The latest online edition of UHD Magazine is just a click away. This issue’s theme, “The Compass For Excellence,” takes a deep dive into the University’s Four Points of Excellence, which will lead to new levels of success for our students; the Investiture of UHD’s seventh President in its almost 50-year history; Gator students doing good; The Fab Four: UHD Wins Big with Fulbrighters, outstanding alumni, faculty awards, and much more!

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO