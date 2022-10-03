Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Legend of Knock-Knock Road.Sara BDetroit, MI
Immersive Van Gogh - Detroit: Have you Seen it?Heather RaulersonDetroit, MI
Police looking into relationships, motive in the Jim Matthews caseAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Detroit's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldDetroit, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Centre Daily
5 Reasons Broncos Preseason Hype Was Unjustified
Prior to the 2022 NFL season getting underway, plenty of Denver Broncos fans had visions of a Super Bowl dancing through their heads. After all, the Broncos had acquired quarterback Russell Wilson in a trade, and some people thought the team was a quarterback away from breaking through. However, after...
Centre Daily
Q&A: Lions Chris Board Has Unique Linebacker Skills
Veteran linebacker Chris Board went undrafted after playing collegiately at North Dakota State. After signing with the Baltimore Ravens in 2018, Board steadily earned more playing time on defense, while earning a stellar reputation for excelling on special teams. Last season, he earned a PFF special teams of 83.5. Now...
Centre Daily
Tickets Available to Witness Lions Battle Ex-Coach Matt Patricia
The Detroit Lions will have a significant test in front of them this weekend against the New England Patriots. Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson indicated that one of the big challenges facing the Lions offense is the vast experience of the Patriots coaching staff, which allows for an ability to draw upon calls that are challenging to prepare for.
Centre Daily
New York Giants Final Injury Report: Daniel Jones Will Play
View the original article to see embedded media. Friday Injury Report: Daniel Jones is Good to Go; Most of Inactive List is Set. Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is expected to start Sunday when the Giants face the Green Bay Packers in London. Jones, who suffered a sprained ankle in last...
Centre Daily
Russell Wilson Falls on the Sword: ‘I Let us Down Tonight’
The harsh reality of the Denver Broncos' current slump is that the team looks far worse than its losing record suggests. For a franchise that has committed $245 million to its new quarterback, not to mention a string of other assets, Russell Wilson's performance levels are simply baffling and, frankly, unacceptable.
Centre Daily
Kyle Pitts Ruled Out Sunday for Falcons-Buccaneers Game
View the original article to see embedded media. Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts will miss Sunday’s game against the division rival Buccaneers with a hamstring injury, the team announced on Friday. Pitts did not practice all week for the Falcons, and is the latest offensive weapon to be ruled...
Centre Daily
Ravens Defense Taking Criticism Nationally, Ready to Rebound
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens' defense is taking its share of criticism nationally. ESPN's Stephen A. Smith had some especially harsh words for their performance. "They're trash defensively," Smith said. "I ain't talking about the offense. I ain't talking about the coaching of John Harbaugh even though he should have kicked the field goal instead of going for the damn touchdown, okay? ... I talking specifically about the Baltimore Ravens defense — you are trash. Ya'll stink. Garbage. Straight garbage.
Centre Daily
Chiefs Provide Update on Harrison Butker’s Ankle Injury
As the Kansas City Chiefs finish preparing for a Monday Night Football matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, the team is unsure of whether it will have kicker Harrison Butker available for the outing. Last week, Butker returned to practice in a limited capacity for one day but wasn't nearly...
Centre Daily
Staff Score Predictions: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-2) have dropped two straight games at the hands of two of the top teams in the league. Thankfully, the Atlanta Falcons (2-2) are coming to town in week 5 as the Buccaneers try to prevent the first three-game losing streak of Tom Brady's NFL career. The Falcons are extremely banged up on offense with running back Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) and tight end Kyle Pitts (hamstring) out on Sunday.
Centre Daily
Tyreek Hill Pops Up on Dolphins Injury Report
The Miami Dolphins' injury situation got a little bit more worrisome Thursday. Tua Tagovailoa already has been ruled out because of his concussion, and Pro Bowl players Xavien Howard and Terron Armstead haven't practiced so far this week, and now wide receiver Tyreek Hill was added to the injury report Thursday ahead of the Week 5 game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Shedrick Jackson, Wide Receiver, Auburn Tigers
Jackson has an impressive build and sinks well at the top of hook and curl routes to create separation, but his lack of dominant physical and technical traits makes him a late day three pick at best. Evaluation:. Jackson is a long strider who excels at working over the middle...
