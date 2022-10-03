ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Carscoops

Toyota Has Reportedly No Plans For Any Other GR Performance Models

Toyota is one of the few high-volume mainstream brands with three or more performance-focused models on the market today. According to one Australian source, that’s all we can expect from the Japanese brand for the foreseeable future. If true it would put an end to speculation about future GR models and potentially increase the value of already-existing ones.
CARS
Carscoops

Ford Ending GT Supercar Production With Race-Inspired LM Edition

The third and final Heritage Edition Ford GT has bowed, paying tribute to the company’s success at the Circuit de la Sarthe, where the Blue Oval witnessed two historic victories. However, rather than focus on the first that occurred in 1966 — and was retold to great effect by Ford vs. Ferrari — the GT LM shines the spotlight on the second victory, which took place fifty years later in 2016.
CARS
Carscoops

Toyota Fixes bZ4x EV Wheel Hubs, Restarts Production

Toyota has re-started production of its bZ4x electric SUV three months after the factory lines were idled following the discovery of a potentially fatal suspension flaw. Both Toyota and Subaru, whose Solterra is twinned with the bZ4X and shares its e-TNGA platform and running gear, were forced to halt production in June and recall thousands of cars after reports that the wheels could fall off while the car was in motion.
CARS
Carscoops

2023 Infiniti QX80 Gains Amazon Alexa And A $2,100 Price Hike

The Infiniti QX80 is about to be redesigned, but that isn’t stopping the company from making a handful of updates for 2023. The changes are minor and the biggest is the addition of Amazon Alexa. The popular voice assistant will enable owners to play music, make calls, and control smart home devices by speaking.
MUSIC
Carscoops

Seventh-Gen Ford Mustang GT Unveiled For Australia’s Supercars Championship

The new Ford Mustang GT Supercar, based around the seventh-generation model and created for Australia’s Supercars series, has been unveiled at the famed Bathurst 1000 endurance race. The Mustang Supercar has been brought to life by Ford Performance and Dick Johnson Racing and will make its competitive debut at...
MOTORSPORTS
Carscoops

Facelifted Honda Fit Debuts In Japan With More Power And Sporty RS Trim

Honda launched the updated Fit range in Japan featuring mild visual tweaks, a new trim structure, and increased power output for both the gasoline and the e:HEV hybrid variants. The Honda Fit e:HEV RS is a new addition to the lineup bringing more aggressive looks and a sportier suspension setup.
CARS
Carscoops

More Than 80% Of Ford Maverick Buyers Are First-Time Truck Owners, Many Coming From Civic And CR-V

It’s no secret that the Ford Maverick is a conquest king, but the automaker has revealed other surprising statistics as part of their September sales report. In particular, Ford said more than 80% of Maverick customers are first-time truck buyers. That’s an impressive number and the automaker noted conquest customers are coming from the Honda CR-V and Civic as well as the Toyota RAV4.
RETAIL
Carscoops

2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Hangs On To Good Rating In Tougher IIHS Crash Test

Ford did enough to prepare its electric crossover, the 2022 Mustang Mach-E, for a T-bone crash on America’s roads. That’s the conclusion of new crash testing from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). Under the new test, which imparts 82 percent more energy into a test vehicle...
CARS
Carscoops

Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek Enters The Rebelle Rally With Contrasting Livery

Nissan announced its entry for the 2022 Rebelle Rally with the off-road-focused Pathfinder Rock Creek featuring a custom livery. Nissan’s SUV will be piloted by Team Wild Grace in the X-Cross category, against many other entries backed up by rival automakers. The 2023 Pathfinder Rock Creek that will participate...
CARS
Carscoops

Hyundai Shatters Its Own Aerodynamic Best With The Electric Ioniq 6

Hyundai’s plan to gain more market share leans heavily on vehicles like the all-electric Ioniq 6 which will arrive next year. One hurdle that prospective EV shoppers contend with is range anxiety and Hyundai has a unique approach to reducing that concern. Its Ioniq 6 is the most aerodynamic production vehicle the brand has ever made and it has the extra range to show for it.
CARS
Carscoops

Hiding Under This Wonky V12 Ferrari Roma Mule Is The 812’s Successor

Once again, Ferrari has sent a stretched-out version of the Roma out on the public roads around its factory, and the test mule may hide a V12 engine under its bodywork. Seen testing in the spring, rumor has it that this is the followup to the 812 Superfast (GTS, and Competizione), sales of which have now ended. Expected to contain some degree of hybridization, the new front-engine V12 grand tourer will reportedly shift to the scalable architecture first used by the Roma.
CARS

