ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSA

SAPD: Man with felony warrants dead after officer involved shooting on north side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is reporting an officer-involved shooting on the city’s north side. Investigators say a man was shot dead by an officer who was responding to a domestic disturbance call in the 11990 block of Bammel Lane. The man reportedly had a gun when police arrived, and he was suspected of stalking a woman after the two had previously dated.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Schertz PD finds two people dead in a house, no foul play suspected

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Schertz Police Department is investigating the death of two people found in a house, but no foul play is suspected prior to a coming autopsy. Police were called to a home in the 4300 block of Golden Oak on Friday at around 7:30 a.m. Upon arrival, officers assisted EMS inside the home after a 69-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man were both found dead. Investigators say there were no signs of forced entry into the home and no obvious signs of trauma to the bodies.
SCHERTZ, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Silver, TX
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KSAT 12

Two men shot while skating at park on North Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – Two men were shot while skating at a park on the North Side and San Antonio police say they’re still working to track down the suspects responsible. The shooting happened around 7:51 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Fresno Street, near Santa Paula Avenue and Neer Avenue.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antonio Brown
foxsanantonio.com

Case dismissed against retired San Antonio Police detective

San Antonio — Charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon have been dropped against a 32-year veteran of the San Antonio Police Department. Retired detective John Schiller was charged after he allegedly tried to keep a suspect at the scene, whom his ex-wife and daughters said had stolen a cell phone with credit cards and IDs, until SAPD arrived.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Teens charged with murder in west side drive-by shooting

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two teenagers are facing numerous charges in a drive-by shooting on the far west side that killed one woman and hurt another. Investigators say the juveniles were in a stolen white Kia Forte when they pulled up to a house on Bald Mountain Drive and fired more than 100 rounds into the home. Police say the house the suspects shot was not the intended target.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Missing Person#Brown Hair#Ktsa News#Tavern Oaks
KSAT 12

2 men, 2 woman arrested after SAPD tracks stolen car to West Side apartment

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested four people after an investigation into a vehicle theft led officers to the Alazan Apache Courts on the West Side. Police said the stolen vehicle was first spotted at around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 1000 block of San Fernando. The vehicle was parked and occupied, and a detective maintained surveillance and asked for backup.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox34.com

Man in custody following 2017 MCIU investigation

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - A 45-year-old man is in custody, charged with a 2017 hit-and-run, following years of investigative work by LPD’s Major Crash Investigation Unit. 45-year-old Reuben Gabriel Castillo was taken into custody in Bexar County on October 4, 2022, on charges of failing to stop and...
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
iheart.com

Texas Police Helicopter Video Captures Shootout on Highway

The Texas Department of Public Safety released a video of a chase that ended in a deadly shootout between a suspect and a DPS trooper in east Bexar County. The video shows the moments after authorities said 33-year-old Ernest Manuel Montelongo took off after giving troopers a fake name during a Feb. 18 traffic stop. The trooper briefly lost sight of the fleeing suspect, but a DPS helicopter assisted with finding him. The suspect crossed a highway and went the wrong way on I-10. The suspect was stopped by two troopers. Gunfire was exchanged between the suspect and a DPS trooper. The suspect and a trooper were taken to local area hospitals. The suspect died the next day in the hospital. The wounded trooper was taken to University Hospital in the DPS helicopter and survived the shootout.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy