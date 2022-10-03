Read full article on original website
stillrealtous.com
Becky Lynch Shows Off New Look During WWE Hiatus
It’s been a while since fans have seen Becky Lynch on WWE programming as she had to step away from the squared circle after she suffered an injury during her match with Bianca Belair at SummerSlam a few months ago. Lynch spent several months feuding with Belair this year, and things got heated when Belair cut Becky Lynch’s hair on the road to WrestleMania 38.
stillrealtous.com
Vince McMahon Told The Undertaker To Stop Hanging Out With WWE Hall Of Famer
The Undertaker is without a doubt one of the most iconic wrestlers to ever step foot in the ring, and now that his career is over he and his peers have been sharing some interesting stories about his life behind the scenes. When Taker joined WWE he started traveling with...
ringsidenews.com
Charlotte Flair Off WWE Television Due To Personal Reasons
Charlotte Flair’s last match was an I Quit Match against Ronda Rousey. Flair lost the match and the SmackDown Women’s Title to Rousey. This was the last time that the former SmackDown Women’s Champion appeared on WWE television. The reason for her absence from WWE TV given...
stillrealtous.com
Former World Champion Reportedly Joining AEW
You never know who might show up on AEW Dynamite, and last week Bandido was brought in for a main event match against the one and only Chris Jericho. Fightful Select reports that Bandido has agreed to terms with All Elite Wrestling. It’s not confirmed that the former Ring of Honor World Champion has signed, but he has agreed to the terms of the deal that AEW offered him.
411mania.com
The Sandman Claims Vince McMahon Fired Bobby Lashley in 2007 for Complaining About His Pay
– During a recent appearance on Captain’s Corner, former WWE, ECW, and WWE wrestler The Sandman claimed that Vince McMahon actually fired Bobby Lashley back in 2007 for allegedly complaining about his pay for the WrestleMania 23 match in a Hair vs. Hair Match. The Sandman stated the following on Lashley’s match against Umaga at WrestleMania 23 (via WrestlingInc.com):
wrestlingrumors.net
Longtime WWE Name Gone From Company After 14 Year Tenure
He was a big deal. There are all kinds of people who work together to make WWE programming a success. While the wrestlers are the ones who get the most attention, several other people are there to make the show come together as well. Some of these people will almost never get any recognition and now one of them is departing the company after a long time.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Announcer Done With The Company
NXT – Vic Joseph, Booker T. Fans may have noticed that Jimmy Smith is not listed as part of the commentary team and Smith confirmed on Twittter that he is done with WWE. Smith was originally brought in as a replacement for Adnan Virk in May of 2021, but it seems that his stint with the company is over.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Wants To Join AEW
Since AEW first formed three years ago fans have seen a number of former WWE stars join the company. Miro happened to be one of the names that joined All Elite Wrestling and fans have often wondered if his wife CJ Perry could also end up in the promotion. The...
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Broadcaster Confirms Departure From The Company Amid Shakeup
It was a nice run. The position of lead commentator on WWE Monday Night Raw is one of the most important in all of WWE. The show is still the company’s flagship program and fans are going to see what they company is doing every Monday night. We are currently going through a change in broadcasting, but one name is not going to be reassigned to another place in the company.
stillrealtous.com
Hall Of Famer Says Former WWE Star Wasn’t Pushed Because Of His Looks
There’s no denying that WWE has had its fair share of talented Superstars on the roster over the last few years, but it takes the right combination of several attributes to make it to get the company behind you and make it to the top. Aiden English played a...
wrestlinginc.com
Julia Hart Engaged To Member Of Cody Rhodes' Nightmare Family
The Nightmare Factory isn't just making wrestlers, it's apparently making matches of a different sort. House of Black's Julia Hart was on the latest "AEW Unrestricted" podcast, and had to correct one of the hosts for referring to Lee Johnson as her "boyfriend" during the interview. "I should correct you, we are engaged," Hart said to the joy of everyone on the show.
stillrealtous.com
AEW Star Reportedly Trying To Get Fired
For days now fans have been talking about Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo trading shots on social media, and it was reported that Andrade was sent home following a backstage altercation with Sammy at this week’s TV tapings on Wednesday night. Dave Meltzer recently addressed the situation on...
411mania.com
More On Aftermath Of Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo Fight at AEW Dynamite
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the aftermath of Andrade el Idolo’s fight with Sammy Guevara, which saw Andrade get sent home. It had been reported that Guevara didn’t throw a punch, so he wasn’t punished. Instead, he competed in the main event of Dynamite and won.
411mania.com
Update On When Konosuke Takeshita Is Expected To Return To AEW
During the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer gave an update on when Konosuke Takeshita will return to AEW after a run there earlier this year. According to the report, Takeshita is expected back ‘in a couple of weeks.’. He left the company in August at the...
stillrealtous.com
AEW Star Has Heat With The Office And Locker Room
Over the last few months there’s been a lot of talk about backstage drama in AEW, and the talk only escalated over the last few days with Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo trading shots on Twitter. Andrade is set to face Pres10 Vance of the Dark Order on...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Announces Special Honor For Kane
25-years ago today at the Badd Blood 1997 pay-per-view, Vince McMahon said these iconic words on commentary, "That's gotta be Kane!" Led to the ring by Paul Bearer, "The Big Red Machine" made an immediate impact by ripping off the door of the Hell In A Cell and giving his brother, The Undertaker, a devastating Tombstone piledriver.
CBS Sports
2022 WWE Extreme Rules predictions, card, matches, PPV preview, start time, date, location
WWE Extreme Rules is set to go down on Saturday with a card comprised of wild gimmick matches. That includes matches for both of the top women's championships. Liv Morgan is set to put the SmackDown women's championship on the line against Ronda Rousey in an Extreme Rules match, meaning there are no rules and the match can only be won by pinfall or submission. Meanwhile, Bianca Belair will defend the Raw women's title against Damage CTRL leader Bayley in a ladder match.
411mania.com
Details On Who Tony Khan Works With To Prepare Creative For AEW Shows
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has some notes on who Tony Khan is working with when to comes to preparing creative for AEW TV. It was noted that Khan primarily works with QT Marshall for formatting the shows. When there are creative meetings to go over ideas, that will include the Young Bucks, Kenny Omega when he’s available, Pat Buck, Sonjay Dutt, Tony Schiavone, Marshall and others. They are usually there for Khan to bounce ideas off of, although it’s not always the same people and main event talent has input on their stories.
411mania.com
Update On Becky Lynch Following Injury Back in July
As previously reported, Becky Lynch suffered a separated shoulder in her match with Bianca Belair at Summerslam this past July. She noted in an interview last month that she was recovering quickly. PWInsider reports that Lynch was backstage at the WWE RAW taping in Minnesota this past Monday. A separated...
