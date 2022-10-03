RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This week the Western Junior Livestock Show brings in kids from all over the region to show off their animals and showmanship skills. The county fair or state fair is an end-of-summer staple for many people. For kids showing animals, it does not stop there. Before kids get to the show ring, the preparation for their animals takes months. The young producers start many of their days with morning chores, making sure they have food and water, keeping them warm during the winter and cool during the summer.

