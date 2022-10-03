Ketanji Brown Jackson makes Supreme Court debut with 'insistent' questioning on EPA case

Read full article on original website
Related
Retired Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer says he did 'everything' he could to stop the overturning of Roe v. Wade
"Did I do everything I could to persuade people? Of course, of course," Breyer said during an interview with CNN's Chris Wallace.
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was 'completely unaware of my texts with Mark Meadows,' Ginni Thomas told January 6 investigators, per CBS
Ginni Thomas told the panel investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol that her husband is "uninterested in politics," CBS reported.
abovethelaw.com
Justice Elena Kagan Thinks The Supreme Court Completely Blew Its Legitimacy In The Dobbs Case
The legitimacy — or lack thereof — of the Supreme Court seems to be on everyone’s mind lately (or at least on the minds of Supreme Court justices). Recently, Chief Justice John Roberts gave a desperate plea, practically begging folks to see the Court as legitimate. This was followed shortly by Elena Kagan’s speech which is pretty much as a direct response to Roberts’s take on the current state of the Court.
Hillary Clinton to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas: 'Don't you want to retire?'
In an interview with Andy Cohen, Clinton said she'd also ask Melania Trump how her summer is going after the FBI raided Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago.
RELATED PEOPLE
Justice Elena Kagan warns Supreme Court can forfeit legitimacy when overturning precedent
Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan on Monday cautioned that courts look political and forfeit legitimacy when they needlessly overturn precedent and decide more than they have to. Speaking less than three months after a five-justice conservative majority overturned Roe v. Wade's constitutional guarantee of abortion access, Kagan said the public's...
Aileen M. Cannon, Judge in Trump Special Master Case, Has Ties to Federalist Society
The Federalist Society has been showing its influence over the U.S. legal system for years, especially with six of the nine current U.S. Supreme Court justices as members. Now another member, Aileen M. Cannon, has granted Donald Trump a special master in the Mar-a-Lago case. Cannon, a U.S. district judge...
Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson says people approach her with 'a profound sense of pride' over her appointment to the high court
"They stare at me as if to say, 'Look at what we've done ... this is what we can accomplish if we put our minds to it,'" Jackson said on Friday.
Mike Pence says the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade doesn't necessarily threaten rights to same-sex marriage and birth control
Pence said he has "enormous respect" for Justice Clarence Thomas, who argued the Court should "reconsider" decisions on same-sex rights and contraception.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ex-Sen. Al Franken says Senate GOP 'destroyed' the legitimacy of the Supreme Court: 'They've stolen two seats'
"The legitimacy of the court was undermined when they [Senate Republicans] wouldn't take up Merrick Garland," Franken said during a CNN segment.
Federal Judge, Citing 11th Circuit Ruling Against Trump, Immediately Rejects Alan Dershowitz’s Request for TRO in Mike Lindell Case
A federal judge in Minnesota appointed by Donald Trump on Thursday rejected a motion for a temporary restraining order which was filed just yesterday by local counsel and self-described constitutional consultant Alan Dershowitz on behalf of MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. U.S. District Judge Eric C. Tostrud noticeably cited a Wednesday...
Justices Kagan, Gorsuch hint Supreme Court leak update could come by end of September
Supreme Court Justices Elena Kagan and Neil Gorsuch have hinted that there could be an update as soon as the end of the month on the investigation into the leaked draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade. Kagan made an appearance Tuesday at the Temple Emanu-El's Streicker Center in New York...
Supreme Court sets deadline for DOJ response to Trump request over Mar-a-Lago search
The Supreme Court has set the deadline for the Department of Justice to respond to former President Donald Trump's request to reverse an appeals court ruling that halted a decision to allow a special master to review documents marked as classified that were obtained by the FBI during its raid of Mar-a-Lago.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kevin McCarthy vows GOP-led House would immediately repeal Biden admin's hiring of 87,000 IRS agents
House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy told Fox News' Lawrence Jones that Republicans will repeal hiring 87,000 new IRS agents as part of the party's "Commitment to America." On "Fox & Friends" Friday, McCarthy sat down with Jones -- joined by Reps. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., and Steve Scalise, R-La., – at a diner in Pennsylvania where the lawmakers talked to voters in the swing state.
Supreme Court declines to hear case on DOJ ‘filter teams’ used in Trump search
The Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a case about whether the Justice Department (DOJ) can use “filter teams,” such as the one enlisted by the DOJ to begin a review of evidence collected at former President Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago to determine whether they are privileged.
Trump asked his Homeland Security secretary to eliminate the entire 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, book says
Trump asked his Homeland Security secretary to abolish an entire Appeals Court, per a new book. "Let's just cancel it," Trump told then-Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen of the Ninth Circuit. Trump, per the book, told Nielsen to draft a bill to "get rid of the fucking judges." President Donald Trump asked...
Clarence Thomas Failing to Note Wife Ginni's $680k Side Income Resurfaces
The House January 6 committee will speak to Ginni Thomas this week after she agreed to a "voluntary meeting."
POLITICO
Joe Manchin is predicting a Democratic Senate majority coming out of the midterms — and hoping for an end to 50-50 life in the upper chamber.
Freshman Rep. Kat Cammack (R-Fla.) told members of the House’s largest GOP caucus on Thursday, during their weekly meeting, that she is endorsing Hern for the role. The Oklahoma Republican had worked quickly to lock up support in the race. In a statement first provided to POLITICO, Cammack said...
Washington Examiner
Justice Department scores win against Trump in Mar-a-Lago raid case on special master appeal
An appeals court has granted the Justice Department’s request to speed up its appeal of the appointment of the special master examining the documents obtained during the FBI raid of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort. Trump opposed the DOJ’s efforts to expedite its circuit court appeal, with the...
“The circuit court rejected Trump’s opposition”: Experts say appeals ruling a “bad sign” for Trump
A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday granted the Justice Department's request to expedite its consideration of whether an outside legal expert should have been appointed to review the 11,000 documents seized by the FBI at former President Donald Trump's Florida residence. The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals issued an order...
Liz Cheney is the only Republican member of Congress to explicitly condemn Trump's racist remarks about Mitch McConnell's wife Elaine Chao— but disapproval among the GOP is growing
A growing number of conservatives are condemning Donald Trump's most recent Truth Social diatribe. Trump referred to former Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao with a racist nickname. Rep. Liz Cheney and several former Trump White House aides and advisors have denounced the post. Several prominent conservatives this week denounced former...
Comments / 2