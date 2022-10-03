ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Comments / 0

Related
stillrealtous.com

Becky Lynch Shows Off New Look During WWE Hiatus

It’s been a while since fans have seen Becky Lynch on WWE programming as she had to step away from the squared circle after she suffered an injury during her match with Bianca Belair at SummerSlam a few months ago. Lynch spent several months feuding with Belair this year, and things got heated when Belair cut Becky Lynch’s hair on the road to WrestleMania 38.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Charlotte Flair Off WWE Television Due To Personal Reasons

Charlotte Flair’s last match was an I Quit Match against Ronda Rousey. Flair lost the match and the SmackDown Women’s Title to Rousey. This was the last time that the former SmackDown Women’s Champion appeared on WWE television. The reason for her absence from WWE TV given...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former World Champion Reportedly Joining AEW

You never know who might show up on AEW Dynamite, and last week Bandido was brought in for a main event match against the one and only Chris Jericho. Fightful Select reports that Bandido has agreed to terms with All Elite Wrestling. It’s not confirmed that the former Ring of Honor World Champion has signed, but he has agreed to the terms of the deal that AEW offered him.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
Cody Rhodes
Person
Vince Mcmahon
Person
Triple H
411mania.com

The Sandman Claims Vince McMahon Fired Bobby Lashley in 2007 for Complaining About His Pay

– During a recent appearance on Captain’s Corner, former WWE, ECW, and WWE wrestler The Sandman claimed that Vince McMahon actually fired Bobby Lashley back in 2007 for allegedly complaining about his pay for the WrestleMania 23 match in a Hair vs. Hair Match. The Sandman stated the following on Lashley’s match against Umaga at WrestleMania 23 (via WrestlingInc.com):
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Longtime WWE Name Gone From Company After 14 Year Tenure

He was a big deal. There are all kinds of people who work together to make WWE programming a success. While the wrestlers are the ones who get the most attention, several other people are there to make the show come together as well. Some of these people will almost never get any recognition and now one of them is departing the company after a long time.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE Announcer Done With The Company

NXT – Vic Joseph, Booker T. Fans may have noticed that Jimmy Smith is not listed as part of the commentary team and Smith confirmed on Twittter that he is done with WWE. Smith was originally brought in as a replacement for Adnan Virk in May of 2021, but it seems that his stint with the company is over.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Wants To Join AEW

Since AEW first formed three years ago fans have seen a number of former WWE stars join the company. Miro happened to be one of the names that joined All Elite Wrestling and fans have often wondered if his wife CJ Perry could also end up in the promotion. The...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Broadcaster Confirms Departure From The Company Amid Shakeup

It was a nice run. The position of lead commentator on WWE Monday Night Raw is one of the most important in all of WWE. The show is still the company’s flagship program and fans are going to see what they company is doing every Monday night. We are currently going through a change in broadcasting, but one name is not going to be reassigned to another place in the company.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Hall Of Famer Says Former WWE Star Wasn’t Pushed Because Of His Looks

There’s no denying that WWE has had its fair share of talented Superstars on the roster over the last few years, but it takes the right combination of several attributes to make it to get the company behind you and make it to the top. Aiden English played a...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Julia Hart Engaged To Member Of Cody Rhodes' Nightmare Family

The Nightmare Factory isn't just making wrestlers, it's apparently making matches of a different sort. House of Black's Julia Hart was on the latest "AEW Unrestricted" podcast, and had to correct one of the hosts for referring to Lee Johnson as her "boyfriend" during the interview. "I should correct you, we are engaged," Hart said to the joy of everyone on the show.
RELATIONSHIPS
stillrealtous.com

AEW Star Reportedly Trying To Get Fired

For days now fans have been talking about Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo trading shots on social media, and it was reported that Andrade was sent home following a backstage altercation with Sammy at this week’s TV tapings on Wednesday night. Dave Meltzer recently addressed the situation on...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

More On Aftermath Of Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo Fight at AEW Dynamite

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the aftermath of Andrade el Idolo’s fight with Sammy Guevara, which saw Andrade get sent home. It had been reported that Guevara didn’t throw a punch, so he wasn’t punished. Instead, he competed in the main event of Dynamite and won.
WWE
411mania.com

Update On When Konosuke Takeshita Is Expected To Return To AEW

During the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer gave an update on when Konosuke Takeshita will return to AEW after a run there earlier this year. According to the report, Takeshita is expected back ‘in a couple of weeks.’. He left the company in August at the...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

AEW Star Has Heat With The Office And Locker Room

Over the last few months there’s been a lot of talk about backstage drama in AEW, and the talk only escalated over the last few days with Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo trading shots on Twitter. Andrade is set to face Pres10 Vance of the Dark Order on...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Announces Special Honor For Kane

25-years ago today at the Badd Blood 1997 pay-per-view, Vince McMahon said these iconic words on commentary, "That's gotta be Kane!" Led to the ring by Paul Bearer, "The Big Red Machine" made an immediate impact by ripping off the door of the Hell In A Cell and giving his brother, The Undertaker, a devastating Tombstone piledriver.
WWE
CBS Sports

2022 WWE Extreme Rules predictions, card, matches, PPV preview, start time, date, location

WWE Extreme Rules is set to go down on Saturday with a card comprised of wild gimmick matches. That includes matches for both of the top women's championships. Liv Morgan is set to put the SmackDown women's championship on the line against Ronda Rousey in an Extreme Rules match, meaning there are no rules and the match can only be won by pinfall or submission. Meanwhile, Bianca Belair will defend the Raw women's title against Damage CTRL leader Bayley in a ladder match.
WWE
411mania.com

Details On Who Tony Khan Works With To Prepare Creative For AEW Shows

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has some notes on who Tony Khan is working with when to comes to preparing creative for AEW TV. It was noted that Khan primarily works with QT Marshall for formatting the shows. When there are creative meetings to go over ideas, that will include the Young Bucks, Kenny Omega when he’s available, Pat Buck, Sonjay Dutt, Tony Schiavone, Marshall and others. They are usually there for Khan to bounce ideas off of, although it’s not always the same people and main event talent has input on their stories.
WWE
411mania.com

Update On Becky Lynch Following Injury Back in July

As previously reported, Becky Lynch suffered a separated shoulder in her match with Bianca Belair at Summerslam this past July. She noted in an interview last month that she was recovering quickly. PWInsider reports that Lynch was backstage at the WWE RAW taping in Minnesota this past Monday. A separated...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy