Sacramento County, CA

26-year-old Sacramento man sentenced to 30 years after conviction on child sex charges

By Darrell Smith
 4 days ago

A Sacramento County man was sentenced Monday to 30 years in prison on child rape charges, county prosecutors announced Monday.

Jurors in July convicted Manuel Olivares, 26, in Sacramento Superior Court of five counts of child molestation by force. Olivares sexually assaulted his young victim multiple times beginning in July 2018, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said.

Jurors before Judge Helena Gweon also found true aggravating factors in delivering their verdict including that the child was a vulnerable victim and that Olivares took advantage of a position of trust, prosecutors said.

Olivares, who was arrested in December 2020 for the crimes, remains held in Sacramento County custody at Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center near Elk Grove pending his transfer to state prison.

IN THIS ARTICLE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

