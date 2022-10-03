Our Apex Legends weapon tier list for October 2022 is here to break down which of the game's many weapons are the best to use in Hunted. As the meta currently stands, there remains a wide range of weapons to dominate with in Apex Legends, as usual. However, that's not to say players haven't continued to figure out which weapons are slightly better than each other after the Beast of Prey Collection Event patch. Here is how the weapons stack up in Apex Legends Season 14 in October 2022.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 22 HOURS AGO