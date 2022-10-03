ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Victim in Akron fatal shooting identified as California man

AKRON, Ohio — Officials say a California man was the victim of a fatal shooting Wednesday near downtown that resulted in the arrest of an Akron man. Daniel Stein, 58, of Studio City, Calif., died of a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office. Eric Pursley, 22, of Akron, has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting, police say.
Cleveland.com

Akron woman will spend at least 15 years in prison for fatal stabbing

AKRON, Ohio — An Akron woman convicted by a Summit County jury Wednesday of the 2021 stabbing death of another woman was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison. Rochelle Paul, 38, was found guilty of murder and felonious assault in the death of Sarah Stubbs, 24, at a residence in the West Akron neighborhood, according to Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh.
whbc.com

Deadly Fight Between 2 Women, Survivor Gets 15 to Life

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A deadly fight between two women in Akron. The survivor will do 15 years to life. 38-year-old Rochelle Paul was found guilty Wednesday of the January 2021 stabbing death of Sarah Stubbs in a Nome Avenue home. The Summit County prosecutor says...
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police seek suspect in deadly shooting outside Dave’s Supermarket

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police launched a homicide investigation Thursday following the deadly shooting of a 30-year-old man outside a Dave’s Supermarket. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the victim as Donti Eric Summers, of Cleveland. According to police, the shooting took place around 9:15...
whbc.com

Akron Police Make Quick Arrest in Latest Homicide

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron police have a 22-year-old man in custody, suspected of shooting and killing a 58-year-old man Wednesday afternoon. It happened on Sumner Street in Akron, where officers found the older man with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene, despite being...
sent-trib.com

Medina man pleads guilty to downtown BG assault

A Medina man has pleaded guilty to assaulting another man behind a downtown bar and putting him in the hospital. Cade Pipoly, 23, appeared Monday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack. He pleaded guilty to the amended charge of attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony.
whbc.com

Canton Man Gets 23 to Life for Jackson Motel Parking Lot Killing

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The 37-year-old Canton man found guilty of murder for a Jackson Township motel parking lot shooting over the summer was sentenced on Wednesday. Cortez Watson got 23 years to life from Common Pleas Judge Frank Forchione. Watson had claimed self defense during...
cleveland19.com

Jury deliberating in trial for Akron woman accused of killing another woman

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The jury is now deliberating in the trial for a woman accused of stabbing another woman to death in January 2021. Rochelle Paul’s trial began in front of Summit County Court of Common Pleas Judge Alison Breaux on Sept. 28. Akron police said Paul...
cleveland19.com

18-year-old murdered at Cleveland intersection, mother demands justice

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A mother is demanding justice after her 18-year-old son was murdered at an intersection in Cleveland on Saturday night. Police found the man inside of a car near the intersections of Euclid Avenue and Green Road with a gunshot wound to the face on Oct. 1, according to previous reports.
cleveland19.com

CAUGHT ON CAM: Teens with guns break into Cleveland business

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Cleveland police are searching for three teens who were all caught on camera breaking into a business Sept. 21. It happened around 2 a.m. on East 79th Street and Bessemer Avenue in the North Broadway neighborhood. 19 News talked to a man who leases the building. “These...
