Read full article on original website
Related
Eagles’ Jason Kelce and his brother, Chiefs’ Travis Kelce, find podcast success comes naturally | Bowen
PHILADELPHIA -- Jason Kelce says he didn’t embrace the idea of the “New Heights” podcast he does with his brother, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, out of any aspirations to fame as a quipster or storyteller. Wednesday, I asked Kelce his favorite thing about doing the show,...
Eagles injury report: 4 players miss Thursday’s session, including one who is reportedly out Sunday
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata held a play sheet in his right hand and looked intently over at Jack Driscoll and Andre Dillard during Thursday’s practice at the NovaCare Complex. Mailata watched as Driscoll and Dillard took turns thrusting their arms into a black pad that simulated an edge rusher, most likely an Arizona Cardinals player, the team the Eagles will play Sunday afternoon at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.
NFL DraftKings promo code secures Bet $5, Get $200 offer for Colts vs. Broncos
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With this DraftKings promo code, new customers gambling on any NFL matchup today can take advantage of a Bet $5, Win $200 bonus. This...
One big takeaway so far this season: Eagles are getting a bunch, and not allowing many | Bowen
PHILADELPHIA -- Football practice is football practice is football practice, mostly, year after year after year. But one thing I’ve noticed with the Eagles this year is the offense’s increased emphasis on drilling to prevent turnovers, and the extra time the defense spends trying to create them. BUY...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eagles vs. Cardinals prediction, betting odds for NFL Week 5
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia Eagles take on the Arizona Cardinals in NFL Week 5 action at State Farm Stadium on Sunday. Kickoff is at 4:25 p.m....
DraftKings promo code unlocks wild $200 bonus for MLB playoffs
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With our DraftKings promo code, new players gambling on any MLB matchup today can get a Bet $5, Win $200 offer by clicking ➡️...
Caesars promo code: $1,250 bonus on MLB playoffs, NFL Week 5
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. By using this Caesars promo code, new users looking for the best way to bet on any sporting event in October 2022 can bet...
Phillies vs. Cardinals Game 1 prediction, betting odds for MLB on Friday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia Phillies face the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 1 of their wild card series at Busch Stadium on Friday, commencing at 2:07...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why Archie Manning is happy to see Eagles’ Jalen Hurts succeed, especially this season
PHILADELPHIA – While the Los Angeles Rams were playing the San Francisco 49ers Monday night, there were three separate boxes on the left of the television. During the broadcast on ESPN2, two Super Bowl champions, Peyton and Eli Manning, occupied the top and bottom boxes on the “ManningCast” in a style that simulated a Brady Bunch episode, and in the middle was Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.
How Eagles’ offense could attack J.J. Watt and Cardinals’ defense
PHILADELPHIA – A couple of days ago, Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen was standing on the sidelines, calling plays from a wet, laminated playsheet that helped the team pull past the Jacksonville Jaguars, 29-21. On Tuesday, Steichen was inside the NovaCare Complex, helping with the process of putting together a game plan for the Arizona Cardinals, the Eagles’ next opponent. Statistically, the Cardinals look to be an average team defensively, entering with the 17th-ranked defense, allowing an average of 342.8 yards per game.
Will Eagles move to 5-0 against Zach Ertz, Cardinals? (PODCAST)
The Eagles erased a 14-point deficit last Sunday to defeat the team’s former head coach Doug Pederson and the Jacksonville Jaguars, 29-21, to remain the only undefeated team in the NFL. The Eagles ran for 210 yards in the game, with running back Miles Sanders toting the ball 27 times for 134 yards and two touchdowns.
Practice window opens for Eagles’ Andre Dillard | What it means
PHILADELPHIA – When the Eagles enter the indoor facility for a walkthrough closed to the media Wednesday afternoon, there will be an additional offensive lineman who could be taking part in the session with the first-team offense. It comes at a time when there are many questions about the health of the players along the line of scrimmage.
Penn State is among the fringe college football playoff contenders that could be there in November: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- On this episode of The College Football Survivor Show, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah are giving a little love to the fringe playoff contenders with paths that aren’t quite as clear as the primary teams. They define seven teams as primary contenders, with obvious talent...
NFL Week 5 picks: Philadelphia Eagles-Arizona Cardinals predictions | Will desert duel end with a 5-0 record?
The Eagles (4-0) have been one of the biggest surprises in the NFL so far this season. Many believed that the Eagles’ roster was better than the one they assembled last season but did not expect the team to rack up as many yards as they have on offense and be just as stingy on defense.
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
76K+
Followers
27K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 0