantage in the playoffs?. View the original article to see embedded media. Beyond Kendrick Nunn (who opted into the second season of his two-year,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

When Does NBA 2K23 Season 2 Start?

Having been almost a month since NBA 2K23's release, players are already starting to wonder; when does NBA 2K23 Season 2 start?. Debuting on Sept. 9, NBA 2K23 brought in many new features to the game, making it a groundbreaking addition to the franchise. MyTEAM mode made many new changes, such as the elimination of contracts, a new Triple Threat online co-op game mode, and the addition of leaderboards. NBA 2K23 also introduced new mechanics, like a new shot meter and rim hangs, for smoother and more satisfying gameplay.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Basketball
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Basketball
Centre Daily

NBA General Manager survey gives Indiana Pacers praise

Every year, the NBA surveys each of its team's general managers on a wide variety of topics, most of which relate to which players or rosters are the best entering a new season. This year's GM survey, written by John Schuhmann, features 50 questions and ranges in topics from "Which...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Centre Daily

Kawhi Leonard Reveals Hilarious Exchange With Paul George

View the original article to see embedded media. LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard made his return to basketball on Monday night, appearing in his first game since the 2021 Western Conference Semi-Finals. While it was just a pre-season game, this was a big step for Leonard, who has been working hard to get back. Because of this, his star teammate Paul George asked Leonard if there were any pre-game jitters. According to Leonard, he felt alright.
NBA
Centre Daily

Mavs Rookie ‘Gym Rat’ Jaden Hardy Excites in NBA Preseason Debut

With the Dallas Mavericks missing a handful of key players in their preseason opener on Wednesday night — including team leader Luka Doncic — it opened up the opportunity for versatile big man Christian Wood to have the spotlight. Wood did well, as he finished with 16 points...
DALLAS, TX
Centre Daily

Report: Saints Injured Players Return to Practice

John Hendrix of the Saints News Network reports that three players were back at New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday afternoon. Hendrix reports that DT Malcolm Roach was spotted at practice. Roach, in his third season with the Saints after being undrafted from Texas in 2020, was on injured reserve for the first four games.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Giddey
Person
Mike Muscala
Person
Chet Holmgren
Person
Tre Mann
Person
Luguentz Dort
Centre Daily

Lakers News: Skip Bayless Skeptical Of Russell Westbrook’s Fit Under Darvin Ham

View the original article to see embedded media. https://www.basketballnetwork.net/latest-news/skip-bayless-makes-a-bold-prediction-about-the-los-angeles-lakers-and-darvin-ham On his show "Skip And Shannon: Undisputed," which he cohosts with former Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe, irrepressible Fox Sports personality Skip Bayless, noted LeBron James critic, registered his skepticism that new L.A. head coach Darvin Ham will be able to break Russell Westbrook away from some of his most self-destructive habits.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Kyle Pitts Ruled Out Sunday for Falcons-Buccaneers Game

View the original article to see embedded media. Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts will miss Sunday’s game against the division rival Buccaneers with a hamstring injury, the team announced on Friday. Pitts did not practice all week for the Falcons, and is the latest offensive weapon to be ruled...
NFL
Centre Daily

Chiefs Provide Update on Harrison Butker’s Ankle Injury

As the Kansas City Chiefs finish preparing for a Monday Night Football matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, the team is unsure of whether it will have kicker Harrison Butker available for the outing. Last week, Butker returned to practice in a limited capacity for one day but wasn't nearly...
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Preseason Games#The Denver Nuggets#Lisfranc#Mcl
Centre Daily

NHL’s East ‘have nots’ hoping to start challenging the elite

Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin aren’t getting any younger, and New Jersey Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald isn't shy about hoping that age finally catches up to the NHL Eastern Conference’s elite players. At the same time, Fitzgerald can appreciate it takes more than hope and age to...
NHL
Centre Daily

Flames Sign Weegar to Massive Eight-Year Extension

The final part of Brad Treliving's grand offseason plan is complete. With the start of the regular season just days away, the Calgary Flames put the finishing touches on their remarkable roster revamp on Friday, agreeing to terms with defenseman Mackenzie Weegar on an eight-year contract extension worth an average annual value of $6.25 million.
NHL
Centre Daily

Ravens Defense Taking Criticism Nationally, Ready to Rebound

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens' defense is taking its share of criticism nationally. ESPN's Stephen A. Smith had some especially harsh words for their performance. "They're trash defensively," Smith said. "I ain't talking about the offense. I ain't talking about the coaching of John Harbaugh even though he should have kicked the field goal instead of going for the damn touchdown, okay? ... I talking specifically about the Baltimore Ravens defense — you are trash. Ya'll stink. Garbage. Straight garbage.
BALTIMORE, MD
Centre Daily

NFL Draft Profile: Shedrick Jackson, Wide Receiver, Auburn Tigers

Jackson has an impressive build and sinks well at the top of hook and curl routes to create separation, but his lack of dominant physical and technical traits makes him a late day three pick at best. Evaluation:. Jackson is a long strider who excels at working over the middle...
AUBURN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NewsBreak
Facebook
Centre Daily

Q&A: Lions Chris Board Has Unique Linebacker Skills

Veteran linebacker Chris Board went undrafted after playing collegiately at North Dakota State. After signing with the Baltimore Ravens in 2018, Board steadily earned more playing time on defense, while earning a stellar reputation for excelling on special teams. Last season, he earned a PFF special teams of 83.5. Now...
BALTIMORE, MD
Centre Daily

Joe Burrow Admits He’s Played Through ‘Head Injuries’ in the NFL

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow acknowledged that he's likely played with concussions in the past, including head injuries he's suffered in the NFL. "Yeah, it’s definitely happened," Burrow said on Wednesday. "For sure. Stuff like that happens all the time." He never had symptoms the following day, but there...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy