When to Watch the Kiriko Overwatch Animated Short at TwitchCon
Overwatch 2 developer Blizzard will unveil the animated short focusing on its newest hero, Kiriko, during TwitchCon's keynote presentation Friday. TwitchCon Keynote Stream: How to Watch the TwitchCon Keynote. Blizzard hasn't said exactly when the short will debut, but directed fans toward the TwitchCon stream, which starts at 6 p.m....
Apex Legends Weapon Tier List October 2022
Our Apex Legends weapon tier list for October 2022 is here to break down which of the game's many weapons are the best to use in Hunted. As the meta currently stands, there remains a wide range of weapons to dominate with in Apex Legends, as usual. However, that's not to say players haven't continued to figure out which weapons are slightly better than each other after the Beast of Prey Collection Event patch. Here is how the weapons stack up in Apex Legends Season 14 in October 2022.
Blizzard to Remove Phone Number Requirement for “Majority” of Overwatch 2 Players
Blizzard has revealed that they will be removing phone number requirements for a large portion of Overwatch 2 players, a feature that saw many left unable to play the game. Today, Blizzard released an update discussing some of the issues players have faced with the launch of Overwatch 2. Since its release on Oct. 4, players have faced numerous server and stability issues, as well as lengthy queues. A controversial requirement saw players needing SMS Protect in order to play the game, meaning that players needed to provide a phone number. The feature also locked out many who owned prepaid phones.
