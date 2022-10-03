26-year-old Sacramento man sentenced to 30 years after conviction on child sex charges

A Sacramento County man was sentenced Monday to 30 years in prison on child rape charges, county prosecutors announced Monday.

Jurors in July convicted Manuel Olivares, 26, in Sacramento Superior Court of five counts of child molestation by force. Olivares sexually assaulted his young victim multiple times beginning in July 2018, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said.

Jurors before Judge Helena Gweon also found true aggravating factors in delivering their verdict including that the child was a vulnerable victim and that Olivares took advantage of a position of trust, prosecutors said.

Olivares, who was arrested in December 2020 for the crimes, remains held in Sacramento County custody at Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center near Elk Grove pending his transfer to state prison.