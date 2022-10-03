Read full article on original website
Related
kotatv.com
Custer falls hard for this weekend’s fall festival
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Finding activities in the fall isn’t too hard in the Black Hills, with pumpkin patches, corn mazes, and fall festivals. For people in South Dakota, it’s one last chance to spend time outside with just one or two layers, instead of five. On Saturday at Buffalo Ridge Camp Resort in Custer, the Harvest Moon Fall Festival is celebrating the autumn season. With activities for the whole family, from tie-dying t-shirts to a corn hole tournament.
kotatv.com
Big Ol’ Fish-Brian Ames
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -This week’s Big Ol’ Fish is a 24 inch walleye caught by Brian Ames. Congrats on your Big Ol’ Fish!!!!
kotatv.com
‘Nature is all around us’, a spooky cirque show comes to Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Corn mazes, pumpkin patches, and haunted houses are the sights of fall. A new addition to Rapid City, the “Holloween Cirque Show”. The show has flying apparitions, acrobats, and aerialists and a mix of scare in the air and fright in the night. Having one or two aerialists is a typical show, but this one will have up to four in the air at one time. With talent traveling from all over the world to bring a one-of-a-kind event to the Black Hills.
kotatv.com
Language summit brings together the Oceti Sakowin once again
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The annual language summit is being held at the Monument, Thursday through Saturday in Rapid City. For the 11th year, the Lakota, Dakota, Nakota Language Summit has met to unite the Oceti Sakowin people to support, teach, and share language resources. The summit was created...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hillcityprevailernews.com
Dennis returns home to help
Nearly 30 years after becoming a physical therapist, Cindy Dennis has returned to her roots to lend a helping hand to the people of Custer. Dennis, a Custer High School Class of 1984 graduate, returned to Custer in July to join the physical therapy staff at Monument Health Custer Hospital. She joins the staff of eight physical therapists (full or part-time) at the hopsital.
kotatv.com
Showcasing young agriculture producers in the region at the Western Junior Livestock Show
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This week the Western Junior Livestock Show brings in kids from all over the region to show off their animals and showmanship skills. The county fair or state fair is an end-of-summer staple for many people. For kids showing animals, it does not stop there. Before kids get to the show ring, the preparation for their animals takes months. The young producers start many of their days with morning chores, making sure they have food and water, keeping them warm during the winter and cool during the summer.
newscenter1.tv
Things to do: The 34th Annual Black Hills Powwow returns this weekend for anyone to enjoy
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Black Hills Powwow returns this weekend, starting Friday in the Monument Summit Arena. The event attracts people from across the country, whether it’s dancers, singers, artisans or spectators. With the event having been cancelled the past two years, the Monument hopes for a...
custercountychronicle.com
Another successful Roundup
The general public received another look at what it takes to round up 1,400 buffalo at last Friday’s annual Governor’s Buffalo Roundup in Custer State Park. Last week, South Dakota’s Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) organized the 20,000 person event, the 57th of its kind. Earlier in...
RELATED PEOPLE
kotatv.com
Don’t crowd the plow this winter season
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The dropping temperatures mean the potential for snow is getting closer. And for some people that means it’s time to think about winter driving. When snowplows are on the road, drivers need to be more cautious of their surroundings. While it is not illegal to pass a plow, drivers should be aware of the dangers that come with the action.
sdpb.org
Black Hills Powwow expected to draw thousands to Rapid City
This interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public-affairs show, In the Moment, hosted by Lori Walsh. The Black Hills Powwow is one of the premiere American Indian cultural events in the United States. Thousands of visitors will come to Rapid City for three days of dancing, singing, art, and a celebration of Native pride.
informnny.com
Acclaimed Native American flute player, hoop dancer has died
Kevin Locke, an acclaimed Native American flute player, hoop dancer, cultural ambassador and educator, has died in South Dakota at age 68, according to his family. A member of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and from the ancestral line of Lakota and Anishinabe, Locke died Friday night after returning to his hotel room in Hill City, his son Ohiyesá Locke said Monday.
kotatv.com
Cooking with Eric - Pork Chops with Potatoes, Onions and Pineapple
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Fall recipe, Hawaiian-style! You’ll love the combination of flavors!. First, brown two pork chops (boneless or bone-in) in 1 tablespoon of olive oil about 4 to 5 minutes on one side, then 2 minutes on the other side. Keep warm. In the same...
IN THIS ARTICLE
newscenter1.tv
Fentanyl growing increasingly common in South Dakota
RAPID CITY, S.D.- A recent car crash involving a fentanyl overdose has brought increasing attention to the growing amounts of fentanyl seizures and overdoses in Rapid City. The Unified Narcotics Enforcement Team (UNET), led by the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, has members from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, Rapid City Police Department, South Dakota Highway Patrol and South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation who are all working to dismantle fentanyl distribution groups.
kotatv.com
A Rapid City coffee shop brings a worldly experience to downtown
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This past weekend might have had some people buzzing. Friday was National Coffee Day and Saturday was International Coffee Day. In downtown Rapid City a coffee shop takes its coffee pretty seriously. Michael Fewson owner of Essence of Coffee considers himself a master roaster. He learned from one of the top roasters in the United States, where many large coffee companies look for roasting advice. What he brings to Main Street Rapid City is years of experience.
KELOLAND TV
10-year-old missing boy located safely
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 10-year-old boy was last seen at about 8 a.m. today (Oct. 6) on the 1100 block of Wambli Drive in Rapid City, Police said. Louis Rondeau was reported missing at 10 a.m. today. Police said numerous locations have been checked but the boy has not been located. The public’s help is needed.
kotatv.com
2 years in a row, Oppelt Brothers win Mines Junior Bladesmithing Championship
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Oppelt brothers Caleb and Evan from Goodwin, SD have landed the top spots in South Dakota Mines Junior Bladesmithing Championship for the second year in a row. The Junior Bladesmithing Competition is open to high school students around the nation who are challenged to craft a knife or sword by hand hammering or trip hammer forging.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KEVN
Expect less ‘elbow room’ as Rapid City area grows
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The population around Rapid City is projected to see significant growth over the next eight years. At Monday night’s city council meeting, Elevate Rapid City presented a study focusing on potential population growth in and around the Rapid City metropolitan area by the year 2030.
newscenter1.tv
9 Years ago – Winter Storm Atlas: Submit your pictures and stories
RAPID CITY, S.D.- Everyone who experienced the October Blizzard of 2013 had their own story, their own version of the titanic storm. Feel free to submit pictures below and your own story as we recognize the 9 year anniversary of this colossal, and terrible event.
kotatv.com
Rapid City MPO seeks efficient road proposals
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Area Metropolitan Planning Organization is asking for proposals to develop a traffic and corridor analysis study on the area of Highway 14-16 and Radar Hill Road. This comes after the Rapid City MPO started to see a recent shift in development east...
kotatv.com
Study shows Rapid City growth will continue
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The population around Rapid City is projected to see significant growth over the next eight years. At Monday night’s city council meeting, Elevate Rapid City presented a study focusing on potential population growth in and around the Rapid City metropolitan area by the year 2030.
Comments / 0