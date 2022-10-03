The Seward County Sheriff’s Office will be participating with the National Faith and Blue, and will be hosting their 2nd Faith and Blue event this Sunday October 9th. The Seward County Sheriff’s Office, the Liberal Police Department and other area First Responders will participate in a Dodgeball Tournament. The event will begin by serving food and drinks to the community at 4:00pm, in the amphitheater at SCCC as well as a meet and greet with all the teams before the game starts. There will also be bounce houses and face painting on site as well. During the games in the Greenhouse, there will be a ton of door prizes given away to children and adults which all have been donated through our local businesses.

LIBERAL, KS ・ 7 HOURS AGO