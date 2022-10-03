Read full article on original website
Bay City Public Safety director says he jabbed noisy teen with flashlight per training from ‘back in the day’
BAY CITY, MI — Speaking to one of his officers, Bay City Public Safety Director Michael J. Cecchini says he felt threatened by teens making noise near his apartment, causing him to call upon his training from “back in the day” and jab one of the teens in his chest with his Maglite flashlight.
abc12.com
New details on East Tawas city councilman's alleged plot to have two people killed
EAST TAWAS, Mich. (WJRT) - An East Tawas city councilman and a business owner is accused of trying to hire a man to kill two people. Police say 65-year-old Michael Mooney was arraigned Wednesday on two counts of solicitation of murder and is free on bond. Michigan State Police began...
abc12.com
East Tawas councilman and business owner accused of hiring hitman
EAST TAWAS, Mich. (WJRT) - A city councilman and business owner in East Tawas is accused of hiring a hitman to kill two people. Michigan State Police say 65-year-old Michael Mooney was arraigned Wednesday on two counts of solicitation of murder in Iosco County District Court. Investigators say Mooney tried...
abc12.com
Tensions high in Tuscola County as Putman family has harsh words for prosecutor's office
CARO, Mich. (WJRT) - One day after the patriarch of a T-V reality show family was sent to jail, tensions are running high between the family and the Tuscola County prosecutor's office. We first told you yesterday on ABC12 News at 6 that William Putman was sentenced to 30 days...
abc12.com
No arrests 24 hours after man shot and killed north of Birch Run
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have identified the 35-year-old man shot and killed at a rural residence north of Birch Run on Wednesday morning. Michigan State Police say Nolan S. Haymon was pronounced dead on the scene of the shooting around 10:05 a.m. on Rathbun Road in Saginaw County's Taymouth Township.
Police investigating gun threat at Midland middle school
MIDLAND, MI — Police are investigating a threat made against a Midland middle school by a student. The morning of Thursday, Oct. 6, the administration of Northeast Middle School, 1305 E. Sugnet Road, and a school resource officer learned of a threat made the previous day. The threat was made by a 13-year-old eighth grader, police said.
abc12.com
Ogemaw County sheriff deputy faces trial on excessive force charge
OGEMAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - An Ogemaw County sheriff deputy will stand trial on two charges accusing him of using excessive force against a man with autism last fall. The Michigan Attorney General's Office says 48-year-old Deputy Matthew Viviano was bound over to trial on a felony charge of misconduct in office and a misdemeanor charge of assault and battery.
WNEM
Sheriff’s office investigating string of breaking and enterings
TUSCOLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a string of breaking and enterings. The incidents have taken place between Sept. 19 and Oct. 5. During that time, there have been five breaking and entering complaints in Arbela, Millington, and Vassar townships, the sheriff’s office said.
Police release name of slain Saginaw County man allegedly shot by girlfriend
TAYMOUTH TWP, MI — Police have revealed the name of a Saginaw County man fatally shot in his house. About 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, Michigan State Police troopers responded to a shooting at the residence of 35-year-old Nolan S. Haymon in the 6000 block of Rathburn Road in Taymouth Township, near Birch Run.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Do you recognize this child? Boy found dead in Saginaw in 1988 still unidentified 34 years later
SAGINAW, Mich. – A boy found dead in Saginaw 34 years ago still hasn’t been identified, but investigators are using DNA to work to find answers. Police were called to the reports of an unidentified body being found on Oct. 8, 1988, he had only been dead a few hours when he was found.
abc12.com
13-year-old accused of threatening violence at Midland middle school
MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - A 13-year-old student of Northeast Middle School in Midland was arrested after police say he threatened to commit an act of violence. The Midland Police Department and Midland Public Schools administration learned of the alleged threat Thursday morning, but investigators say it actually was made on Monday.
WNEM
Midland middle schooler arrested after threat made against students
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - A Midland middle school student was arrested on Thursday after allegedly making threats against other students. The student made threats against other students at Northeast Middle School, Midland Public Schools Superintendent Michael Sharrow said. Administration at the school became aware of the threat on Thursday and...
abc12.com
Man shot and killed north of Birch Run, woman detained at the scene
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a man at a residence north of Birch Run on Wednesday morning. The shooting was reported on Rathbun Road in Saginaw County's Taymouth Township around 10:05 a.m. Troopers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound...
abc12.com
Power will go off for over 3,500 Genesee County customers overnight
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - More than 3,500 Consumers Energy customers in northeast Genesee County will lose power overnight while crews repair a substation near Otisville. The company says power will be shut off to 3,566 customers from midnight to 2 a.m. Friday so crews can safely fix equipment in the substation.
Homicides are down but Michigan has a new ‘most-violent’ city, FBI stats reveal
The FBI this week issued its annual report compiling 2021 crime statistics reported by most police agencies across the nation. Michigan has four of the top 20 most violent cities in the nation, including Saginaw, Detroit, Kalamazoo and Lansing, and four communities with the fewest property crimes, including: Independence Township, White Lake Township, West Bloomfield and Orion Township.
abc12.com
Flint water crisis activist outraged over the dismissal of criminal charges
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - For more than eight years since the Flint water crisis began, Claudia Perkins has been on the front lines letting her voice be heard. She was outraged on Tuesday that no one is being held criminally responsible for the crisis after a Genesee County judge dismissed charges against seven of the nine defendants.
Bay City mom gets probation for whipping son with belt in Wenonah Park
BAY CITY, MI — A Bay City mother has received probation for whipping her son with a belt in a downtown park, while her friend and codefendant has accepted a plea deal. Bay County District Judge Mark E. Janer on Sept. 22 sentenced Tiffany M. Kuhn, 42, to eight months’ probation and ordered her to pay $355 in court costs and fines. The prior month, Kuhn pleaded guilty to fourth-degree child abuse and domestic violence, both of which are misdemeanors.
abc12.com
Prosecutors vow to pursue criminal charges in Flint water crisis
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Prosecutors assigned to oversee the criminal case connected to the Flint water crisis are vowing to continue efforts to pursue criminal charges, despite a recent ruling by Genesee County Circuit Court Judge Elizabeth Kelly to dismiss felony charges against seven defendants. The decision coming following a...
Third Ward candidate removed from Bay City commission meeting
BAY CITY, MI - A candidate running for a seat on the Bay City Commission was escorted out of a recent commission meeting after a heated public comment session. Bay City resident and Third Ward commission candidate Andrea Burney was removed from the Commission Chambers at Bay City Hall on Monday, Oct. 3 by police after engaging with the commission during a heated public comment session.
3 juveniles arrested, firearms seized after reported threat at Mid-Michigan high school
Three students were taken into custody and one man is facing charges after police launched an investigation into a reported threat at Alma High School last week, officials announced.
