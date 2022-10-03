As footage of a flooded Florida continues to grab attention, New Yorkers are left wondering if they are prepared for extreme weather. Hurricane Ian made landfall last Wednesday on the southwest coast of Florida. The Category 4 storm swept through the Sunshine State, bringing record flooding, uprooting homes, and disrupting power lines and water supply. Fort Myers Beach was of the most seriously impacted areas, and looks nearly unrecognizable.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO