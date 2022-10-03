ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KMBC.com

Two people shot and killed overnight in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead Friday morning. Police said they were called to the 6700 block of South Benton around 2 a.m. to investigate a report someone had a gun. When officers arrived, they said they found a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Man charged following fatal shooting inside Independence apartment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City man has been charged following a fatal shooting that happened inside an Independence apartment on Saturday. According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 23-year-old Jordan Huff has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. According to court records, Independence...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KCTV 5

KCK police investigate fatal shooting inside apartment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened inside an apartment on Tuesday afternoon. It happened at an apartment located near the intersection Springfield Boulevard and Troup Avenue just before noon. The neighborhood is a block west of N. 3rd Street. When...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Shooting near 38th & Haskell in KCK leaves person seriously injured

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating a shooting that left one person hospitalized for serious injuries. It happened just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of N. 38th Street and Haskell Avenue. The neighborhood is a few blocks north of Parallel Parkway and east of I-635.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KMBC.com

Man killed in shooting Tuesday at KCK apartment building

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A man was killed in a shooting Tuesday at an apartment building in Kansas City, Kansas, police said. Authorities said officers were called just before noon to the apartments in the 400 block of Troup Avenue and found a man dead in an apartment. His...
KANSAS CITY, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

KC Man Arrested On Felony Drug Charges and Warrant

A Kansas City man is facing a felony level drug charge and was found to be wanted by the U.S. Marshalls Office after being arrested Wednesday in Ray County. Troop A of the Highway Patrol says 38-year-old Kansas City resident Jesse E. Rogers was arrested at 6:02 P.M. Wednesday on a charges of felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also found to be wanted on a felony warrant from the U.S. Marshalls Office.
KANSAS CITY, MO

