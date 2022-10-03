ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

Robert “Bob” Rywalski

Robert “Bob” Rywalski passed away on September 23, 2022 at the age of 83. Bob was born and raised in Toledo. He attended Toledo Central Catholic High School and received a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering and Juris Doctorate cum laude degrees from the University of Toledo.
Francis’ 4 goals propels No. 3 Perrysburg

NAPOLEON — Perrysburg senior Adelle Francis had 10 points on four goals and two assists as the Yellow Jackets routed Napoleon, 11-0, in Northern Lakes League girls soccer Wednesday. Perrysburg junior Avery Zeisloft had two goals and an assist, freshman Kinsley Jones scored twice, and freshman Emma Ogdahl had...
Fun at the farm

Hunter Swartz, 6, of Pemberville, turns a wheel while making apple cider at Carter Historic Farm during Heritage Farm Fest Oct. 1 along Carter Road. Visitors were able to tour the Depression-era farm with farming demonstrations, music, games, wagon rides and food grown on the farm. (Photo by J.D. Pooley | Sentinel-Tribune)
PROPERTY TRANSFERS

The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division. 125 Harlan Drive, Walbridge, residential, from SFR-3040 LLC, to Patrick and Ann Kuhlenbeck, $165,000. 7730 and 0 McCutcheonville Road, Montgomery Township, residential, from Charles Callahan, to Dylan and Betty Anderson, $131,000. 301 Caldwell Road, Bradner, residential,...
Battle of the Brews benefits BG parks

The Bowling Green Parks & Recreation Foundation will hold BG Brewfest: Battle of the Brews on Nov. 18 from 7-10 p.m. at the Veterans Building in City Park. All four Bowling Green breweries — Aistear, Arlyn’s Good Beer, Brewing Green and Juniper Brewing Co. — will present two brews each to compete for the ultimate brewery face-off. Attendees will be able to sample each brew and vote for their favorite while local band AmpWagon performs.
Falcons third in 14-team field near Cleveland

WESTLAKE, Ohio — The Bowling Green men’s golf team returned to fall schedule by finishing third out of 14 teams in the Tom Tontimonia Invitational, which was hosted by Cleveland State. As a team, the Falcons posted a score of 871, finishing in a tie with Dayton and...
Local Briefs

PERRYSBURG — Citizens and business leaders are invited to join Mayor Tom Mackin for casual conversation at his next Chatting with the Mayor event this year. The mayor will be talking with members of the community in order to discover ways to work together to improve the City of Perrysburg and enhance the quality of life for all who live and work here.
Get first look at Falcon men on Oct. 16, Noon promoted

Bowling Green State University men’s basketball will hold the annual Orange and Brown Scrimmage on Oct. 16 at the Stroh Center. The scrimmage, which is free and open to the public, is set for a 3 p.m. tip-off. The Falcons enter the 2022-23 season with a roster of seven...
Blotter: 9-11-22

OVI, PAC (BAC 0.174), fictitious ID: Noah Sauber, BG. Underage/under the influence, fictitious ID: Noah Rubel, BG. Police responded to the 300 block of South Prospect Street for a shattered window, to the former South Main school for four juveniles located inside the building, and to theft of $500 in the 1600 block of East Wooster Street and of $100 in the 200 block of East Wooster Street.
VIDEO: Science in the sun – Testing water quality in Pemberville

Bowling Green Middle School students, in partnership with the City of Bowling Green, Wood County Parks, and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, spent Wednesday and Thursday monitoring water quality from the Portage River at William Henry Harrison Park in Pemberville. (Video by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune.
Bowling Green celebrates public power week

Bowling Green is celebrating Public Power Week this week, along with more than 2,000 other community-owned, not-for-profit electric utilities that collectively provide electricity to 49 million Americans. “Public power puts the people of Bowling Green first, and Public Power Week gives us the chance to emphasize the advantages of locally...
Falcons zap Zips, 4-0, behind White’s hat trick

AKRON, Ohio – Kennedy White’s first career hat trick propelled the Bowling Green State University women’s soccer team to a 4-0 win over the University of Akron Thursday in Mid-American Conference action at FirstEnergy Stadium. Maya Dean also scored for the Falcons (4-4-3, 2-1-2 MAC), who netted...
Italian gridiron championship coming to Northwest Ohio

TOLEDO — It is official: the final of the 42nd International Football League championship, the Italian Bowl, will be played in the University of Toledo Glass Bowl on July 1. This is an historic event for European-American football and an opportunity for the entire Italian movement. For anyone asking,...
Indrova, Andrews earn Player of Week honors

Bowling Green State University 6-foot senior outside hitter Petra Indrova has been named Mid-American Conference East Offensive Player of the Week and 6-4 freshman middle blocker Jessica Andrews is MAC East Defensive Player of the Week. Indrova paced the BGSU volleyball team on the attack in the weekend sweep over...
Bulls seek to avoid another shootout with Falcons

You can bet when Buffalo visits Doyt Perry Stadium for a noon game Saturday, the Bulls will have their eyes on Bowling Green senior quarterback Matt McDonald. Last year the Falcons topped Buffalo, 56-44, at UB Stadium in a wild shootout. For the Falcons, the offensive pursuit was paced by...
Benchmark Restaurant Group 0pens Claude’s Prime Seafood in Perrysburg

PERRYSBURG – Benchmark Restaurant Group is opening of Claude’s Prime Seafood at the Shops at Levis Commons. Claude’s offers stunning settings, an impressive menu of seafood and non-seafood items, signature cocktails, and genuine hospitality. Features include alfresco dining, a large late-night bar with live piano and multiple...
BG woman dies after Thursday crash

A Bowling Green woman injured in a Thursday crash has died. Sally Davenport, 82, died Friday due to injuries sustained from the crash. At 1:06 p.m., the Wood County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 6 near Sand Ridge Road involving a Freightliner semi-tractor with an attached trailer and a Honda Accord sedan.
Eastwood girls soccer clinches share of title

PEMBERVILLE — Nine different Eastwood players scored, four in the first half and five in the second half, as the Eagles routed Rossford, 9-0, in Northern Buckeye Conference girls soccer Thursday. The win clinches at least a share of the NBC title for the Eagles. “The girls have had...
Falcons now playing with ‘championship mindset’

Bowling Green State University won its Mid-American Conference football opener for the first time since 2015 last Saturday. In 2015, the Falcons started 6-0 in the MAC. For this year’s team, every game from here on out is a championship game. The Falcons are 2-3 overall, but 1-0 in...
Medina man pleads guilty to downtown BG assault

A Medina man has pleaded guilty to assaulting another man behind a downtown bar and putting him in the hospital. Cade Pipoly, 23, appeared Monday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack. He pleaded guilty to the amended charge of attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony.