Centre Daily
Aaron Rodgers ‘Disrespected’ Patriots, Brags New England Rookie
Good for Jack Jones: The New England Patriots' rookie cornerback stood toe-to-toe with Aaron Rodgers and survived. Bad for Jack Jones: He is now announcing that the Green Bay Packers legend "disrespected'' him in New England’s 27-24 overtime loss to the Packers. Advice for Jack Jones: Lay low. “Personally,...
Centre Daily
Dolphins Opponent Breakdown: New York Jets
The Miami Dolphins will look to rebound from their first loss of the season when they face the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. The Dolphins will look to move to 3-0 in division games after their victories against the New England Patriots in Week 1 and the Buffalo Bills in Week 3.
Centre Daily
Report: Saints Injured Players Return to Practice
John Hendrix of the Saints News Network reports that three players were back at New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday afternoon. Hendrix reports that DT Malcolm Roach was spotted at practice. Roach, in his third season with the Saints after being undrafted from Texas in 2020, was on injured reserve for the first four games.
Centre Daily
Matt Ryan after Colts Win: ‘We’ve Got to Play Better’
The Indianapolis Colts kicked their way to an ugly 12-9 overtime win against the Denver Broncos on Thursday night. Quarterback Matt Ryan was under duress most of the night as he was sacked six times and knocked down 12 on the night. Even when he had time he was making...
Centre Daily
CeeDee Lamb No Injury Issue; Can Cowboys WR Beat Rams CB Jalen Ramsey?
The last time the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams faced off was in the 2020 season opener. LA star cornerback Jalen Ramsey got the last laugh. Dallas receiver Michael Gallup was controversially called for offensive pass interference on a long third-down reception as Ramsey defended him. Gallup beat Ramsey downfield for the catch on a gain that would've put the Cowboys into field-goal range as they trailed 20-17 with under 30 seconds to play.
Centre Daily
Where Ticket Prices Stand For Raiders-Chiefs Monday Night Matchup
SI Tickets is the best platform to purchase and reserve your Las Vegas Raiders tickets for this 2022-23 NFL season. Per its website, "SI Tickets is a fan-first ticketing marketplace, offering millions of tickets to more than 175,000 concerts, theater and sporting events across the globe. SI Tickets puts the fan experience first - featuring transparent pricing with a $10 Flat Transaction Fee on All Purchases, unparalleled access to the biggest events and a guaranteed 100% refund if an event is canceled for any reason. Spend $30 or $3,000 and still only pay a small $10 Fee for your tickets. With the largest audience in the industry, the SI Tickets marketplace connects more buyers and sellers than any other ticketing platform around the world."
Centre Daily
Ben McAdoo Previews 49ers, Batted Passes, Rhule’s Influence on Offense + More
"Yeah, we've been watching them as a staff and taking a look at them, and really, they happen for a variety of reasons. When you look at them, each play tells its own story. You'd like to sit here and say it's this one thing that's showing that's leading to a batted ball but that's not the case. So that's something we're diving into, we're studying. Each one has its own reason for it happening."
Centre Daily
Broncos, Colts struggling with new QBs, backfield issues
INDIANAPOLIS (1-2-1) at DENVER (2-2) Thursday, 8:15 p.m. EDT, Amazon Prime Video. OPENING LINE: Broncos by 3, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Colts 1-3, Broncos 1-3. SERIES RECORD: Tied 14-14. LAST MEETING: Colts beat Broncos, 15-13, on Oct. 27, 2019, at Indianapolis. LAST WEEK: Colts lost to Titans...
Centre Daily
X-Factors for Raiders vs. Chiefs
Historically, the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs have a long and memorable rivalry, but their meetings in recent years have been pretty one sided. The Raiders have won one game against the Chiefs since Patrick Mahomes became the Chiefs starting quarterback, and that has to change if they're going to gave any success in the AFC West moving forward.
