Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs odds: NFL Week 5 point spread, moneyline, total

The Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs play on Monday, Oct. 10, in the final game on the NFL Week 5 schedule.

The Chiefs are a 7.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

The Chiefs are -340 on the moneyline in the game, which will be played at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

The Raiders are +260.

The over/under for the game is set at 51.5 points.

NFL Week 5 odds:

The Raiders are coming off a 32-23 win against the Denver Broncos.

The Chiefs beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 41-31.

NFL Week 5 picks, predictions:Who wins each game on Week 5 NFL schedule?

The Chiefs beat the Raiders in Week 10 last season, 41-14. They also beat them in Week 14, 48-9.

The NFL Week 5 game is scheduled to kick off at 5:20 p.m. MST Monday and can be seen on ESPN.

NFL Week 5 schedule:How to watch Week 5 NFL games

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

NFL power rankings:Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants shine

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.