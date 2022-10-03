ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain View, HI

Comments / 3

No Liberals Here
4d ago

so the storm troopers or shall we say keystone kops of the big island can't solve a homicide but they sure can sense from 10 miles away if you have a dime bag in the glove box

Reply(2)
4
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mountain View, HI
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
GreenMatters

The Closure of Hawaii's Waipio Valley Has Helped Nature Heal — So Why Is It Controversial?

Those local to Hawaii may seem relatively relaxed. But nothing gets in the way of their R&R time on the beach. Earlier this year, Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth released an emergency order to shut down the road winding down to the Waipi'o Valley to all pedestrians and cars. The road only stayed open to residents, farmers, and property owners in the area, because of unsafe conditions. But while Waipi'o Valley has been closed, nature has started gotten the chance to heal.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
KITV.com

Big Island man charged on six counts for drugs, forgery

CAPTAIN COOK, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Hawaii Island police charged a man on six counts for drug crimes and forgery, after searching a property in the Captain Cook area. Matthew B. Cummings, 41, was charged with two counts of promoting a dangerous drug in the first degree, and one count each of third-degree promoting a dangerous drug, second-degree promotion of a detrimental drug, first-degree forgery, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
CAPTAIN COOK, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawaii Island#Police#Violent Crime#Dodge
KHON2

Puka Puka Kitchen

We checked out a hole in the wall in Hilo town on Hawaii Island that’s been serving big grinds out of a small establishment near Hilo airport. Lorin Corre, head chef at Puka Puka Kitchen joined us with the ono details.
HILO, HI
KITV.com

Big Island investigating possible missing diver case in Keaau

KEAAU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Big Island police is asking the public for information on a possible missing diver, last seen in waters near the cliffs at the end of Beach Road in Hawaiian Paradise Park in Keaau on Monday. Rescuers with the Hawaii Island Fire Department were called out to...
KEAAU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
mauinow.com

Volcano Watch: Where’s that lava headed and when will it get there?

By US Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists and affiliates. This week’s article was written by Postdoctoral Researcher David Hyman. When lava flows break out on the flanks of Kīlauea or Mauna Loa, Hawaiʻi residents and emergency management agencies from all over the world want to know what to expect.
VOLCANO, HI
hawaiimomblog.com

Visit Hilo: Fairway Grill

I was pleasantly surprised with the food from Fairway Grill. Apparently, the previous incarnation of the Hilo municipal golf course restaurant was not that great from what people have told me, but after finding out that it is now under new ownership, I thought we should give it a try.
HILO, HI
hawaiimomblog.com

Visit Hilo: Millie's Deli & Snack Shop

I was looking online for healthy eats in Hilo per a friend's request, and came upon Millie's Deli & Snack Shop. I ordered the Portuguese Sausage Chili Bowl. I thought the Portuguese Sausage would be diced in the chili, and there would be more of it versus the beef, but I liked it overall.
HILO, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy