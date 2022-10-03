The best iPhone deals: Get the iPhone at a discount (October 2022)

iPhone deals are coming thick and fast. Apple recently launched the iPhone 14 series, bringing with it a number of awesome new features. And, with the launch of a new series iPhones comes a ton of great new iPhone deals.

Not only are the new iPhone 14 devices available at a discount, but there are also incredible discounts on older devices — like the iPhone 13. After all, not everyone needs an iPhone 14, and if you can get by without the latest and greatest phones, you’ll be able to save a ton of cash. And, the iPhone SE is available at a discount too, so you can get the cheapest iPhone at an even lower price.

Looking to get the iPhone at a decent price? Here are the best iPhone deals out there right now.

Best iPhone 14 deals

The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max are here, bringing with them a series of updates and improvements over previous-generation models. While the phones are new, you can get some pretty sweet deals on them.

Sometimes, buying through your carrier is the best way to go — especially if you plan on staying with your carrier and want to take advantage of the discounts that they can offer. Here are the best iPhone 14 carrier deals right now.

AT&T iPhone 14 deals

Both new and existing AT&T subscribers can pick up an iPhone 14 for free with an eligible trade-in. Members will need to be signed up, or be willing to sign up, to one of AT&T’s qualifying unlimited plans. This applies to all of the iPhone 14 models, except the iPhone 14 Pro Max — though you can still get up to $1,000 off the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

T-Mobile iPhone 14 deals

New and existing customers can get an iPhone 14 for free with an eligible trade-in, on the Magenta Max plan. Trade-in’s can contribute up to $1,000 to a new device — so it won’t completely cover the iPhone 14 Pro Max, but will get pretty close.

Verizon iPhone 14 deals

New and existing customers can get an iPhone 14 for free with an eligible trade-in, with select 5G Unlimited plans. Trade-ins can contribute up to $1,000 to a new device, so again, it won’t completely cover the iPhone 14 Pro Max, but it will get close. New customers switching from a competing carrier can get a $200 eGift card too.

Visible iPhone 14 deals

Visible is offering customers who buy any iPhone 14 model the third-generation AirPods and a $200 gift card.

Best iPhone 13 deals

Apple iPhone 13: Side button in view. Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

The iPhone 13 may be over a year old now, but it’s still an excellent phone — and buying one may be a great way to save some cash. Here are the best iPhone 13 series carrier deals right now.

T-Mobile iPhone 13 deals

T-Mobile is offering up to $1,000 on iPhone models with an eligible trade-in, as long as you’re already subscribed to or are willing to sign up to the Magenta Max plan. Note, this is a similar deal to the iPhone 14 deal — so it’s probably worth taking advantage of the iPhone 14 one instead.

Verizon iPhone 13 deals

Verizon is offering the same trade-in deal as for the iPhone 14. Again, given it’s the same deal, it’s worth going for the iPhone 14 instead — but if you want the iPhone 13 you can get up to $1,000 off with an eligible trade-in on one of Verizon’s unlimited plans.

Visible iPhone 13 deals

Visible is offering a $200 gift card to customers who purchase any of the iPhone 13 models — all of which have been discounted a little since the launch of the iPhone 14 series.

Best iPhone SE deals

Perhaps you want to save some cash and go for the still excellent iPhone SE. In that case, it’s worth considering the deals outlined below.

AT&T iPhone SE deals

On AT&T and want a cheap iPhone? If you’re an AT&T subscriber, you can get the iPhone SE for $5 per month for 36 months, as long as you’re signed up to an eligible AT&T unlimited plan.

T-Mobile iPhone SE deals

T-Mobile will give you an iPhone SE for as little as $30, if you trade in an eligible device. That means that you can get it for an impressive $400 off, when you trade in your old phone.

Verizon iPhone SE deals

Verizon takes things a step further, and is offering the iPhone SE for free. To get the iPhone SE for free, you’ll have to open a new unlimited line. This deal is available to both new and existing subscribers.

Visible iPhone SE deals

If you buy an iPhone SE through Visible, the company will give you a $200 gift card — like it would if you bought a higher-end iPhone. That’s a pretty sweet deal, and if you use the gift card, it essentially equates to getting the iPhone SE for $229.

Best refurbished iPhone deals

Buying a phone refurbished is a great way to get a solid device without paying full price. There are a number of places that offer phones refurbished, and you can find the best of them below.

iPhone 11 Pro

Apple has the iPhone 11 Pro refurbished for $649 for the 256GB model, which represents a $350 discount. That’s a pretty sweet price for what is still quite a good phone. Sure, it won’t compete with the iPhone 14, but it should still get software updates for at least a few more years.

iPhone 11 Pro Max

Want a bigger version of the iPhone 11 Pro? Apple has the iPhone 11 Pro Max available refurbished too, which is available for as little as $649 — a discount of $350. The iPhone 11 Pro Max offers the same awesome specs as the iPhone 11 Pro, but with a bigger screen.

Our deals and product reviews are picked by BGR's expert editors and team.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.