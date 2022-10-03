Read full article on original website
Coaches helping the Huskers deal with scar tissue from the past
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With the way the the 2021 season went and the start of this one, it was natural to lack some confidence. The results didn’t justify it. After all that, the staff believes this team can win the west division and they are delivering that message.
HuskerExtra.com
Husker setter Kennedi Orr makes plays John Cook has rarely seen. Now he needs it more
Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook saw a lot of potential in Kennedi Orr when she was in high school, making her the only scholarship setter Nebraska recruited over a stretch of three years. Then everybody else saw that potential, too. Orr played with the U.S junior national team, and was...
Matt Davison Leaving Nebraska Athletic Department
The former Husker will lead a new NIL collective
Nebraska Football: Lance Leipold expected to leave Kansas despite denials
Nebraska football is in the market for a new head coach. So are a record number of teams this early in the college football season. That’s good news for coaches that are running programs who might be of lesser stature that are looking to move up. It’s likely bad news for fans of those programs who were hoping to have a little more time with those coaches. Lance Leipold of the Kansas Jayhawks is just such a coach.
lswhawk.com
Volleyball Defeated Their Biggest Rival Of The Season
On Thursday, Sept. 29, the Lincoln Southwest Silver Hawks Varsity Volleyball team won their game against the Millard West Wildcats with the score of 3-2. “It’s always a big competition between us because they are a big rivals of ours,” junior Malayah Long said. “ It’s a good way to prove ourselves and what we have to offer.”
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk softball opens district tournament with win over Bellevue West
The Norfolk softball team took its first step toward a return trip to the state tournament with a 10-3 victory over Bellevue West in the opening round of the A-3 district at Elkhorn South. The Panthers will take on the winner of the Elkhorn South-Kearney game on Thursday at noon.
WOWT
6 News expands local programming with First at 3 newscast
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 6 News WOWT has added a one-hour newscast: First at 3 airs at 3 p.m. weekdays. The newscast, which debuted Monday, is anchored by former 6 News Daybreak anchor Dave Zawilinski, joined by Chief Meteorologist Emily Roehler with weather reporting from Meteorologist David Koeller. The full...
KETV.com
Missing Nebraska man found Thursday, according to law enforcement
BLAIR, Neb. — A 33-year-old man who had been missing in eastern Nebraska since Tuesday was found Thursday morning, according to authorities. Ryan LeMaster was found in Blair safe and unharmed, according to law enforcement. Investigators said he was last seen around 7 a.m. Monday at a home on...
1011now.com
Remains found in Clay County identified as missing Columbus woman
HARVARD, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol has identified remains found near Harvard as 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett, of Columbus. Garnett had been missing since September 16. Troopers suspect foul play and are investigating the case as a homicide, though they said they don’t believe there’s an ongoing threat to...
norfolkneradio.com
Project Homeless Connect takes place this Friday
Project Homeless Connect is a nationwide event aimed to help those who need it the most. Lacy Kimes is the coordinator for Project Homeless Connect in Norfolk and says there is a big need in Norfolk and northeastern Nebraska for these services, with the biggest need being affordable housing. "Homelessness...
KETV.com
Flu season outlook from an infectious disease expert
OMAHA, Neb. — The cold and flu season is upon us and that means it's time for your flu shot. KETV spoke with doctors about what you can expect this season. KETV NewsWatch 7 spoke with infectious disease expert Dr. Mark Rupp who says there are a lot of unknowns right now but there is the thought that it could be a worse flu season than we have seen in the last few years.
klkntv.com
Nebraska State Patrol searching for man who could be in danger
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska State Patrol issued an advisory early Tuesday morning in hopes of bringing a missing man home. It said Ryan Lemaster was last seen around 7 a.m. Monday in Blair. The community is a little more than an hour northeast of Lincoln, in Washington...
Western Iowa veterans take off on Honor Flight to D.C. Tuesday
All over the country, honor flights take veterans involved in past wars and conflicts to the nation’s capital. From the Omaha area, 47 service members were scheduled for Tuesday’s Honor Flight.
1011now.com
Wahoo school dedicates FFA learning center to former student killed in crash
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Bishop Neumann High School in Wahoo, is honoring a former student who tragically lost his life in 2021. Landen Montanio graduated from the school in 2020. During his time there, he developed a passion for welding thanks to the newly-developed FFA program, which included welding courses.
This Nebraska Bakery Serves The Best Apple Pie
'Tis the season for mouth-watering apple pie.
norfolkneradio.com
Columbus Woman Identified In Clay County Death Investigation
The Nebraska State Patrol is able to release additional information regarding the discovery of a deceased individual Wednesday morning just east of Harvard. Following preliminary investigation, investigators believe the remains are those of Jasmine Garnett, 25, of Columbus. Garnett had been reported missing since September 16. Garnett’s body was located...
KETV.com
LIST: A month-by-month breakdown of concerts coming to Omaha, Lincoln
OMAHA, Neb. — Who's playing in Omaha and Lincoln this fall?. Live music is back, and dozens of major acts have announced shows in the Omaha and Lincoln area. Below is a list of shows at most of the area's major venues, including CHI Health Center, The Waiting Room, The Slowdown, Reverb Lounge, The Admiral and more in Omaha, as well as Pinnacle Bank Arena, Pinewood Bowl Theater and more in Lincoln.
klkntv.com
Victims identified in Lincoln crash that killed 6
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – On Tuesday, Lincoln Police identified the six people killed in a high-speed crash near 56th and Randolph Streets. Five of the six occupants were pronounced dead at the scene. Lincoln Police identified the driver as Jonathan Kurth, 26, of Lincoln. The four other men were...
