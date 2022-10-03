City of Sun Prairie apologizes for Dewey-Chase-Blankenheim road work

The City of Sun Prairie is issuing an apology to residents impacted by the lack of work on the Dewey-Chase-Blankenheim construction project.

"I would like to apologize for lack of production on this project. I can assure you our department has been doing all we can on our end to expedite the project," City Staff Engineer Clint Christenson wrote in an email on Monday, Oct. 3. "We are very frustrated with the lack of production as I'm sure you are as well."

City residents were also expressing some frustration with the tardy completion of Bristol Street between Windsor Street and Klubertanz Drive, but that project re-opened to traffic late Friday evening, Sept. 30.

During completion of that project, several sewer line replacement projects began in mid-September and are still ongoing on Columbus Street and in other older areas of the city.

Christenson said the contractor has provided the following schedule for the Dewey-Chase-Blankenheim project, weather permitting:

• Landscapers will be in to topsoil areas where concrete work is completed late this week or early next week.

• The concrete contractor will be in to finish work Oct. 14-19.

• The first layer of asphalt is scheduled for Oct. 13 and the surface layer Oct. 15.

"We will try to get the contractor to expedite this schedule and I will keep you informed if and when I get any updates," Christenson added in the email.

Individuals with questions should email Christenson at cchristenson@cityofsunprairie.com