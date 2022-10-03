Preston County, West Virginia, man waives probable cause hearing on Harrison soliciting minor via computer charge

Read full article on original website
WVNews
Fairmont, West Virginia, City Council to vote on tentatively acquiring old BB&T building
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — At the next Fairmont City Council meeting, council will vote on the tentative purchase of the old BB&T building on Fairmont Avenue, pending site evaluations and studies. City Manager Valerie Means said there’s a prevailing idea to move several operations from the current Fairmont...
WVNews
Madonna Lee Ashley
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Madonna Lee Ashley, 76, of Shinnston, passed away on October 4,…
WVNews
Mary Alice Mealey
WESTON- Mary Alice Mealey, 74, of Weston, departed this Earth to be with her. Lord and Savior on Monday, October 3, 2022 at WVU Medicine United Hospital Center in Bridgeport, WV. Mary was born in Weston on February 26, 1948, daughter of the late Charles and Mildred (Crawford) Bonnett.
WVNews
The Lewis County Farm Bureau Women’s Committee announces a photo contest sponsored by West Virginia Farm Bureau.
The Lewis County Farm Bureau Women’s Committee announces a photo contest sponsored by West Virginia Farm Bureau. Classes for entry are as follows: (1) County or State Farm Bureau Activity; (2) Comical, Funny, Whimsical Ag Photo; and (3) Rural Scenes.
WVNews
Ronald McDonald House of Morgantown (West Virginia) breaks ground on expansion, renovation
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A groundbreaking on Friday was the first step in the renovation and expansion of the Ronald McDonald House in Morgantown. “Today is a great day to celebrate. I can't tell you what it means to me personally, the staff, all of you our families, which are the most important,” said Eleanor Reigel, CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities Pittsburgh and Morgantown.
WVNews
Preston County family welcomes first baby born at new WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital
MORGANTOWN. — Kendi Pantojas came into the world in dramatic — and historic — fashion on Thursday, Sept. 29, when she became the first baby born in the birthing center at the new WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital. Kristy Pantojas of Reedsville fell on her stomach on...
WVNews
Godwin named associate CMO for WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU Hospitals announced the appointment of Stuart Godwin, M.D., M.B.A., as WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center’s new associate chief medical officer. Dr. Godwin currently serves as an emergency medicine physician and medical director of the emergency department at Fairmont Medical Center and will remain in these roles.
WVNews
Ravenswood's Easthom claims another MEC title
WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. (WV News) — The sensational collegiate golf career at West Liberty for Alex Easthom added another layer on Wednesday. The Ravenswood High product won his second individual crown in the Mountain East Conference at Avalon Lakes Golf Course in Warren, Ohio.
WVNews
Jordan Jefferson brings strength to West Virginia’s d-line
It’s odd that the strongest player on a Power 5 football team isn’t the strongest in his own family. That’s the case with West Virginia nose guard Jordan Jefferson, though, who despite bench-pressing 500 pounds, still can’t outlift his father, A.J. Jefferson.
WVNews
WVU Rifle Has Solid Start, Trails Two Foes In Opening Week Results
West Virginia got off to a respectable start in its 2022-23 rifle season, scoring a 4712 aggregate in its 62-point home win over Memphis last weekend but two of WVU's main competitors for national standing this season exceeded the Mountaineers' scores in their initial competitions of the fall. "It was...
WVNews
WVU Medicine physicians treat first patient in new periprosthetic joint infection clinical trial
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU Medicine physicians were the first to treat a patient with a new antimicrobial medication in the LOGIC-1 clinical trial for the treatment of periprosthetic joint infections (PJI), which is infection after joint replacement surgery. This is the first time the drug, PLG0206, is being tested in patients with PJI.
WVNews
Robert C. Byrd soccer sweeps Preston by 4-0 scorelines
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A pair of 4-0 victories over the Preston Knights kept the momentum going for the Robert C. Byrd Flying Eagles with a week remaining in the regular season. The RCB boys took the lead when Brayden Thomason pounced on a loose ball in the...
WVNews
WVU research into tick-borne infections gets $1.2M grant
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A team led by a West Virginia University biomedical engineer is working to improve how medical professionals diagnose tick-borne infections such as Lyme disease. Soumya Srivastava, assistant professor at the Benjamin M. Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources, is developing a tool that...
WVNews
Eagles down Grafton in straight sets
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert C. Byrd displayed solid play all-around in its straight-set victory over Grafton in Big 10 Conference volleyball action by the scores of 25-14, 25-18 and 25-16 Wednesday night at RCB Gymnasium. Avery Childers was her own dominant self all over the floor with...
WVNews
Manko competes at state tournament
WHEELING — Preston’s Briar Manko competed in the 2022 WVSSAC State Golf Championship on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Oglebay Resort’s Jones Course in Wheeling. Manko was the first Preston golfer to compete in the state championship since Luke Livengood in 2019.
WVNews
BHS #2 PSHS #21.jpg
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Elisa Dinaldo scored early in the first half for the only goal…
WVNews
Local racer to compete in world's premier off-road racing series event
NEWBURG — Newburg resident Casen Jennings will compete with the best off-road racers in the world on Saturday, Oct. 8. The seven-year-old ATV and dirt bike racer will compete at the Buckwheat 100 GNCC, in nearby Newburg, at CJ Raceway in Round 12 of the 13-stop Grand National Cross Country Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship.
