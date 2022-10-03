Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
Kayla Braxton On Sami Zayn Being Most Entertaining Character In WWE, Impact The Bump Has Had On Her Career
In a recent interview on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Kayla Braxton discussed the impact The Bump has had on her career, Sami Zayn being the most entertaining character in WWE, and much more. You can read her comments below. Kayla Braxton on the impact The Bump has had...
411mania.com
More On Aftermath Of Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo Fight at AEW Dynamite
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the aftermath of Andrade el Idolo’s fight with Sammy Guevara, which saw Andrade get sent home. It had been reported that Guevara didn’t throw a punch, so he wasn’t punished. Instead, he competed in the main event of Dynamite and won.
411mania.com
Update On In-Ring Status of Saraya Following AEW Dynamite
As previously reported, Saraya got physical on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, brawling with Britt Baker and kicking Rebel. This is a drastic change from WWE, where she was on a ‘do not touch’ list due to her history of neck problems. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports...
411mania.com
Himanshu’s Impact Wrestling Review 10.7.22
Hey there, IMPACT fans! It’s Thursday and that means it’s time for another episode of IMPACT Wrestling. I’m Himanshu (@Himanshu_Doi) and this is my second week doing the IMPACT review. This is the final IMPACT before their biggest show of the year Bound For Glory. Tonight, we have four matches on the card advertised along with a contract signing for the Knockouts Championship, so it promises to be an eventful evening. Let’s jump right in!
RELATED PEOPLE
411mania.com
More On Creative Plans For Tonight’s Smackdown, Note On Pitch Made For New Wrestlers (SPOILERS)
Both Fightful Select and PWInsider have several notes on tonight’s episode of WWE Friday Night Smackdown, which is being promoted as the ‘season premiere’. The currently announced lineup includes:. * WWE Intercontinental Championship: GUNTHER (c) vs. Sheamus. * Ricochet vs. Solo Sikoa. * Roman Reigns and Logan...
411mania.com
Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
As previously reported, this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite was down in the key 18-49 demographic but up in viewership, getting over a million. It had 1,038,000 viewers and an 0.33 (430,000 viewers) in 18-49. There was also an 0.22 in 18-34. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the numbers, including a look at each individual quarter hour.
411mania.com
WWE Announces Another Undertaker 1deadMan Show For Survivor Series Weekend
WWE has announced another 1deadMan Show for The Undertaker this November in Boston, as part of Survivor Series weekend. It happens on November 25. The news was initially broken by NBC Boston. The announcement reads:. As first reported by NBC Boston, the return of the critically acclaimed UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN...
411mania.com
WWE May Be Changing RAW Announce Team For Season Premiere
A new report from Wrestlevotes suggests that WWE may be making some changes to the RAW announce team for the season premiere this Monday. The current team includes Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. However, Saxton was included on the NXT team this past Tuesday. It was also noted...
IN THIS ARTICLE
411mania.com
WWE Revealing New Look For Tonight’s NXT
WWE NXT is going to have a new look starting tonight, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that the revamped setup for NXT will be revealed tonight with the return to live episodes. The site notes that the venue will have a revamped ringside area for more space around...
411mania.com
Update On NXT Wrestlers Reportedly Set For WWE Main Roster (SPOILERS)
Both Fightful Select and PWInsider report that Legado del Fantasma are set to debut on the WWE main roster, specifically as part of the Smackdown brand. That includes Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, Raul Mendoza and Elektra Lopez, who were all written off NXT recently. The plan at the time was to bring them to RAW or Smackdown, and it seems Smackdown was selected.
411mania.com
Premiere Date, Title Set For VICE’s New Vince McMahon Documentary
It was reported last week that VICE TV is producing a new documentary about Vince McMahon which will air later this month. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the documentary is called The Nine Lives of Vince McMahon. It will air on October 18 from 8-10 PM ET, the same time as WWE NXT on Syfy and a special AEW Tuesday Night Dynamite on TBS.
411mania.com
Various News: More Notes on Tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV, Next Impact Plus Show, Johnny Rodz Chats With Brisco & Bradshaw
– PWInsider reports that the Knockouts Championship contract signing featuring Jordynne Grace and Masha Slamovich will headline tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. Their title match is scheduled for Bound for GLory tomorrow on pay-per-view. Also, tonight’s show will be dedicated to the late Antonio Inoki.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
411mania.com
Jimmy Smith Leaving Job As RAW Commentator, WWE Makes Several Changes To Announce Teams, Cathy Kelley Returning
Variety reports that Jimmy Smith is leaving WWE and will no longer be working as the lead play-by-play announcer for RAW. Smith confirmed the news on his Twitter account. He wrote: “Just wanted to say, now that the story is officially out, that my time with the WWE is officially done. Had a lot of fun and met some great people. Really and truly blown away by the acceptance from the WWE fans! You folks make it work every week and your enthusiasm was amazing!”
411mania.com
Dave Meltzer Thinks Warner Bros. Discovery Is Holding Up A New ROH TV Show
In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Dave Meltzer spoke about why he believes Tony Khan hasn’t started a new ROH TV show, noting Warner Bros. Discovery may be holding things up. He said: “I think we’re waiting on a TV deal. I don’t know how easy it is. It’s...
411mania.com
Update On Investigation Into AEW All Out Brawl, Status of Ace Steel
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the investigation into the brawl between CM Punk and Ace Steel with the Elite at AEW All Out has not concluded. The reason is because the investigation has been stalled due to threats of legal action. Nobody has been released yet, including Ace Steel, who was reported to have bitten Kenny Omega and thrown a chair. However, there’s no word on when anyone will come back to AEW, if they do.
411mania.com
WWE News: Stock Closes At Three-Year High, Carmelo Hayes Beats Oro Mensah On NXT
– WWE’s stock price closed at its highest point in just over three years on Tuesday. The closing price for WWE stock today was $74.12, up $2.01 (2.79%) from the previous close. That makes the highest closing price since it closed at $75.91 on September 17th, 2019. The stock...
411mania.com
Note On Wrestler Possibly Returning On Tonight’s WWE Smackdown (SPOILERS)
PWInsider reports that a returning wrestler was spotted at the Boston Airport earlier today, ahead of tonight’s Smackdown on FOX in Worcester, MA. Zelina Vega has been written into tonight’s show and has a new blonde-haired look. Zelina’s last WWE match was on the April 11 episode of...
411mania.com
AEW News: Pre-Sale Codes For November 30th Dynamite, Limited Edition Acclaimed Shirt Announced
– The pre-sale code for next month’s episode of AEW Dynamite in Indianapolis is online. The November 30th show begins its pre-sale on Thursday at 10 AM at Ticketmaster and the code (per PWInsider) is 2XJCRT. – AEW has announced a limited edition version of The Acclaimed’s “Scissor Me...
411mania.com
Another NXT Name Reportedly Set For Friday’s Smackdown (Possible Spoilers)
PWInsider reports that WWE NXT color commentator Wade Barrett is scheduled to be at tomorrow’s Smackdown taping in Worcester, MA. He has been part of NXT since he returned in 2020. The report notes that Barrett will be calling the show with Michael Cole.
411mania.com
Updated Card For AEW Battle of the Belts IV
AEW has an updated lineup for Battle of the Belts IV following this week’s episode of Dynamite. You can check out the updated card below for the show, which airs Friday night at 11 PM ET after Rampage:. * AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: PAC vs. Trent Barreta. * AEW...
Comments / 0