Dallas, TX

Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Rams odds: NFL Week 5 point spread, moneyline, over/under

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 4 days ago

The Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 5 schedule .

The Rams are a 5.5-point favorite , according to Tipico Sportsbook .

The Rams are -230 on the moneyline in the game, which will be played at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

The Cowboys are +190.

The over/under for the game is set at 45.5 points.

NFL Week 5 odds :

The Cowboys are coming off a 25-10 win against the Washington Commanders.

The Rams lost to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football in NFL Week 4, 24-9.

NFL Week 5 picks, predictions :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J1raT_0iKKI6R400

These teams did not play each other last season.

The NFL Week 5 game is scheduled to kick off at 1:25 p.m. MST Sunday and can be seen on Fox.

NFL Week 5 schedule: How to watch Week 5 NFL games

NFL power rankings: Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants shine

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Rams odds: NFL Week 5 point spread, moneyline, over/under

Comments / 1

