Gambling

LehighValleyLive.com

Eagles injury report: 4 players miss Thursday’s session, including one who is reportedly out Sunday

PHILADELPHIA – Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata held a play sheet in his right hand and looked intently over at Jack Driscoll and Andre Dillard during Thursday’s practice at the NovaCare Complex. Mailata watched as Driscoll and Dillard took turns thrusting their arms into a black pad that simulated an edge rusher, most likely an Arizona Cardinals player, the team the Eagles will play Sunday afternoon at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Why Archie Manning is happy to see Eagles’ Jalen Hurts succeed, especially this season

PHILADELPHIA – While the Los Angeles Rams were playing the San Francisco 49ers Monday night, there were three separate boxes on the left of the television. During the broadcast on ESPN2, two Super Bowl champions, Peyton and Eli Manning, occupied the top and bottom boxes on the “ManningCast” in a style that simulated a Brady Bunch episode, and in the middle was Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
How Eagles’ offense could attack J.J. Watt and Cardinals’ defense

PHILADELPHIA – A couple of days ago, Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen was standing on the sidelines, calling plays from a wet, laminated playsheet that helped the team pull past the Jacksonville Jaguars, 29-21. On Tuesday, Steichen was inside the NovaCare Complex, helping with the process of putting together a game plan for the Arizona Cardinals, the Eagles’ next opponent. Statistically, the Cardinals look to be an average team defensively, entering with the 17th-ranked defense, allowing an average of 342.8 yards per game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Penn State is among the fringe college football playoff contenders that could be there in November: College Football Survivor Show

COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- On this episode of The College Football Survivor Show, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah are giving a little love to the fringe playoff contenders with paths that aren’t quite as clear as the primary teams. They define seven teams as primary contenders, with obvious talent...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
