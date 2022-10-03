ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Milford, CT

hamlethub.com

Jump aboard Danbury Railway Museum's Pumpkin Patch Train!

All aboard "The Husking Bee" for the 2022 Pumpkin Patch Trains!. Our well-loved annual fall fundraiser is back, perfect for families with young kids. The short 20-minute round trip stops at our very own patch, where kids get to pick out their very own pumpkin and everyone gets to try some local apple cider and cookies. There are numerous photo ops and even a vintage tractor!
DANBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield Eagle Scout James Dunphy Builds Pergolas at Founders Hall!

Founders Hall would like to thank Eagle Scout James Dunphy for building and installing the two beautiful pergolas over our bocce court!. James is pictured here with Executive Director Grace Weber and his grandfather, fellow Eagle Scout Tom Glynn, who is also a member of Founders Hall. Learn more about...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Leanne Budnick Explores Northeast During 'GEOFYRST' Trip

Leanne Budnick of Patterson, NY, was one of 16 students who took part in this year's GEOFYRST trip, an immersive outdoor experience for new SUNY Oneonta students. Pitching tents, cooking and camping under the starry night sky, jumping into swimming holes, hiking, and seeing the geology of the Adirondack Region first-hand? All in a day's work during GEOFYRST (Geologic Experience Outdoors: the First-Year Regional Summer Trip), a one-credit pre-semester fall course exploring New York and the Northeast. Budnick is studying Geology at SUNY Oneonta.
PATTERSON, NY
hamlethub.com

Redding Home for Sale: 48 Old Stagecoach Road, Expanded Country Cape

Amazing value! Picture perfect expanded country cape on 2.09 level acres with inground heated gunite pool, expansive deck, and three season porch in top Redding Center location. Pride of ownership abounds in this immaculate home with gleaming hardwood floors and abundant natural light. The dramatic beamed/vaulted family room offers a brick fireplace, skylights, ceiling fan, French doors to the deck, and is wide open to the sunny breakfast area. The newly remodeled kitchen features bright white cabinetry with contrasting dark granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and a designer subway tile backsplash.
REDDING, CT
hamlethub.com

New Milford Parks and Recreation Scarecrow Contest

New Milford Parks and Recreation invites you to participate in their Scarecrow Contest which will take place on The Town Green!. All scarecrows must be up by October 21. The community is invited to vote for their favorite scarecrow from October 24 through October 28. The winner will be announced on Halloween!
NEW MILFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield Passes Native Plants Only Policy on Ridgefield Town Property

Ridgefield's Board of Selectmen has unanimously approved a policy that will require all new plantings on town property to be native plants. Native plants are defined as those that are indigenous to the Northeast United States. The policy recognizes the importance of native plants to our ecosystem and the negative...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Shop J.McLaughlin on Oct. 14 and Support Ridgefield A Better Chance

J.McLaughlin, a retail clothing store on Main Street in Ridgefield, with the Ridgefield A Better Chance (RABC) Board of Directors is hosting an in-store event with 15% of sales going to support RABC. J. McLaughlin offers classic fashions for men & women, including accessories. Please stop by anytime from 12...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Sasco Pediatric Dentistry Celebrates Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting

Fairfield, CT - The Town of Fairfield’s Office of Community & Economic Development announced the official grand opening of Sasco Pediatric Dentistry, located at 1 Sasco Hill Road in Fairfield. The First Selectwoman, Brenda L., Kupchick, Office of Community and Economic Development Director, Mark Barnhart, and Chamber of Commerce President, Beverly Balaz, joined Dr. Michelle Neves, her family and team, to celebrate the grand opening of her practice in Fairfield with an official ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, August 30th.
FAIRFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

This Week in the City: Learn About Danbury's Public Works Department

In this episode of This Week in the City, Mayor Dean Esposito highlights the hard work of our public works department and talks to the Superintendent of Public Services, Tim Nolan. We have 240 miles of road in the City of Danbury, and we evaluate every year the priority roads...
DANBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

Enter The Cave at Wilton High School for a needed dose of zen

WPS says, "Stressed out or just need a quiet space to gather your thoughts? Swing by The Cave located on the first floor, main building, science hallway." All are welcome to use this quiet space during the school day to gather thoughts, take a needed deep breath, and regroup. "We...
WILTON, CT
hamlethub.com

Hollow Tree Wine Vault Grand Opening on October 22

Hollow Tree Wine Vault Grand Opening celebration on October 22 from 2 to 6pm. We are proud to introduce our new wine storage vault at Hollow Tree Self Storage. Wine storage is a new concept at Hollow Tree, but one that we have taken great care to design and build so that wine connoisseurs in Darien and other areas of Fairfield County can store their collections in climate-controlled units that are safe from temperature fluctuations and protected from the harmful effects of too much light.
DARIEN, CT
hamlethub.com

Winter Skating and Hockey Programs Begin November 4 at Winter Garden

Winter Garden Ice Arena – Winter Programs Start November 4. Skating program for children ages 3-6; Saturday classes offered at 10:40am and the fee is $279. Skating program for ages 5-adult on Saturdays at 9:20am; the fee is $299. NY Rangers Hockey Learn to Play - begins 11/12. Saturday...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield Chamber Sponsors Scarecrow Contest

The Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring Ridgefield's 10th Annual Scarecrow Contest. Individuals, families, organizations and businesses are invited to create a scarecrow to be displayed on Main Street from October 15-31. Here's how it works:. 1. Complete the entry form HERE, submit a $25 payment. 2. Pick up scarecrow...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Jacqueline A. Ryan of Patterson, NY, passed away in Brewster, NY on Sunday October 2, 2022

Jacqueline A. Ryan of Patterson, NY, passed away in Brewster, NY on Sunday October 2, 2022, at the age of 60. Jackie was born March 6, 1962, in Mt. Kisco, NY, daughter of Joan (Zecchin) Murtha of Danbury, CT and the late James F. Murtha. She graduated from Brewster High School in 1980. Jackie worked at Green Chimneys for thirty years as an administrator, retiring in 2020.
PATTERSON, NY

