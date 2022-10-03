Read full article on original website
The Las Vegas Raiders invade Kansas City to play a rivalry game with the Chiefs. Keys for both teamsJames PatrickKansas City, MO
Christopher Elbow Chocolates is like having a museum walk in your mouthCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs dominated the Buccaneers for a 41-31 victory.Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Hotel Muehlebach's history overpowers speculation about the 'Blue Lady' apparitionCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
For decades, I didn't want to share my buttercream frosting recipeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
KCTV 5
Off-duty KCMO firefighter dies following shooting at Independence gas station
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - An off-duty KCMO firefighter was killed in a shooting at an Independence gas station on Thursday afternoon. According to the police, the shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. at the Road Star gas station at 11100 E. 40 Highway. Officers went to the scene after receiving a...
Early morning shooting leaves two people dead in Kansas City
The Kansas City Police Department is investigating after two people were found shot and killed outside a home early Friday morning.
Kansas City police say man shot at landlord following eviction
Kansas City police are in a standoff near West 98th and Ward Parkway after a man shot a gun at a former landlord following an eviction.
KMBC.com
Police identify off-duty Kansas City firefighter killed in shooting at Independence gas station
An off-duty Kansas City firefighter was killed in a shooting Thursday afternoon at an Independence gas station. Independence police said they were called about 2:30 p.m. to the Liquorland gas station near Sterling Avenue and U.S. 40 Highway. An eyewitness who asked that KMBC not show her face said the...
KMBC.com
Two people shot and killed overnight in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead Friday morning. Police said they were called to the 6700 block of South Benton around 2 a.m. to investigate a report someone had a gun. When officers arrived, they said they found a...
KCTV 5
Man charged following fatal shooting inside Independence apartment
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City man has been charged following a fatal shooting that happened inside an Independence apartment on Saturday. According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 23-year-old Jordan Huff has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. According to court records, Independence...
KCTV 5
Shawnee woman convicted in toddler son’s death avoids jail time
If the district were to make this move, it would be one of over 120 Missouri school districts with four-day weeks. Every day is a fight for this Gardner couple. Any day, the state could take away the little girl they’ve been trying to adopt for the last three years.
Lenexa man injured in I-635 crash after falling asleep at the wheel
A Kansas man was seriously injured in a crash Thursday morning after falling asleep at the wheel, according to Kansas Highway Patrol.
Former Chillicothe hospital worker’s murder trial moving to new county
Former Chillicothe, Missouri, hospital worker Jennifer Hall faces murder charges from a 2002 case where she's accused of killing a patient.
KMBC.com
The armed carjacking of a Kansas City high schooler ends in a high-speed chase with police
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 17-year-old girl was the victim of two different gun crimes Wednesday morning, including a carjacking at gunpoint in her high school’s parking lot. According to Kansas City Police and her mother Carol Ready, the first incident happened when Elnora Owens, 17, was caught in the crossfire between two people.
KCTV 5
KCK police investigate fatal shooting inside apartment
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened inside an apartment on Tuesday afternoon. It happened at an apartment located near the intersection Springfield Boulevard and Troup Avenue just before noon. The neighborhood is a block west of N. 3rd Street. When...
KCTV 5
Shooting near 38th & Haskell in KCK leaves person seriously injured
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating a shooting that left one person hospitalized for serious injuries. It happened just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of N. 38th Street and Haskell Avenue. The neighborhood is a few blocks north of Parallel Parkway and east of I-635.
Clay County deputies will keep jobs after intoxicated video, public urination
All Clay County sheriff's deputies will undergo social media training after a video surfaced of two deputies intoxicated at a conference.
KMBC.com
Man killed in shooting Tuesday at KCK apartment building
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A man was killed in a shooting Tuesday at an apartment building in Kansas City, Kansas, police said. Authorities said officers were called just before noon to the apartments in the 400 block of Troup Avenue and found a man dead in an apartment. His...
Kansas City man accused of shooting, killing cousin during card game
A Kansas City, Missouri, man was charged Monday for allegedly fatally shooting his cousin after a tense moment while playing card games.
Kansas mom sentenced in death of toddler
Karlie Phelps of Shawnee, Kansas, will serve three years of probation for her role in a house fire that killed her 17-month-old son.
KCTV 5
Shooting victim found dead outside KC residence Thursday is identified
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting victim who was found dead outside a Kansas City residence on Thursday night has been identified. Kansas City police said they were called to deal with a disturbance to the 4600 block of E. 46th St. just after 10:30 p.m. that day. While...
1 person suffers life-threatening injuries in shooting near 28th Street in KCMO
One person suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting Monday night on east 28th Street near Montgall Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.
Man shot to death Tuesday in Kansas City, Kansas, apartment
Kansas City, Kansas, police found a man shot to death Tuesday afternoon in an apartment. The incident happened in the 400 block of Troup Avenue.
northwestmoinfo.com
KC Man Arrested On Felony Drug Charges and Warrant
A Kansas City man is facing a felony level drug charge and was found to be wanted by the U.S. Marshalls Office after being arrested Wednesday in Ray County. Troop A of the Highway Patrol says 38-year-old Kansas City resident Jesse E. Rogers was arrested at 6:02 P.M. Wednesday on a charges of felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also found to be wanted on a felony warrant from the U.S. Marshalls Office.
