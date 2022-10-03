Read full article on original website
Related
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Will Honor Chadwick Boseman: Everything We Know About the Movie
Since Black Panther premiered in February 2018, fans have been clamoring for a sequel. In 2022, they'll finally get their wish. It is clear that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to be very different than the first film. After Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer at age 43 in August 2020, the filmmakers had […]
Carscoops
Dodge Says Challenger Could Have Moved To Alfa Guilia Platform, But Didn’t Want To Directly Compete With Mustang, Camaro
The Dodge Challenger and Charger are old school cars, both figuratively and literally. Sitting on a platform that dates back to 2008, rumors once abounded that the brand was planning to move the cars onto the platform that underpins the Alfa Romeo Giulia. Now, Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis has explained why the move was never made.
Carscoops
Toyota Has Reportedly No Plans For Any Other GR Performance Models
Toyota is one of the few high-volume mainstream brands with three or more performance-focused models on the market today. According to one Australian source, that’s all we can expect from the Japanese brand for the foreseeable future. If true it would put an end to speculation about future GR models and potentially increase the value of already-existing ones.
Carscoops
Ford Ending GT Supercar Production With Race-Inspired LM Edition
The third and final Heritage Edition Ford GT has bowed, paying tribute to the company’s success at the Circuit de la Sarthe, where the Blue Oval witnessed two historic victories. However, rather than focus on the first that occurred in 1966 — and was retold to great effect by Ford vs. Ferrari — the GT LM shines the spotlight on the second victory, which took place fifty years later in 2016.
RELATED PEOPLE
Carscoops
Mysterious VW Golf R Spotted With Canards, Is A High-Performance Variant In The Works?
The Volkswagen Golf R is the definitive hot hatch, but it appears the company could be working on an even more extreme variant. Little is known about the model, but spy photographers recently snapped a mysterious prototype apparently based on the Golf R 20th Anniversary Edition. While there isn’t much...
Carscoops
Base 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Now Costs $10,000 More Than It Did At Launch After Another Price Hike
Ford has announced the second price hike in two months on the F-150 Lightning Pro trim, the least expensive model it offers. The automaker cited rising material costs and supply chain troubles for the increase. A spokesperson confirmed to Automotive News that the 2023 F-150 Lightning Pro will now start...
Carscoops
Toyota Fixes bZ4x EV Wheel Hubs, Restarts Production
Toyota has re-started production of its bZ4x electric SUV three months after the factory lines were idled following the discovery of a potentially fatal suspension flaw. Both Toyota and Subaru, whose Solterra is twinned with the bZ4X and shares its e-TNGA platform and running gear, were forced to halt production in June and recall thousands of cars after reports that the wheels could fall off while the car was in motion.
Carscoops
DS 4 Gains Revised Trim Structure Including Opera Flagship, Plus Increased EV Range For The PHEV
DS Automobiles announced a series of updates for the DS 4 just one year after the model’s market launch in Europe. These include an updated trim structure including the new Opera flagship, plus an increased EV range of up to 62 km (39 miles) for the plug-in hybrid DS 4 E-Tense 225.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Carscoops
Scout EV And Pickup Won’t Be Based On VW’s MEB Platform, Will Be True Off-Roaders, Says Report
The upcoming SUV and pickup sold under the Scout name will not be rebadged Volkswagens, according to a post from a prominent Scout enthusiast who claims he spoke to the Scout Motors team. Jeff Bade, whom Autoblog refers to as a prominent member of the vintage Scout community, recently posted...
Carscoops
Live Out Your Back-To-The-Future Fantasies With DeLorean DMC-12 Movie Replica
Replicas of the DeLorean DMC-12 used in the Back to the Future franchise may be a dime a dozen but this particular example, up for auction through Bring a Trailer, is particularly impressive. The DMC-12 has always been extraordinarily striking thanks largely to its unique and eye-catching design. Evidently, the...
Carscoops
2023 Infiniti QX80 Gains Amazon Alexa And A $2,100 Price Hike
The Infiniti QX80 is about to be redesigned, but that isn’t stopping the company from making a handful of updates for 2023. The changes are minor and the biggest is the addition of Amazon Alexa. The popular voice assistant will enable owners to play music, make calls, and control smart home devices by speaking.
Carscoops
Seventh-Gen Ford Mustang GT Unveiled For Australia’s Supercars Championship
The new Ford Mustang GT Supercar, based around the seventh-generation model and created for Australia’s Supercars series, has been unveiled at the famed Bathurst 1000 endurance race. The Mustang Supercar has been brought to life by Ford Performance and Dick Johnson Racing and will make its competitive debut at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Carscoops
Facelifted Honda Fit Debuts In Japan With More Power And Sporty RS Trim
Honda launched the updated Fit range in Japan featuring mild visual tweaks, a new trim structure, and increased power output for both the gasoline and the e:HEV hybrid variants. The Honda Fit e:HEV RS is a new addition to the lineup bringing more aggressive looks and a sportier suspension setup.
Trailer released for ‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ with Chris Pratt as Mario
Chris Pratt brings Mario, the portly Italian plumber, to life in “The Super Mario Bro. Movie.”
Carscoops
More Than 80% Of Ford Maverick Buyers Are First-Time Truck Owners, Many Coming From Civic And CR-V
It’s no secret that the Ford Maverick is a conquest king, but the automaker has revealed other surprising statistics as part of their September sales report. In particular, Ford said more than 80% of Maverick customers are first-time truck buyers. That’s an impressive number and the automaker noted conquest customers are coming from the Honda CR-V and Civic as well as the Toyota RAV4.
Carscoops
2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Hangs On To Good Rating In Tougher IIHS Crash Test
Ford did enough to prepare its electric crossover, the 2022 Mustang Mach-E, for a T-bone crash on America’s roads. That’s the conclusion of new crash testing from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). Under the new test, which imparts 82 percent more energy into a test vehicle...
Carscoops
Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek Enters The Rebelle Rally With Contrasting Livery
Nissan announced its entry for the 2022 Rebelle Rally with the off-road-focused Pathfinder Rock Creek featuring a custom livery. Nissan’s SUV will be piloted by Team Wild Grace in the X-Cross category, against many other entries backed up by rival automakers. The 2023 Pathfinder Rock Creek that will participate...
Carscoops
Hyundai Shatters Its Own Aerodynamic Best With The Electric Ioniq 6
Hyundai’s plan to gain more market share leans heavily on vehicles like the all-electric Ioniq 6 which will arrive next year. One hurdle that prospective EV shoppers contend with is range anxiety and Hyundai has a unique approach to reducing that concern. Its Ioniq 6 is the most aerodynamic production vehicle the brand has ever made and it has the extra range to show for it.
Carscoops
Chauffeur Alert: Rolls-Royce Issues Weird Recall On Headlights Of Two 2023 Phantoms
Rolls-Royce has issued a very odd recall relating to the headlights on two of its vehicles in the U.S. The 2023 Phantoms, produced between July 12 and July 14, 2022, these two examples were fitted with headlights whose reflective coating was not correctly applied. The automaker was first made aware...
Carscoops
Hiding Under This Wonky V12 Ferrari Roma Mule Is The 812’s Successor
Once again, Ferrari has sent a stretched-out version of the Roma out on the public roads around its factory, and the test mule may hide a V12 engine under its bodywork. Seen testing in the spring, rumor has it that this is the followup to the 812 Superfast (GTS, and Competizione), sales of which have now ended. Expected to contain some degree of hybridization, the new front-engine V12 grand tourer will reportedly shift to the scalable architecture first used by the Roma.
Comments / 0