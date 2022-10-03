Donald “Don” B. Scott, age 90, of Waynesville, passed away Monday, October 3, 2022. Don dedicated his life to God many years ago and was a dedicated member of Crossview Christian Church in Waynesville. In addition, he proudly served in the United States Air Force. In his early years, he owned and operated the Town Square Restaurant in Waynesville, where he met his wife, Wanda. Together, they started a small donut shop in Springboro called Don’s Donuts, which they operated for several years. In the following years, they sold their Springboro donut shop and moved to Clarksville, Tennessee, where they owned and operated another donut shop for the next 25 years, from 1981 until 2006. Ultimately, due to Don’s close connection to his family, they moved back home to Ohio.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO