San Antonio officer shoots man amid Northside domestic dispute, police say
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
KSAT 12
Woman opens apartment door to find boyfriend outside with gunshot wounds
SAN ANTONIO – A woman who was expecting her boyfriend to come home after a night out with friends found him outside her door, suffering from gunshot wounds. San Antonio police were called to the couple’s apartment, located near Loop 410 and Evers Road, around 2:30 a.m. Friday.
KTSA
SAPD: Man with felony warrants dead after officer involved shooting on north side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is reporting an officer-involved shooting on the city’s north side. Investigators say a man was shot dead by an officer who was responding to a domestic disturbance call in the 11990 block of Bammel Lane. The man reportedly had a gun when police arrived, and he was suspected of stalking a woman after the two had previously dated.
KTSA
Schertz PD finds two people dead in a house, no foul play suspected
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Schertz Police Department is investigating the death of two people found in a house, but no foul play is suspected prior to a coming autopsy. Police were called to a home in the 4300 block of Golden Oak on Friday at around 7:30 a.m. Upon arrival, officers assisted EMS inside the home after a 69-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man were both found dead. Investigators say there were no signs of forced entry into the home and no obvious signs of trauma to the bodies.
SAPD investigate man found with stab wounds outside River Walk bar
The man's condition is unknown.
KSAT 12
Two men shot while skating at park on North Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – Two men were shot while skating at a park on the North Side and San Antonio police say they’re still working to track down the suspects responsible. The shooting happened around 7:51 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Fresno Street, near Santa Paula Avenue and Neer Avenue.
KSAT 12
Man arrested for threatening to shoot up workplace for Toyota subcontractors, records show
SAN ANTONIO – An employee for a Toyota subcontractor has been arrested after police said he threatened to shoot up his workplace earlier this week. Kevin Louis Kresta, 51, was booked on Wednesday and charged with terroristic threat causing public fear, a third-degree felony, records with the Bexar County Jail show.
KTSA
San Antonio man sentenced to 50 years in prison for fatal shooting, armed robbery
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio man now has a sentence of 50 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to an armed robbery that killed an East Side convenience store owner. The robbery happened at a store owned by Sri Lankan native Gemunu Gamarachchilage, who was...
Man found dead on east side from multiple gunshot wounds
SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead from multiple gunshot wounds on the east side after police say they heard more than 50 to 60 shots being fired early Thursday morning. Police responded to the location at East Houston Street and North Polaris Street just after 1 a.m. Officers...
foxsanantonio.com
Case dismissed against retired San Antonio Police detective
San Antonio — Charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon have been dropped against a 32-year veteran of the San Antonio Police Department. Retired detective John Schiller was charged after he allegedly tried to keep a suspect at the scene, whom his ex-wife and daughters said had stolen a cell phone with credit cards and IDs, until SAPD arrived.
KSAT 12
Man arrested after stabbing another man for loudly revving car engine at Walmart, Kerrville PD says
KERRVILLE, Texas – A Kerrville man got into an argument with another man in a Walmart parking lot and attacked him with a knife for loudly revving his car’s engine, according to Kerrville police. Not long after the incident, the armed man was arrested and charged with aggravated...
KTSA
Teens charged with murder in west side drive-by shooting
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two teenagers are facing numerous charges in a drive-by shooting on the far west side that killed one woman and hurt another. Investigators say the juveniles were in a stolen white Kia Forte when they pulled up to a house on Bald Mountain Drive and fired more than 100 rounds into the home. Police say the house the suspects shot was not the intended target.
KSAT 12
2 men, 2 woman arrested after SAPD tracks stolen car to West Side apartment
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested four people after an investigation into a vehicle theft led officers to the Alazan Apache Courts on the West Side. Police said the stolen vehicle was first spotted at around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 1000 block of San Fernando. The vehicle was parked and occupied, and a detective maintained surveillance and asked for backup.
devinenews.com
PURSUIT. BAILOUT. REPEAT.3 through Devine, 4 through Lytle, one ends in another crash
The number of pursuits, bailouts, and crashes continue to mount in Medina County, and especially our small communities that are in close proximity to major thoroughfares. According to authorities, eleven people bailed out on Bright St. right beside the Community Center in downtown Devine this past Friday, September 30th. This...
fox34.com
Man in custody following 2017 MCIU investigation
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - A 45-year-old man is in custody, charged with a 2017 hit-and-run, following years of investigative work by LPD’s Major Crash Investigation Unit. 45-year-old Reuben Gabriel Castillo was taken into custody in Bexar County on October 4, 2022, on charges of failing to stop and...
News Channel 25
2 teens accused of killing wrong person in drive-by shooting in Bexar County
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — Two teenagers were arrested early Tuesday for killing a woman and wounding another in a drive-by shooting. Authorities say; however, the teenagers shot up the wrong house and struck unintended victims. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar spoke at a news conference saying a 25-year-old woman...
KSAT 12
Neighbors scared, in shock after innocent woman killed in west Bexar County drive-by shooting
SAN ANTONIO – A far west Bexar County neighborhood was rattled by dozens of gunshots and the death of a young woman. The medical examiner’s office identified the woman late Tuesday night as 25-year-old Novita Brazil. Two young teens were taken into custody in connection with the shooting...
iheart.com
Texas Police Helicopter Video Captures Shootout on Highway
The Texas Department of Public Safety released a video of a chase that ended in a deadly shootout between a suspect and a DPS trooper in east Bexar County. The video shows the moments after authorities said 33-year-old Ernest Manuel Montelongo took off after giving troopers a fake name during a Feb. 18 traffic stop. The trooper briefly lost sight of the fleeing suspect, but a DPS helicopter assisted with finding him. The suspect crossed a highway and went the wrong way on I-10. The suspect was stopped by two troopers. Gunfire was exchanged between the suspect and a DPS trooper. The suspect and a trooper were taken to local area hospitals. The suspect died the next day in the hospital. The wounded trooper was taken to University Hospital in the DPS helicopter and survived the shootout.
KSAT 12
Man arrested for hit-and-run crash that killed San Antonio mom on Mother’s Day weekend
SAN ANTONIO – A driver who ran a red light at a Northwest Side intersection and struck another car, killing its driver, has been arrested months after the crash, according to records. Christopher Shad Sharp, 39, has been charged with failure to stop and render aid resulting in death,...
KSAT 12
Man upset over eviction shoots woman, ties up teen with duct tape, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man who was upset about being kicked out of the home he shared with his girlfriend’s family shot a woman and tied up a teenage boy with tape, according to San Antonio police. Officers found both victims around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at their home,...
