Larry Robinson, 73, of Leland, IL passed away Monday, October 3, 2022 at home surrounded by his family. He was born April 26, 1949 in Grants Pass, OR. The son of James and Kathryn (White) Robinson. He married Amy Deal on May 15, 1993 in Shirley, IL. He served in the United States Navy for 20 years and was awarded multiple medals for exemplary service. After his career in the military, Larry enjoyed a successful 20-year career at Caterpillar. He was a long-time member of the American Legion in Leland, IL Post 570 and served as Treasurer. Larry was an avid reader, loved his dogs, enjoyed watching wrestling, and loved spending time with his family and friends.

LELAND, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO