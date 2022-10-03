Read full article on original website
1 dead after Tuesday afternoon crash near Stratford
SHERMAN COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety released details on a Tuesday afternoon crash that left one dead around four miles northeast of Stratford. According to a news release from Texas DPS, a 2019 Freightliner truck tractor towing a semi-trailer was traveling southwest on US 54 behind a 2007 […]
Guymon Man Injured In Grant County Accident
A Guymon man was injured early Friday morning at approximately 1:48an as the result of an accident. The accident occurred 3.5 miles south of Ulysses on Kansas Highway 25. Jason Maldonado, 27 of Guymon, was in a 2019 Ford King Ranch pickup and was South Bound on K25. Maldonado was being pursued by the Ulysses PD. Maldonado blacked out driving thru a field when The truck ramped a ditch embankment and landed on the West side of K25. The Ford rolled and unknown number of times and came to rest on the drivers side.
Man charged after July fire in Perryton that killed minor
PERRYTON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Perryton Police Department reported Monday that a man was charged after a Perryton fire killed a young girl in July. The department detailed that on Sept. 30, a warrant for “capital murder of a person 10 years of age” was issued for 39-year-old Humberto Martinez. Martinez is currently being held […]
Ramona Lea Wadley Duer
Ramona Lea Wadley Duer of Hooker, Oklahoma went to be with her Heavenly Father on October 5, 2022, at the age of 93 years, 10 months, and 5 days in Enid, Oklahoma. She was born November 30, 1928, in Tyrone, Oklahoma, the second of four girls, to Weldon and Zolene Sapp Wadley.
2nd Annual Faith and Blue Coming to Liberal on Sunday
The Seward County Sheriff’s Office will be participating with the National Faith and Blue, and will be hosting their 2nd Faith and Blue event this Sunday October 9th. The Seward County Sheriff’s Office, the Liberal Police Department and other area First Responders will participate in a Dodgeball Tournament. The event will begin by serving food and drinks to the community at 4:00pm, in the amphitheater at SCCC as well as a meet and greet with all the teams before the game starts. There will also be bounce houses and face painting on site as well. During the games in the Greenhouse, there will be a ton of door prizes given away to children and adults which all have been donated through our local businesses.
Seaboard Foods Donates to Rural High School STEM and Ag Programs with CoBank Matched Funds
Hooker, Okla., (Oct. 6, 2022) – With the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projecting careers in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) to grow twice as quickly as other industries, Seaboard Foods contributed $38,300 to several rural high schools where it operates to fund industrial arts programs and equipment. Several of the donations were made in partnership with CoBank’s Sharing Success Program which funds community and educational efforts in rural America.
Marilyn Graham
Marilyn Graham, age 82, died Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at Southwest Medical Center in Liberal, Kansas. She was born on January 2, 1940, the daughter of Guy Watkins and Anna Bledsoe in Guymon, Oklahoma. Marilyn graduated high school from Guymon High School in 1958 and went to college and earned...
Broadcast Square audio archives October 3 to 7, 2022
You can listen to archived Broadcast Square audio from the week of October 3 to 7, 2022. Monday, October 3: Liberal Police officers Clark Rodkey and Dalanie Underwood, on the yearlong department certification process, and on Haunted Trail to benefit Shop with a Cop. Tuesday, October 4: Sigma Alpha sorority...
Larry Warren Parker
Larry Warren Parker, 73, of Tyrone, OK passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at his home. He was born on June 1, 1949 to Edwin and Dorothy (Scott) Parker at Tulsa, OK. On April 13, 2007 he married Merriloy Duncan at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas, NV.
Huge Garage Sale at South Church of God 635 S. Washington Friday and Saturday 8-4
Huge Garage Sale at South Church of God 635 S. Washington Friday and Saturday 8-4. Home decor, decorations, clothes, baked goods jams and jellies.
Hays Blanks Redskins
In the first of two meetings between the two teams, Liberal lost a 1-0 game at Hays Thursday night. Liberal plays Hays at Redskin Field on Saturday morning at 11:30. Liberal falls to 5-4 overall and 2-2 in the WAC. Hays is 6-4 overall and 3-4 in the WAC.
Erick Garcia is Hay Rice and Associates Athlete of the Week
Liberal junior striker Erick Garcia is this week’s Hay Rice and Associates Athlete of the Week. Garcia struck home the winning goal Tuesday night in Liberal’s 3-2 win at Garden City. Garcia has a team leading five goals and three assists for the 5-3 Redskins who are 2-1 in the WAC. Garcia and the Redskins travel to Hays on Thursday to play the 6-4 Indians. The Skins host Hays Saturday morning at 11:30 at the Gary Cornelsen Sports Complex.
Plummer Joins Seward Basketball Staff
LIBERAL, Kan. – Seward County Community College welcomes Joel Plummer as an Assistant Men’s Basketball coach for the Saints program. Plummer enters his first season with the Saints and brings eight years of collegiate coaching experience. Most recently, he spent five years at Murray State College (2017-22) as the Assistant men’s basketball coach. While in Liberal, Plummer will also serve as an assistant housing director at Seward County and a PLT instructor at USD 480.
