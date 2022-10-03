ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs odds: NFL Week 5 point spread, moneyline, total

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pFj9J_0iKKIW3T00

The Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs play on Monday, Oct. 10, in the final game on the NFL Week 5 schedule.

The Chiefs are a 7.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

The Chiefs are -340 on the moneyline in the game, which will be played at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

The Raiders are +260.

The over/under for the game is set at 51.5 points.

NFL Week 5 odds:

The Raiders are coming off a 32-23 win against the Denver Broncos.

The Chiefs beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 41-31.

NFL Week 5 picks, predictions:Who wins each game on Week 5 NFL schedule?

The Chiefs beat the Raiders in Week 10 last season, 41-14. They also beat them in Week 14, 48-9.

The NFL Week 5 game is scheduled to kick off at 5:20 p.m. MST Monday and can be seen on ESPN.

NFL Week 5 schedule:How to watch Week 5 NFL games

NFL power rankings:Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants shine

