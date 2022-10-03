ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay City, MI

abc12.com

East Tawas councilman and business owner accused of hiring hitman

EAST TAWAS, Mich. (WJRT) - A city councilman and business owner in East Tawas is accused of hiring a hitman to kill two people. Michigan State Police say 65-year-old Michael Mooney was arraigned Wednesday on two counts of solicitation of murder in Iosco County District Court. Investigators say Mooney tried...
EAST TAWAS, MI
abc12.com

No arrests 24 hours after man shot and killed north of Birch Run

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have identified the 35-year-old man shot and killed at a rural residence north of Birch Run on Wednesday morning. Michigan State Police say Nolan S. Haymon was pronounced dead on the scene of the shooting around 10:05 a.m. on Rathbun Road in Saginaw County's Taymouth Township.
BIRCH RUN, MI
The Saginaw News

Police investigating gun threat at Midland middle school

MIDLAND, MI — Police are investigating a threat made against a Midland middle school by a student. The morning of Thursday, Oct. 6, the administration of Northeast Middle School, 1305 E. Sugnet Road, and a school resource officer learned of a threat made the previous day. The threat was made by a 13-year-old eighth grader, police said.
MIDLAND, MI
abc12.com

Ogemaw County sheriff deputy faces trial on excessive force charge

OGEMAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - An Ogemaw County sheriff deputy will stand trial on two charges accusing him of using excessive force against a man with autism last fall. The Michigan Attorney General's Office says 48-year-old Deputy Matthew Viviano was bound over to trial on a felony charge of misconduct in office and a misdemeanor charge of assault and battery.
OGEMAW COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Sheriff’s office investigating string of breaking and enterings

TUSCOLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a string of breaking and enterings. The incidents have taken place between Sept. 19 and Oct. 5. During that time, there have been five breaking and entering complaints in Arbela, Millington, and Vassar townships, the sheriff’s office said.
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

13-year-old accused of threatening violence at Midland middle school

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - A 13-year-old student of Northeast Middle School in Midland was arrested after police say he threatened to commit an act of violence. The Midland Police Department and Midland Public Schools administration learned of the alleged threat Thursday morning, but investigators say it actually was made on Monday.
MIDLAND, MI
WNEM

abc12.com

Man shot and killed north of Birch Run, woman detained at the scene

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a man at a residence north of Birch Run on Wednesday morning. The shooting was reported on Rathbun Road in Saginaw County's Taymouth Township around 10:05 a.m. Troopers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound...
BIRCH RUN, MI
abc12.com

Power will go off for over 3,500 Genesee County customers overnight

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - More than 3,500 Consumers Energy customers in northeast Genesee County will lose power overnight while crews repair a substation near Otisville. The company says power will be shut off to 3,566 customers from midnight to 2 a.m. Friday so crews can safely fix equipment in the substation.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
MLive

Homicides are down but Michigan has a new ‘most-violent’ city, FBI stats reveal

The FBI this week issued its annual report compiling 2021 crime statistics reported by most police agencies across the nation. Michigan has four of the top 20 most violent cities in the nation, including Saginaw, Detroit, Kalamazoo and Lansing, and four communities with the fewest property crimes, including: Independence Township, White Lake Township, West Bloomfield and Orion Township.
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Flint water crisis activist outraged over the dismissal of criminal charges

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - For more than eight years since the Flint water crisis began, Claudia Perkins has been on the front lines letting her voice be heard. She was outraged on Tuesday that no one is being held criminally responsible for the crisis after a Genesee County judge dismissed charges against seven of the nine defendants.
FLINT, MI
The Saginaw News

Bay City mom gets probation for whipping son with belt in Wenonah Park

BAY CITY, MI — A Bay City mother has received probation for whipping her son with a belt in a downtown park, while her friend and codefendant has accepted a plea deal. Bay County District Judge Mark E. Janer on Sept. 22 sentenced Tiffany M. Kuhn, 42, to eight months’ probation and ordered her to pay $355 in court costs and fines. The prior month, Kuhn pleaded guilty to fourth-degree child abuse and domestic violence, both of which are misdemeanors.
BAY CITY, MI
abc12.com

Prosecutors vow to pursue criminal charges in Flint water crisis

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Prosecutors assigned to oversee the criminal case connected to the Flint water crisis are vowing to continue efforts to pursue criminal charges, despite a recent ruling by Genesee County Circuit Court Judge Elizabeth Kelly to dismiss felony charges against seven defendants. The decision coming following a...
FLINT, MI
MLive

Third Ward candidate removed from Bay City commission meeting

BAY CITY, MI - A candidate running for a seat on the Bay City Commission was escorted out of a recent commission meeting after a heated public comment session. Bay City resident and Third Ward commission candidate Andrea Burney was removed from the Commission Chambers at Bay City Hall on Monday, Oct. 3 by police after engaging with the commission during a heated public comment session.
BAY CITY, MI

