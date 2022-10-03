Gonzaga facing Tennessee in charity exhibition game

Credit: Legends of Basketball website

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga Bulldogs have added another game to their nonconference schedule.

The Zags will be taking on the Tennessee Volunteers in a charity exhibition game on October 28. The teams will play each other in the Legends of Basketball Charity Classic in Frisco, Texas.

Proceeds from the game will go to the McLendon Foundation, which honors the legacy of Hall of Fame coach Jim McLendon. Established in 1999 by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of America, McLendon is viewed as a pioneer in athletics, basketball and the civil rights arena.

The mission of the foundation is to “empower and develop minorities who aspire to be principled leaders in athletics administration by providing educational resources and access to a life-long community of mentors.”

The Zags have faced off against the Volunteers six times, winning four of those games. This is the sixth time they will face off at a neutral site.

The Zags beat Tennessee four straight times before the Volunteers broke that streak in 2019. The No. 7 Volunteers upset the No. 1 Zags 76-73 in Phoenix thanks to a game-winning three-pointer from Admiral Schofield.

Tipoff is at 6 p.m. at the Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas. You can watch the game through PPV.COM, an interactive streaming service from iNDEMAND, or through major cable and satellite systems in U.S. and Canada. It will cost you $9.99 to watch the game through PPV.COM or through cable.

Tickets for the game go on sale Friday. You can buy them on TicketMaster or by going to the Comerica Center box office. You can also register for ticket alerts by going to the Legends of Basketball website. If you register through the website, you will be eligible for access to an exclusive one-day presale on Thursday.

