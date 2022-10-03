ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens odds: NFL Week 5 point spread, moneyline, total

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 4 days ago

The Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 5 schedule .

The Ravens are a 3.5-point favorite , according to Tipico Sportsbook .

The Ravens are -175 on the moneyline in the game, which will be played at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

The Bengals are +150.

The over/under for the game is set at 47.5 points.

NFL Week 5 odds :

The Bengals are coming off a 27-15 win against the Miami Dolphins.

The Ravens lost to the Buffalo Bills, 23-20.

NFL Week 5 picks, predictions :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gTHbW_0iKKHwqS00

The Bengals beat the Ravens in Week 7 last season, 41-17. They also beat them in Week 16, 41-21.

The NFL Week 5 game is scheduled to kick off at 5:20 p.m. MST Sunday and can be seen on NBC.

NFL Week 5 schedule: How to watch Week 5 NFL games

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

NFL power rankings: Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants shine

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens odds: NFL Week 5 point spread, moneyline, total

Comments / 1

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

NBC's Mike Tirico 'lucky' to have called end of Cincinnati Bengals' playoff win drought

Mike Tirico, in his first season as lead voice of NBC's "Sunday Night Football" alongside former Cincinnati Bengals great Cris Collinsworth, has been the primetime host of the Olympics in Tokyo and Beijing and hosted numerous golf and racing championships in addition to Super Bowl 56 between the Bengals and Los Angeles Rams - all since July of last year. ...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Local
Maryland Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Baltimore, OH
Baltimore, MD
Football
Cincinnati, OH
Football
Local
Maryland Football
atozsports.com

Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase explains why he’s getting frustrated

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase told reporters on Wednesday that one thing about this season so far is frustrating him. But don’t worry — it’s nothing to do with the Bengals’ locker room or the coaching staff. Chase is growing frustrated with the double...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

'Sorry sir': Ted Karras was so excited about the Bengals' win he bumped an official

Cincinnati Bengals center Ted Karras was miked up during his team's win last week against the Miami Dolphins, and his enthusiasm was contagious. Karras, who is in his seventh NFL season and first with the Bengals, couldn't contain his excitement throughout the Bengals offensive line's dominant performance, which provided quarterback Joe Burrow with what he called the best protection of his NFL career.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals#M T Bank Stadium#Packers#Browns Texans#Patriots Seahawks#Bucs Titans Vs#Panthers Eagles#The Miami Dolphins#The Buffalo Bills#Nbc
atozsports.com

Bengals latest roster moves could bolster improving unit

During the current two-game win streak of the Cincinnati Bengals, their defense has been rather impressive. They have forced six turnovers, only allowed one touchdown in five red zone possessions, and allowed just 13.5 points per game. As they look to keep pace atop the AFC North, the Bengals are...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
Cincy Jungle

Bengals News (10/7): Chris Simms goes off on Bengals’ play-calling

Chris Simms is frustrated and annoyed after watching the Cincinnati Bengals on tape and thinks Cincinnati is doing a "disservice" to Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase with its offensive scheme. A bevy of notes leading into Sunday night's (8:20 p.m.-Cincinnati's Channel 5) Bengals-Ravens AFC North showdown in Baltimore. Sit down...
CINCINNATI, OH
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy