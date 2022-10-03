Read full article on original website
Related
wshu.org
Connecticut receives $21 million to help heat low-income households this winter
Connecticut will receive $21 million in emergency supplemental funding to help heat low-income homes this winter season. The funding is a part of a $1 billion federal appropriations package signed by President Joe Biden on Friday to provide money for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). This federal assistance followed a bipartisan letter sent to the Biden administration in early September by 12 U.S. senators from New England, including Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy (D-CT).
wshu.org
Long Island Republicans are pushing new energy plan to combat rising costs
With rising natural gas prices on the horizon, New York State Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt, R-Lockport, unveiled a new plan to combat increasing energy costs on Long Island. The GOP plan includes tax credit for homeowners, and repealing hidden energy taxes. At this time last year, the average home...
wshu.org
Watch Live: Vice President Kamala Harris speaks in Connecticut
Vice President Kamala Harris is speaking now at Central Connecticut State University in New Britain. Harris is appearing in a roundtable conversation with Rep. Jahana Hayes (D-5th District) and Alexis McGill Johnson, the national president of Planned Parenthood. Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont will also be in attendance. The topic of...
wshu.org
New York lowers farmworker overtime threshold
Late on Friday, New York State Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon issued an order to phase in a 40-hour work week for farm laborers by 2032. The plan, recommended by a wage board, has sparked backlash from farmers and some Republican elected officials who argue it will severely harm the state’s farming industry.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wshu.org
Bears are breaking into homes in record numbers in Connecticut
The number of bears recorded entering Connecticut homes this year is already almost double the amount of recorded home entries from all of 2021, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Through Sept. 29, the state has recorded 65 complaints of bear home entries. It's a surprisingly...
wshu.org
Hochul defends COVID test purchases against pay-to-play allegations
New York Governor Kathy Hochul is defending a decision to buy over half a billion dollars in COVID-19 rapid tests from a campaign donor. Her Republican opponents have seized on the issue, and one government reform group said it merits an investigation. The controversy centers around a $637 million purchase...
wshu.org
Connecticut's first Black chief public defender is changing the game
WSHU’s Ebong Udoma spoke with CT Mirror’s Jaden Edison to discuss his article, “CT’s first Black chief public defender embraces work ahead,” as part of the collaborative podcast Long Story Short. JE: TaShun Bowden-Lewis — she's the first Black Chief Public Defender of Connecticut, which...
wshu.org
Warming up
Low-income families in Connecticut will get help with heat for their homes this winter. The LIRR’s third track project has been completed on time and under budget, a new forensic center in Connecticut will analyze gun crimes, and meet the state’s first black chief public defender. Sabrina is...
RELATED PEOPLE
wshu.org
Alex Jones flees Connecticut, refuses to testify in Sandy Hook defamation trial
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones declined to put on a defense Wednesday at his defamation trial in Connecticut. The trial is to assess damages owed to families of eight victims and an FBI agent that Jones targeted after the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting. The far-right conspiracy theorist claimed the shooting was a hoax and accused families of being “government actors.”
wshu.org
Hurricane Ian’s destruction makes Long Island reevaluate storm season
As footage of a flooded Florida continues to grab attention, New Yorkers are left wondering if they are prepared for extreme weather. Hurricane Ian made landfall last Wednesday on the southwest coast of Florida. The Category 4 storm swept through the Sunshine State, bringing record flooding, uprooting homes, and disrupting power lines and water supply. Fort Myers Beach was of the most seriously impacted areas, and looks nearly unrecognizable.
Comments / 0