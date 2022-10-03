ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun Prairie, WI

City of Sun Prairie apologizes for Dewey-Chase-Blankenheim road work

By By Chris Mertes
Sun Prairie Star
Sun Prairie Star
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tQvCn_0iKKLOPw00

The City of Sun Prairie is issuing an apology to residents impacted by the lack of work on the Dewey-Chase-Blankenheim construction project.

"I would like to apologize for lack of production on this project. I can assure you our department has been doing all we can on our end to expedite the project," City Staff Engineer Clint Christenson wrote in an email on Monday, Oct. 3. "We are very frustrated with the lack of production as I'm sure you are as well."

City residents were also expressing some frustration with the tardy completion of Bristol Street between Windsor Street and Klubertanz Drive, but that project re-opened to traffic late Friday evening, Sept. 30.

During completion of that project, several sewer line replacement projects began in mid-September and are still ongoing on Columbus Street and in other older areas of the city.

Christenson said the contractor has provided the following schedule for the Dewey-Chase-Blankenheim project, weather permitting:

• Landscapers will be in to topsoil areas where concrete work is completed late this week or early next week.

• The concrete contractor will be in to finish work Oct. 14-19.

• The first layer of asphalt is scheduled for Oct. 13 and the surface layer Oct. 15.

"We will try to get the contractor to expedite this schedule and I will keep you informed if and when I get any updates," Christenson added in the email.

Individuals with questions should email Christenson at cchristenson@cityofsunprairie.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Car crash closes lanes along Midvale Boulevard

MADISON, Wis. — Police on the west side say southbound lanes were blocked following a two vehicle crash just after 5:30 a.m. Southbound lanes between Odana and Herrick Lane were closed as of 6:30 a.m. According to an Sergeant on scene 2 people were transported to the hospital for minor injuries. The stretch of Midvale is part of Madison’s Vision...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sun Prairie, WI
City
Columbus, WI
Sun Prairie, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
nbc15.com

Janesville Culver’s robbery foiled by closed window

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - An attempted robbery at a Culver’s location in Janesville was thwarted Thursday evening when the workers shut the drive-thru window, the Janesville Police Dept. reported. According to the police department, the suspect pulled into the restaurant around 7:20 p.m. in a red four-door Jeep with...
JANESVILLE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Lanes reopen on I-41 in Fond du Lac, crash cleared

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update on the crash in Fond du Lac County on I-41 for both north and southbound lanes. According to WisDOT, the crash is cleared and all lanes of traffic are now open. There is...
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Hopeful tenants camp out overnight for affordable housing in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dozens of people were seen camping outside along Monroe St. early Friday morning in Madison, hoping to secure affordable housing for next year. Within the line of tents, sleeping bags, and blankets, some UW-Madison students say they are waiting for J Michael Real Estate to open at 9 a.m. Hopeful tenants say they started lining up almost 24 hours before then because Friday is the first day applications are accepted and it’s on a first come, first serve basis.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison officer hurt during late-night arrest

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A late-night arrest near Warner Park left one officer injured when the suspect struggled to avoid being taken into custody, the Madison Police Department reported. The MPD statement did not indicate how the officer was hurt; however, it did describe the officer’s injuries as minor.
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Work#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#City Of Sun Prairie#Dewey Chase Blankenheim#Klubertanz Drive
fortatkinsononline.com

Demolition to begin at former Loeb-Lorman scrapyard site

The Fort Atkinson City Council approved a $458,000 contract with Edgerton Contractors Inc. for demolition work at the former Loeb-Lorman scrapyard. In addition, the council authorized Fort Atkinson City Engineer Andy Selle to approve an additional $78,290 for other bid package items to be added. All buildings, trees, fences, and...
FORT ATKINSON, WI
nbc15.com

Name released of motorcycle rider who died in Beltline crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner released the name of the Brooklyn man who died after his motorcycle crashed while exiting off the Beltline late Sunday night. The medical examiner’s preliminary report identified him as Jason Lewis and confirmed the 45-year-old died from injuries sustained in the...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Missing Monona veteran found safe; Green Alert canceled

MONONA, Wis. — State officials have canceled a Green Alert after a missing veteran from Monona was found safe Thursday afternoon. Authorities started searching for the 32-year-old man last night after he made a phone call around 11 p.m.; Madison police said they were concerned for his welfare. When police went to the man’s home, he was not there but...
MONONA, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WIFR

Birthday parade for four-year-old hit and killed by vehicle in Beloit

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Tuesday was supposed to be the happiest of occasions, celebrating a South Beloit boy’s fifth trip around the sun, but that all changed on a tragic Saturday. “Jack was four years old, playing soccer on a Saturday,” said Prairie Hill Elementary School Principal Kevin Finnegan....
BELOIT, WI
wizmnews.com

Removing shirt in court, stuffing sign down his pants, somehow La Crosse County DA Gruenke predicted on WIZM the Waukesha parade trial would be difficult

La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke on Tuesday was worried the trial over the Waukesha parade massacre would be difficult with the defendant representing himself. “It’s hard enough to go smooth when there are experienced lawyers in the courtroom, much less somebody who may not cooperate, may not know how to cooperate,” Gruenke said Tuesday on La Crosse Talk PM. “So, I can just see it being pretty stressful for the people involved.”
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Man dies after car crashes into Town of Sun Prairie barn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 37-year-old man is dead after he crashed a car into a Town of Sun Prairie barn on Sunday night. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office said the man was driving northbound on Prospector Lane in the Town of Sun Prairie at a high speed when the crash happened.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
nbc15.com

Weekend Events: Fall fun in Madison!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s shaping up to be a crisp, fall weekend across southern Wisconsin, which makes it the perfect opportunity to explore some of the fun events going on in the Madison area!. Destination Madison’s Sarah Warner sat down with NBC15 on Thursday to preview four events...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Driver killed after crashing into Dane Co. barn identified

TOWN OF SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner released the name of the Marshall man who died Sunday night when his vehicle crashed into a barn in the Town of Sun Prairie. The medical examiner’s preliminary report identified him as Dervin Hidalgo Davila and confirmed the...
captimes.com

Bubble up: How a Stoughton steamfitter restored a 1940s soda fountain

A 76-year-old soda fountain in Dodgeville is ready to serve up old-fashioned root beer floats and phosphate sodas for the first time in years, thanks to the expertise and perseverance of a retired Stoughton steamfitter. As big as a 1950s Cadillac, the 1946 apparatus inside the former Hometown Pharmacy in...
DODGEVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Former Monona market added to National Register of Historical Places

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A one-time supermarket in Monona that is famous for its distinctive arched roof was added to the National Register of Historic Places. On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Historical Society marked the addition of the former Kohl’s Food Store to the nationwide list, describing its design as “an excellent representative of mid-century Contemporary architecture.”
MONONA, WI
Sun Prairie Star

Sun Prairie Star

Sun Prairie, WI
352
Followers
582
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

Sun Prairie Star has been serving the Sun Prairie and surrounding communities since 1877. Published Fridays and 24/7 online at sunprairiestar.com

 https://www.hngnews.com/sun_prairie_star/

Comments / 0

Community Policy