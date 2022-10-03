Read full article on original website
EMAX Token Skyrockets 95% After Kim Kardashian Agreed to Pay the $1.26 Million SEC Fine
Kim Kardashian’s $1.26 million agreement with the SEC caused EMAX token to explode by a whopping 95% daily. Yesterday, the renowned model, businesswoman, and one of the most popular people on social media – Kim Kardashian – made the crypto headlines by agreeing to pay $1.26 million to promote Ethereum Max (EMAX).
Kim Kardashian faces heavy penalty for illicit promotion of EMAX
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has recently charged renowned American media personality Kim Kardashian for illicit social media promotion of a crypto token offered by EthereumMax (EMAX). SEC stated in a statement on October 3 that Kardashian did not disclose the payment she got for promoting the...
Kim Kardashian to Pay $1.3 Million to SEC for Crypto Touting (2)
Kim Kardashian will pay $1.26 million to settle Securities and Exchange Commission. allegations that she broke US rules by touting a crypto token without disclosing she was paid for the promotion. The SEC said Monday Kardashian was paid $250,000 to post on her Instagram account about EMAX tokens, a crypto...
What Kim Kardashian's SEC fine means for other celebrities
Ben McKenzie, actor and outspoken critic of the crypto market, tells “Nightcap’s” Jon Sarlin why Kim Kardashian’s SEC fine blew up his phone and how some celebrities cannot really explain what cryptocurrency is. For more, watch the full Nightcap episode here.
Kardashian’s EthereumMax Lawsuit Turns Against SEC Chair
Earlier this week, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charged and settle a lawsuit with socialite and billionaire Kim Kardashian for allegedly withholding information about promoting EthereumMax. The influencer received $250,000 as compensation for leading her 330 million Instagram followers to a website whey they might have purchased the cryptocurrency.
