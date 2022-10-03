ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nick Viall from ‘The Bachelor’ says to rethink wishing your ex Happy Birthday and here’s why

By Sam Rubin, Hillary Reilly
 4 days ago

Former “Bachelor” star Nick Viall is implementing his love and life lessons in his podcast “The Viall Files,” where he talks about what his experiences were like on and off the screen, life in general, and of course, love and relationships.

Viall compiled his podcast information, put it in writing and came out with his book “Don’t Text Your Ex Happy Birthday.”

“It’s never for the reason we actually intend,” he said. “Usually we find it as an excuse to just reach out to someone that we haven’t quite accepted that it’s over and it often gives the other person the wrong impression.”

The book helps you dive in and rethink the decisions and choices you have made in relationships and with your partners to help prioritize what you really want. The former TV star touched on how he looked at his relationships and saw what it is that he was doing wrong or that he could do differently and decided it was time to take a different approach.

“A lot of those situations are in this book and trying to reframe how we approach our dating life and how we reframe feeling disappointment or feeling rejection,” he explained.

You can listen to “The Viall Files” wherever you get your podcasts, and “Don’t Text Your Ex Happy Birthday” hits bookshelves Tuesday.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 3, 2022.

Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

KTLA

KTLA

